Brew City Kitchen and Cocktails 3427 Trinty Mills Rd. #700

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Cup of Water

Cocktails

Adios MF

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blue Lagoon

$12.00

Blue Moon Martini

$12.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Crown Peach Beach Drink

$12.00

Green Tea Drink

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop Drink

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$15.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Specialty Drink

$12.00

Strawberry Hennesy Lemonade

$16.00

Sunset Breeze

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Upside Down Mimosa

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Margarita Strawberry

$12.00

Margarita Mango

$12.00

Cookout Kool-Aid

$13.00

Baecation

$10.00

Double L

$12.00

Temptation Shot

$8.00

Toxic

$15.00

365

$18.00

Remy Ma Martini

$13.00

Henny Island

$15.00

Purple Rain Martini

$12.00

Mimosa Craft

$30.00

Side Car

$20.00

French Connection

$20.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Easy Living

$3.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Dirty Mimosa

$10.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Yingeling

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artios

$6.00

Michelob

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Dos Equis XX

$6.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.00

Draft Beer

Sam Adams DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Sip of Sunshine DFT

$7.00Out of stock

Maine Lunch IPA DFT

$9.00Out of stock

Glass Wine

Gl Chardonnay

$7.00

Gl Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Gl Rosé

$7.00Out of stock

Gl Merlot

$8.00

Gl Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Gl Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$5.00

Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Bottle Wine

BTL Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Rosé

$12.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Malbec

$32.00Out of stock

Appetizer

BC Fish Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Fish, Corn tortilla, red onions

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Remoulade

House Field Green Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, tomato, onion, BC dressing

Classic Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parm cheese, dressing

Kale Salad

$12.00

4 BC Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Wings Only App

$12.00

Entree

Casamigos Crab & Lobster Pasta

$38.00

Lobster meat, casamigo, cream sauce

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Salmon, lemon butter sauce, Mash, Asp

Double Bone Pork Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Lamb chops, Mash, Aspargus

BC Cripsy Fried Chicken

$22.00

3pc fried chicken, greens, candied yams

Surf & Turf

$55.00Out of stock

6oz lobster tail, 8oz filet, mash, broccolin

BC Miltex Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, lettuce tomato, onion

BC Shrimp & Grits

$24.00Out of stock

10-15 shrimp, creamy grits, bacon, chive

Crab Cakes Entree

$28.00

Rye toast, juicy sliced cornbeef, fries

Cajun Fried Catfish

$24.00

BC Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Lobster meat,cheese sauce

Grilled Lamb Chop

$40.00

Cajun Lobster Tail

$35.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Bc Tenders And Fries

$14.00

BC Wings And Fries

$18.00

Sides

BC Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy cheese sauce, pasta noodles

BC Collard Greens

$7.00

Fresh collard greens,smoked turkey

BC Baked Potato

$7.00Out of stock

Baked potato, sour cream, chives

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

idaho potato, butter,heavy cream

BC Midwest Yam

$7.00

Sweet potatoes, cinnamon, nutmeg

BC Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Fresh Aspargus, butter, salt & pepper

BC French Fries

$5.00

BC Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

BC Onion Rings

$7.00

BC Nacho Cheese Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

BC Single Street Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$7.00Out of stock

Cornbread

$3.00Out of stock

Brocollini

$7.00

Happy Hour

BC Miltex Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, lettuce tomato, onion

BC Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.95Out of stock

3 Sliders w/ cheese, crispy fries

BC Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Lobster meat,cheese sauce

Kale Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Tortilla chips,queso,chicken,sour cream

BC Wing App

$9.00

Crispy wings choice of sauce/seasoning

BC Fish Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Fish, Corn tortilla, red onions

Bc French Fries

$3.00

Crab Cakes Entree

$28.00

Rye toast, juicy sliced cornbeef, fries

BC Onion Rings

$7.00

BC Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Brunch

Freestyle French Toast

$20.00

Brioche Loaf, assorted side ingredients

Steak -N- Yolks

$24.00Out of stock

10oz ribeye steak, scambles, potatoe

Waffle & The Bird

$22.00

Homemade waffle, crispy chicken breast

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

10-15 shrimp, creamy grits, bacon, chive

Cakes, Bac's & Yolks Potatoes

$18.00

Pancake, bacon, scramble eggs

Avocado Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Whole wheat toast. avocado puree

The Brew City Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Whole wheat toast eggs, sausages patty Brunch

The OME

$16.00

Red onion, bacon mushrom,spinach

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$18.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Cinnamon Toast

