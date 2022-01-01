Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Napoli Dolores St 7th Ave

Dolores St 7th Ave

Carmel, CA 93921

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Caesar
Margherita "dal 1889"

Appetizers

Artichoke Crochette (4)

$13.00

local castroville baby artichokes, chopped, balled, then fried

Bruschetta Pomodoro (4)

$12.00

crostini, garlic, tomatoes, basil

Burrata & Red Peppers

$18.00

roasted peppers, crostini, balsamic reduction

Calamari Fritti

$16.50

chipotle aioli

Cheese & Salumi Plate

$15.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

100-year-old family recipe. Served w/ marinara.

Garlic Bulb

$18.00

Meatball Lollipops (4)

$12.00

marinara sauce

Pezzini Farms Artichoke

$17.50Out of stock

grilled Castroville artichoke, balsamic vinaigrette, chipotle aioli

Risotto Arancini (4)

$13.00

saffron-risotto arancini, marinara sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$21.00

spicy sausage with peppers, onions, crispy polenta, fontina fonduta

Steamed Clams

$18.00

lemon-caper cream sauce

Truffled Gnocchi

$20.00

baked gnocchi, imported white truffle oil, melted fontina cheese, parmigiano

Salad/Soup

Amalfi

$21.00

romaine, prawns, bay shrimp, gorgonzola, avocado, caesar dressing

Di Stefano

$17.00

crispy goat cheese, roasted beets, mixed greens, fig balsamic dressing

Strawberry-Gorgonzola

$17.00

arugula, candied walnuts, red onion, strawberry shrub dressing

Caesar

$14.50

romaine, croutons, anchovy

White Bean & Vegetable Soup

$12.50

Crab Bisque

$13.50

Pasta

"1944" Lasagna

$34.00

house-made pasta sheets, meatballs, soppressata, pepperoni, house-made sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara

Al Forno "Sinatra"

$29.50

oven-baked ziti, house-made spicy sausage, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella

Cannelloni Tricolore

$33.00

chicken-veggie canneloni topped w/ 3 sauces: marinara, alfredo, pesto

Crab Ravioli

$33.50

creamy champagne lobster reduction

Pasta / Sauce

$20.00

choice of pasta & sauce

Pink Vodka Sauce "Jackie O"

$28.50

pancetta, peas, penne

Ragù Bolognese "Obama"

$29.50

beef, pork, sausage, wild boar, pappardelle

Ravioli Brown Butter Sage

$25.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$29.50

beef & pork meatballs, ragù Napoletano

Spaghetti alla Pescatore

$37.00

prawns, scallops, mussels, clams, calamari, spicy red sauce, spaghetti

Veal Ravioli

$31.00

mushrooms, porcini cream sauce

Pizza

Cheese

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozz'

Margherita "dal 1889"

$22.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozz', basil

Di Parma

$23.50

prosciutto, tomato sauce, mozz', arugula, parmigiano

San Vito

$23.50

house-made spicy sausage, peppers, onions, mozz', tomato sauce

White Truffle Pie

$25.00

mushrooms, cambozola, mozz', white truffle oil, caramelized onions (no tomato sauce)

Abbruzzese

$23.50

goat cheese, mozz', basil pesto, tomato sauce, roasted tomato, pine nuts

Diavola

$23.50

spicy soppressata, tomato sauce, PÈPE Bumba, mozz', provola

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.50

Grill & Fish

Steak Frites

$48.00

16 oz. Harris Ranch rib-eye, truffle-parmesan fries, Chianti reduction

McSuvio Burger

$19.50

Carmel Bakery brioche bun, caramelized onions, cambozola, chipotle aioli,

PN Salmon

$36.00

Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$35.00

classic-style served w/ pappardelle alfredo

Chicken Piccata

$34.00

lemon-caper sauce, tagliatelle

Eggplant Parmigiana

$31.00

with pappardelle alfredo

Hobo Stew

$32.00

Lamb Osso Buco

$38.50

4-hour braised New Zealand lamb shank, parmesan mashed potatoes, lemon gremolata

Seafood Risotto "Calabrese"

$36.00

white prawns, bay scallops, PÈPE Bumba Risotto, house-made spicy 'nduja, lobster reduction

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Seasoned Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Truffle-Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Limoncello Mousse Cake

$10.00

Crème Brulée

$10.00

Black & White Cannoli

$8.00

Cheese-a-Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Biscotti (6)

$3.00

Pistacchio Panna Cotta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
An Italian-American Story

Location

Dolores St 7th Ave, Carmel, CA 93921

Directions

