Main picView gallery

Burger Street #23 Carrollton, TX

review star

No reviews yet

2620 Midway Rd

Carrollton, TX 75006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2620 Midway Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruchi Palace - 3128 E Trinity Mills Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3128 E Trinity Mills Rd Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
The Island Spot - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
2661 Midway Road Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Brew City Kitchen and Cocktails - 3427 Trinty Mills Rd. #700
orange starNo Reviews
3427 Trinty Mills Rd. #700 Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Frankford Rd Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse - 18010 Dallas Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
18010 Dallas Parkway Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Best Thai Signature
orange starNo Reviews
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112, Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
orange star4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrollton
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (143 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston