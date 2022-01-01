Main picView gallery

Chez Noir

Carmel by the Sea, CA 93921

Order Again

Bar Snacks

Spiced Nuts

$7.00

Grilled California Olives

$11.00

Escabeche Vegetables

$7.00

Bar Snacks

$16.00

To Start

Chez Noir Caviar

$160.00Out of stock

Osetra Caviar

$195.00

Oyster Gratin

$6.00

Petit Plateau

$75.00

Yellowtail Rockfish Crudo

$22.00

Crepes

Fish & Meat

Bonito

$44.00

Monterey Abalone

$54.00

Koda Farms Rice Paella

$60.00

Helen's Squab

$58.00

ALL IN SAVORY

Cocktails

Sweet Thursday

$15.00

The Moon is Down

$17.00

Cup Of Gold

$17.00

In Dubious Battle

$19.00

East Of Eden

$18.00

Vodka

Graingers

$8.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Beluga Transatlantic

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Gin

Citadelle

$10.00

Venus

$14.00

Oxley

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Gray Whale

$16.00

Monkey 47

$21.00

Vanagandr

$25.00

Rum

Plantation

$10.00

Whalers Cove Silver

$12.00

Ak Zanj 8yr

$13.00

Admiral Rodney 'princessa'

$21.00

Agave

Cimarron

$9.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Tepozan Rep.

$19.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$22.00

Santanera

$38.00

Madre Mezcal

$13.00

Fosforo Tobla Penca

$46.00

Whiskey

DeadWood Bourbon

$8.00

Elijah Craig Sm Batch

$12.00

Stellum

$22.00

Noahs Mill

$23.00

Pinhook 5yr

$28.00

Barrell 'Dovetail'

$30.00

DeadWood Rye

$8.00

Redwood Empire 'Lost Monarch'

$12.00

Wilderness Trail

$22.00

Willet family Estate

$25.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

10th Street - 'California Coast'

$14.00

Dalmore 12yr

$22.00

MaCallen 12yr 'Double Casks'

$30.00

Laguvulin 16

$40.00

Takamine 8yr

$36.00

Pearse

$15.00

Brandy

Dudognon Cognac 10yr

$17.00

Frapin Cognac VSOP

$26.00

Chateau De Pellehaut Armagnac 5yr

$17.00

Manoir De Grandouet Calvados

$13.00

Nardini Grappa Riserva

$15.00

Chateau De Laubade Armagnac XO

$34.00

Amaro

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Bordiga Chiot Montamaro

$11.00

Suze

$12.00

Montenegro

$16.00

Vermouth/Sherry

Bonal

$8.00

Dolin Blanc

$7.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Cocchi Di Torino

$9.00

Mommenpop Grapefruit

$12.00

Mommenpop Seville Orange

$12.00

Vergano Americano Rosso

$14.00

Bodegas Tradicion Fino Sherry

$12.00

Gomez Nevado Sierra Morena Dorado fino sherry

$11.00

Liqueur/Cordial

Maraska Maraschino

$9.00

Creme De Violette

$9.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$10.00

Vicario Coffee Liqueur

$12.00

Creme De Cassis

$12.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Benedictine

$13.00

Strega

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

St George Absinthe

$16.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$20.00

Chartreuse, Green

$25.00

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon, Domaine Eden, Estate, 2017

$23.00

Pinot Noir, Trail Marker, Santa Cruz, 2020

$18.00

Cabernet Franc, Domaine Guion, Bourgueil Candide, 2019

$14.00

White

Muscadet, Domaine de la Pépière, La Pepie 2020

$14.00

Tempranillo Blanco Blend, Finca Torremilanos, Vino de la Tierra 2019

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Preston Farm & Winery, 2021

$16.00

Vermentino, Railsbeck Frères, Vermentinu, 2021

$17.00

Chardonnay, Samuel Louis Smith, Spear Vineyard, 2020

$21.00

Sparkling Wine

Caraccioli, Brut, 2016

$22.00

Champagne, Fleury, Blanc De Noirs

$34.00

Avinyo, Cava Brut Reserva, 2018

$15.00

Rosé , Orange, Chilled Reds

Rosé, Stolpman, Paramaria, 2021

$15.00

Orange, La Marea, Alt Cut, 2019

$16.00

Dessert

Vouvray, Domaine de la Fontainerie, 2005

$15.00

Sauternes, Cru d'Arche Pugneau, 2015

$19.00

Oloroso, El Maestro Sierra, 15 year

$16.00

Coffee/Tea

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Latte

$8.00

Cortado

$7.00

Machiatto

Early Gray

$7.00

Chamomile Blend

$7.00

Sea Cloud Green

$7.00

Mocktail

Salty Jasmine Lemonade

$10.00

Apple Shrub

$10.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$6.00

Tonic

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Water

Still Bottle

$9.00

Sparkling Bottle

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Highway 1 Brewing Co.

$8.00

Other Brother Beer Co.

$9.00

Sante Adairius

$45.00

Event

Food

$10,925.00

Beverage

$4,750.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

n/a, Carmel by the Sea, CA 93921

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
