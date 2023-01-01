Rise and Roam Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bakery + Cafe specializing in daily baked artisanal pastries and assorted homestyle breads. For lunch, enjoy creative soups, salads, sandwiches and 11" handcrafted pizzas. Come and savor with a glass of local wine or beer on tap.
Location
Mission and 7th St, Carmel, CA 93923
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro - REBUILDING
No Reviews
Carmel Plaza Ocean Ave & Mission St. Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurant
Il Tegamino - Carmel by the Sea
No Reviews
South side of Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Monte Verde We are tucked in the Courtyard behind Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurant