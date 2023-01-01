BEVERAGE

Wine

Chardonnay

$21.00

Pinot Noir

$26.00

Rosé

$18.00

Blanc de Blancs

$18.00

Sparkling Rosé

$18.00

Cava

$10.00

BT CH. MONTELENA CHARDONNAY

$84.00

BT SCRIBE PINOT NOIR 2021

$104.00

BT MIRAVAL ROSÉ

$72.00

BT RAVENTOS BLANC DE BLANCS

$90.00

BT FOLKTALE SPARKLING ROSÉ

$90.00

BT CAVA

$50.00

Beer

Mai Tai P.A

$9.00

Monterey Lager

$6.00

Cocktails + Spirits

Manhattan

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Martini

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$25.00

Bombay Sapphire

$20.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Grey Goose

$25.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Monkey 47

$25.00

Whistle Pig

$25.00

NA Beverage

Antipodes Sparkling

$13.00

Antipodes Still

$13.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

FOOD

Snacks

Cheese Plate

$19.00

Chef’s selection from The Cheese Shop with Marmalade Grove preserves, water crackers.

Sardines & Saltines

$25.00

A rotating selection of the best sardines in the world whipped butter, lemon

Caviar Service

$99.00

Chez Noir .5oz caviar, creme fraiche, chopped egg, chives, shallots, potato chips

Tip

Tip

$0.05