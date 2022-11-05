  • Home
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse 18010 Dallas Parkway

No reviews yet

18010 Dallas Parkway

Dallas, TX 75287

Popular Items

Picanha 16oz
Empanadas 12 Cuts With Beef (each)
Brazilian Cheese Bread (12 )

Family Meals

Family Meal for 3

Family Meal for 3

$54.85

INCLUDED: Cheese bread 3 Argentinian Empanada Salad choose one Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad Fire-Roasted Meat Picanha (top sirloin) and chicken legs or Picanha (top sirloin) and Argentinian pork sausage Side dishes choose one Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas All orders include Argentinian chimichurri

Family Meal for 5

Family Meal for 5

$89.85

Included: Cheese bread 5 Argentinian Empanada Salad chose one Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad Fire-Roasted Meat Picanha(top sirloin) and chicken legs or picanha (top sirloin) and Argentinian pork sausage Side dishes chose one Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas All orders include Argentinian chimichurri

GOLD Family Meal for 3

GOLD Family Meal for 3

$69.85

INCLUDED: Cheese bread 3 Argentinian Empanada. Fire-Roasted Meat; Tenderloin and chicken legs or Tenderloin and Argentinian pork sausage.Tenderloin and Picanha (top sirloin) Salad choose one; Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad. Side dishes choose one; Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas. All orders include Argentinian chimichurri

Holidays for 3

Holidays for 3

$89.85

INCLUDED: Cheese bread 3 Argentinian Empanada Fire-Roasted Meat Choose One File mignon (tenderloin) and Chicken Breast or Pork Chops and Grill Pineapple. Salad - chose one 12 Cuts Salad or quinoa salad Side dishes - chose one sauté Broccolini or Mashed potatoes Desserts - chose one Chocolate cake or Flan All orders include Argentinian chimichurri

Holidays for 5

Holidays for 5

$149.85

INCLUDED: Cheese bread 5 Argentinian Empanada Fire-Roasted Meat Choose One File mignon (tenderloin) and Chicken Breast or Pork Chops and Grill Pineapple. Salad - chose one 12 Cuts Salad or quinoa salad Side dishes - chose one sauté Broccolini or Mashed potatoes Desserts - chose one Chocolate cake or Flan All orders include Argentinian chimichurri

Meat From Open Fire Grill

Picanha 16oz

$19.00

Prime part of the top sirloin seasoned with sea salt

Picanha with Garlic 16oz

$19.00

Prime part of the top sirloin seasoned with sea salt and garlic

Filet Mignon 16oz

Filet Mignon 16oz

$23.00

Tenderloin seasoned to perfection

Filet Mignon with Bacon 16oz

$24.00

Tenderloin wrapped in bacon

Tomahowk Ribs 38oz

Tomahowk Ribs 38oz

$78.00

Bone in ribeye seasoned for flavor

Fraldinha – Bottom sirloin 16oz

Fraldinha – Bottom sirloin 16oz

$21.00

Bottom sirloin, flavorful cut with strong marbling

Ribeye 34oz

Ribeye 34oz

$49.85

Ribeye seasoned for flavor a favorite among many cuts

Lamb Chops 16oz

Lamb Chops 16oz

$28.00

Flavorful rack of lamb seasoned to perfection

Pork Ribs 20oz

$15.00

Pork ribs marinated and slow roasted

Organic Chicken legs 16oz

$13.00

Organic tender chicken legs

Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz

Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz

$13.00

Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast

Chorizo 16oz

$14.00

Argentinian pork sausages

Grilled Pineaple

$8.00

Appetizers

Empanadas 12 Cuts With Beef (each)

Empanadas 12 Cuts With Beef (each)

$3.25

Homemade Argentinian Beef Empanadas filled with Beef with egg, green olives and fresh herbs

Empanadas 12 Cuts vegetable or Cheese (each)

Empanadas 12 Cuts vegetable or Cheese (each)

$3.25

Homemade Argentinian vegetable Empanadas filled with Squash, onions and parmesan cheese or filled with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese

3 Beef Empanadas (3 each)

$9.00

6 Beef Empanadas (6 each)

$17.00
Queso 12 Cuts

Queso 12 Cuts

$13.00

Grilled cheese served with spicy honey

Chorizo Argentino

$14.00

Grilled Argentinian pork sausage served with chimichurri

Grilled Chicken with Bacon

$13.00

Grilled Organic chicken breast wrapped in bacon served with Chimichurri sauce

Beef Bites

$17.00

Tabua de Quijo e Embutidos (Charcutier board)

$26.50

Salads

12 Cuts Salad

12 Cuts Salad

$13.85

Iceberg lettuce, Arugula, red onions, heard of palm, pineapple, tomatoes with house dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Grape tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze

Chef Avocado Salad

Chef Avocado Salad

$14.00

Arugula, avocado, grapefruit, with house dressing

Chicken Salad

$13.85
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$13.00

Potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$13.85

Red and white quinoa, dry apricot, cucumber, basil and house balsamic dressing

Steam Asparagus

Steam Asparagus

$14.00

Steam large asparagus or broccolinis with house dressings

Steam Broccolini

$13.50

Green Salad

Hot Side Dishes

Brazilian Cheese Bread (12 )

Brazilian Cheese Bread (12 )

$7.00

Brazilian Black Beans

$9.00

Brazilian White Rice

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00
Crispy Fried Polenta topped with parmesan cheese

Crispy Fried Polenta topped with parmesan cheese

$8.00
Grilled Pineapple

Grilled Pineapple

$8.00

Grilled pineapple with cinnamon and sugar

Caramelize Bananas

Caramelize Bananas

$7.00

Caramelize fried bananas

Sautee Broccolini

$13.00

Grilled Vegetables

$14.00

Sautee Asparagus

$14.00

Sauces and Dressing (3oz)

Chimichurri Sauce

$2.50

Homemade fresh chimichurri sauce

Balzamic dressing

$1.85

Homemade balsamic dressing

Ranch dressing

$1.85

Homemade Ranch dressing

Basil Dressing

$1.85

Homemade fresh basil dressing

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$9.00

Homemade Brazilian Custard

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.50

Vanilla cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with strawberry or caramel sauce

Tres Leches

$10.00

Homemade moist three milks cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Three-layered mousse cake

Papaya Cream

$12.00

Physical Gift Card

$25 Physical Gift Card

$25.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

$35 Physical Gift Card

$35.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

$50 Physical Gift Card

$50.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

$75 Physical Gift Card

$75.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

$100 Physical Gift Card

$100.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

$125 Physical Gift Card

$125.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

$135 Physical Gift Card

$135.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

$150 Physical Gift Card

$150.00

Include recipient name, email address, phone number and physical address. Same day in person pick-up. Shipped cards will be mailed out next business day after order.

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome!! We appreciate your patronage! Your support means so much to us.

Location

18010 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75287

Directions

