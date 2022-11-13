A map showing the location of Breakfast at Ruiz 116 State StView gallery

Breakfast at Ruiz 116 State St

review star

No reviews yet

116 State St

West Columbia, SC 29169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPECIALTIES

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$19.95

Pan Seared Shrimp, Sautéed Mushrooms, White wine garlic sauce, garnished w/ Smoked gouda and scallions with garlic toast

BREAKFAST SAMPLER

$11.95

RUIZ CLASSIC

$14.95

Choice Belgian Waffle or (2) French Toast, topped w/ blueberries/strawberries & powered Sugar 2 eggs, choice of protein

FRENCH TOAST

$13.95

CARMEN'S SPECIAL

$16.95

OMELETS

THE FARMERS OMELET

$12.95

CHEESESTEAK OMELET

$14.95

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.95

WAFFLES

BELIUM WAFFLE

$12.95

BANANA FOSTER WAFFLE

$14.95

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$14.95

PANCAKES

BLUBERRY PANCAKES

$11.95

A LA CARTE

FRESH FRUIT

$4.95

SINGLE PANCAKE

$3.50

PALMETTO FARM GRITS

$4.00

TURKEY SUSAGE

$4.50

PORK SAUSAGE

$4.50

BACON

$4.50

HOME FRIES

$3.95

1 EGG

$2.00

2 EGGS

$3.75

TOAST

$2.50

FRESH FRUIT

$4.95

2 SLICES FRENCH TOAST

$7.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BACON, EGG AND CHEESE

$9.95

RUIZ MONTE CRISTO

$11.95

SAUSAGE, EGG AND CHEESE

$9.95

EGG, STEAK & CHEESE SAND

$12.95

SEASONAL BREAKFAST

DUTCH APPLE WAFFLE

$14.95

PUMPKIN PIE FRENCH TOAST

$14.50

TRIPLE STUFFED OMELET

$15.95

LUNCH SANDWICH

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$13.95

RUIZ CHEESESTEAK

$11.95

RUIZ BLT

$9.95

TURKEY CLUB

$10.95

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

SIDES

SMOKED GUODA TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.95

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

BEER

CORONA

$3.50

STEEL HANDS LAGER

$4.00

COLUMBIA CRAFT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$3.50

MICHELOB LIGHT

$3.50

BOLD ROCK APPLE CIDER

$4.00

MULE

RASPBERRI CHAMPANGE

$12.00

STRWABERRY VANILLA

$12.00

ORANGE IRISH

$12.00

COCKTAILS

GUAVA MARGARITA

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$12.00

PINA COLADA MARGRITA

$12.00

SANGRIA RUIZ

$14.00

STRAWBERRY VANILLA ROSSINI

$12.00

MANGO BELLINI

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

BLUE RASPBERRY SANGRIA

$12.00

PINK SEVENTY-FIVE

$12.00

MIMOSAS

$9.00

MIMOSAS (FLIGHTS)

$32.00

MIMOSA (FALL FLIGHT)

$36.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

DESSERT COCKTAILS

GODIVA MARTINI

$12.00

TIRAMISU MARTINI

$12.00

PUMPKIN PIE MARTINI

$12.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE MARTINI

$12.00

PEACHES AND CREAM COCKTAIL

$12.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE MARTINI

$15.00

TOASTED MARSHMALLOW COCKTAIL

$15.00

RUSSIAN WHITE COCKTAIL

$10.00

COFFEE COCKTAILS

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

MEXI CAFE

$10.00

SPIKED COFFEE

$11.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

DRINKS

COKE

$2.89

SPRITE

$2.89

DIET COKE

$2.89

COFFEE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$3.50

SMALL OJ

$2.95

LARGE OJ

$4.25

MILK

$2.95

STEEP HOT TEA

$3.00

FIJI WATER

$3.50

WATER IN GLASS

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$2.89

UNSWEET TEA

$2.89

COLD BREW

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Breakfast At Ruiz we pride ourselves on our fresh take on breakfast favorites and morning cocktails

Location

116 State St, West Columbia, SC 29169

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Strudel West Columbia - 300 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 State Street West Columbia, SC 29169
View restaurantnext
Mannys - 1228 Augusta Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1228 Augusta Rd West Columbia, SC 29169
View restaurantnext
Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais - 1004 Gervais Street
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Silk Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
902 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Senate - 1022 Senate Street
orange starNo Reviews
1022 Senate Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Donut Guy
orange starNo Reviews
1215 Lincoln St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Map
More near West Columbia
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston