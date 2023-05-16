Bright Spark Brewing 4561 Market Street Suite A

  • Home
Food

Snacks

Fried Chickpeas

$5.00

Crispy, crunchy, salty snacks. *Gluten Free *Vegan

Fries

$7.00

Crispy, seasoned fries with optional dipping sauces

Beer Battered Wings with Spicy Pomegranate Sauce

$14.00

Wings seasoned with Lebanese 7-Spice and tossed in a Spicy Pomegranate Glaze *Dairy Free

Meatballs

$13.00

Middle Eastern spiced Meatballs with Lemon Tahini Sauce & Labne, served with our Yemenite Green Hot Sauce, Zhug *Gluten Free

Snack Plate

$14.00

Fried Pita Hummus with Garlic Confit & Almond Sesame Dukkah Seasonal Pickles Fried Chickpeas Whipped Garlic Dipping Sauce House Green Hot Sauce *Contains Nuts *Vegan

Extra Pita

$2.00

Bar Style Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Our classic 10-inch pan pizza with house cheese blend and tomato sauce.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni. Cheese. Tomato Sauce. Classic.

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza with Jalapeños, Ricotta, and House Made Aleppo Hot Honey

Mushroom Za'atar Pizza

$15.00

Mixed wild mushrooms tossed in za'atar

Potato Dukkah Pizza

$15.00

Mandoline sliced potatoes over a white sauce, layered with our sesame almond dukkah and dollops of fresh labne

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Middle Eastern spiced sausage with garlic confit and fresh labne

Sweet Potato and Lemon Herb Pizza

$15.00

Roasted sweet potato in sumac, with a lemon, almond herb sauce *Contains Nuts *Vegetarian

Treats

Tahini & Browned Butter, Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Classic Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Kids

Grilled Chicken Breast & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Hummus

$5.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Dipping Sauces

Toum

$1.00

Zhug

$1.00

Tahini Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Tahini Ranch

$1.00

Chili Garlic Oil

Hot Honey

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

Golden Coconut Dressing

Lemon Tahini Dressing

ALLERGIES

DAIRY ALLERGY

NUT ALLERGY

SEED ALLERGY

WHEAT ALLERGY

SOY ALLERGY

Specials

Spicy Birria Pizza

$17.50

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Smash Burger

$14.50

Chicken And Waffles

$17.50

Waffles and Egg

$11.00

Waffles

$9.00

Lemon Poppy Pancakes

$9.00

Merch

Shirts

Women's Pocket Tee

$25.00

Women's Crop Tee

$25.00

Petrol Blue Pocket Tee

$25.00

Slate Blue Tee

$25.00

Pale Blue Tee

$25.00

Maroon Zip-Up

$45.00

Army Crewneck

$45.00

Dusty Pink Tie-Dye

$50.00

White Pocket Tee

$25.00

Women's Mauve V-Neck

$25.00

Women's Slate V-Neck

$25.00

Infant Mauve Onesie

$20.00

Infant Stone Onesie

$20.00

Toddler Stone Short Sleeve

$20.00

Toddler Dust Short Sleeve

$20.00

Golden Zip-Up

$45.00

Hats

Blue Dad Hat

$35.00

Plum Utility Hat

$35.00

Coffee James Cap

$35.00

Grey/Green Beanie

$30.00

Baby Blue Beanie

$30.00

Forest Rainier Cap

$30.00

Brown Rainier Cap

$30.00Out of stock

Drinkware

64oz Amber Growler

$35.00

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Logo Wine Glass

$5.00

Accessories

Pin

$5.00

Coozie

$5.00

Small Sticker

$1.00

Big Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$4.00

Events

Banquet Food

Cheese Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$48.00

Pepperoni Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$52.00

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$56.00

Sweet Potato Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$60.00

Potato Dukkah Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$60.00

Wild Mushroom Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$60.00

Spicy Sausage Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$60.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (12 Cookies)

$36.00

Brown Butter Tahini Cookies (12 Cookies)

$36.00

Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$25.50

Iced Tea (1 Gallon)

$25.50

Arnold Palmer (1 Gallon)

$25.50

Cold Brew (1 Gallon)

$33.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza (4 Pizzas)

$64.00

Grilled Chicken (6 Orders)

$30.50

Breaded Chicken (6 Orders)

$30.50

Mac and Cheese

$48.00

Hummus

$48.00

Caesar (6 Orders)

$72.00

Quinoa (6 Orders)

$84.00

Golden Gem (6 Orders)

$72.00

Snack Plate (8 Orders)

$112.00

Extra Pita (8 Orders)

$16.00

Fried Chickpeas (5 Orders)

$25.00

Pomegranate Wings (8 Orders)

$104.00

Fries (8 Orders)

$56.00

Meatballs (8 Orders)

$104.00

Banquet Beverage

Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose

$32.00

Land of Saints Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Ultraviolet Cabernet

$32.00

Le Machin Pinot Noir

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family-owned brewery, restaurant, and event space, serving fresh, dynamic food in a feel-good atmosphere.

Website

Location

4561 Market Street Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