$18.00Out of stock

BC Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Lobster meat,cheese sauce

Catfish N Grits

$26.00

Brunch Sides

4pc Crispy Bacon

$4.00

Scrambled Eggs

$7.00

Over Easy Eggs

$7.00

Over Medium Eggs 66

$7.00

Over Hard Eggs

$7.00

Poached Eggs

$7.00

Grits 6

$6.00

Hash Brown

$5.00

3 Sausage Patties

$4.00

Buttermilk Pancake Stack

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuit 6

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Butter

$1.50Out of stock

2 Pc Toast

$2.00Out of stock

4 Sausage Links

$4.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Add Ons

6 oz Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$10.00

3 Lamb Chops

$22.00

4 oz lobster tail

$12.00

7 oz lobster tail

$18.00

2 Catfish Fillets

$12.00

4 Tenders

$8.00

Late Night Menu

BC French Fries

BC Wing App

$9.00

Crispy wings choice of sauce/seasoning

Kale Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Tortilla chips,queso,chicken,sour cream

BC Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.95Out of stock

3 Sliders w/ cheese, crispy fries

BC Miltex Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, lettuce tomato, onion

Cajun Fried Catfish

$24.00

BC Onion Rings

$7.00

BC Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Modifiers

BC Collard Greens

BC Midwest Yam

BC Mac & Cheese

Bottle Service

Patron Bottle

$250.00

Hennessy Bottle

$250.00

Duss'e Bottle

$300.00

Casamigo's Blanco Bottle

$250.00

Casamigo's Reposado Bottle

$300.00

Bellare Gold Bottle

$200.00

Moet Rose Bottle

$250.00

Remy Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Bottle

$250.00

Titos Bottle

$200.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Bottle

$375.00

Crown Bottle

$250.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$225.00

Bombay Bottle

$225.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$275.00

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$325.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottles

$800.00

Remy 1738 Bottle

$400.00

House Champagne

$40.00

Nyak Bottle

$200.00Out of stock

Courvoisier Bottle

$175.00Out of stock

Bellaire Blue Bottle

$200.00Out of stock

Ace of Spade Bottle

$1,000.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Bottle

$1,000.00Out of stock

Vodka

Ciroc Blue

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Deep Eddy's

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Dark Rum

$5.00

Well White Rum

$5.00

Tequila

Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Resposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Brown Tequila

$7.00

Well White Tequila

$7.00

1800

$12.00

Whiskey

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jameson

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$15.00

Remy

$17.00

Dusse

$17.00

Nyak

$12.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$12.00Out of stock

Remy 1738

$25.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Happy Hour Drink Menu

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Crown & Down

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

Margarita Mango

$5.00

Margarita Strawberry

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Bud light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Blue Moon

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Cookout Kool-Aid

$6.00

Baecation

$6.00

Temptation Shot

$4.00

Double L

$6.00

Heineken

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Entree

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

10-15 shrimp, creamy grits, bacon, chive

Catfish N Grits

$26.00

Waffle & The Bird

$22.00

Homemade waffle, crispy chicken breast

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Remoulade

Cajun Fried Catfish

$24.00

BC Miltex Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, lettuce tomato, onion

BC Fried 5 Wing Dings w/ Seasoned Fries

$16.00

BC Rib Plate

$35.00

BC Rib Basket

$22.00

BC Ribs

$17.00

Chips N Things

Chips N Salsa

$6.00

Chips N Guac

$8.00

Chips N Queso

$12.00Out of stock

Appetizer

BC Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Lobster meat,cheese sauce

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Remoulade

Classic Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parm cheese, dressing

Entree

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Salmon, lemon butter sauce, Mash, Asp

Grilled Lamb Chop

$40.00

Cajun Lobster Tail

$35.00

Cajun Fried Catfish

$24.00

Casamigos Crab & Lobster Pasta

$38.00

Lobster meat, casamigo, cream sauce

BC Fried 5 Wing Dings w/ Seasoned Fries

$16.00

Add Ons

3 Lamb Chops

$22.00

Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

6 oz Chicken Breast

$6.00

2 Catfish Fillets

$12.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$18.00

Sides

BC Lemon Parm Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Fresh broccolini, butter, salt & pepper

BC Midwest Yam

$7.00

Sweet potatoes, cinnamon, nutmeg

BC Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy cheese sauce, pasta noodles

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

idaho potato, butter,heavy cream

Green Beans

$7.00Out of stock

BC Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Fresh Aspargus, butter, salt & pepper

BC French Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Shiek restaurant and lounge with a vibrant ambiance, focusing on great food and great customer service. We specialize Southern American Cuisine with a fine dining twist.

Location

3427 Trinty Mills Rd. #700, Dallas, TX 75287

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

