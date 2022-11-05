12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse 18010 Dallas Parkway

GOLD Family Meal for 3

$69.85

INCLUDED: Cheese bread 3 Argentinian Empanada. Fire-Roasted Meat; Tenderloin and chicken legs or Tenderloin and Argentinian pork sausage.Tenderloin and Picanha (top sirloin) Salad choose one; Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad. Side dishes choose one; Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas. All orders include Argentinian chimichurri