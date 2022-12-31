Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brixx Pizzeria Petaluma

No reviews yet

16 Kentucky St

Petaluma, CA 94952

Appetizers

Baked Formaggio

$12.50

Baked goat cheese in our house marinara with pesto & pinenuts served with toasts

Cheesy Bread

$7.50

Garlic, butter & mozzarella on sourdough

Pesto Bread

$8.50

Garlic, butter, pesto & mozzarella on sourdough

Hummus

$12.00

House made roasted red pepper hummus served with house made flatbread

Meaballs

$12.50

House made meatballs in our house marinara topped with mozzarella & fresh basil served with toasts

Spicy Garlic Prawns

$13.50

Prawns roasted in olive oil, garlic & red pepper flakes served with toasts

Salads

Mixxed Greens

$10.00

Spring mix, balsamic vinegar, point reyes blues cheese crumbles & kalamata olives

Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine, house caesar dressing, house made croutons

Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, point reyes blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes & bacon

Roasted Beet

$12.00

House roasted beets with mixxed greens, endive & goat cheese

William Tell

$12.00

Arugula, endive, granny smith apples, point reyes blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts & bacon

Sandwiches

Meatball Sando

$15.00

House made meatballs on a sourdough roll with marinara, provolone, basil & pepperoncini

Sweet Heater Sando

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, diced jalapenos, smoked gouda, bbq, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast baked with parm, mozzarella and marinara served on sourdough roll

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pulled pork, bbq sauce, fontina cheese, jalapeno / cucumber slaw on sourdough roll

Monsieur Sr.

$13.00

Hickory smoked ham, roasted red peppers, gruyere & pesto

Chicken Pesto

$13.00

Smoked chicken, sundried tomatoes, goat cheese & pesto

Pizza

Cheese

$13.00+

Classic cheese

Puccioni Pepperoni

$15.00+

Classic pepperoni...mama's favorite

Sausage

$15.00+

Pepperoni / Sausage

$16.00+

4th Rock From The Sun

$18.00+

Sausage, roasted red peppers, onion, mozzarella, goat cheese

808

$18.00+

Kalua style pork, fontina, mozzarella, caramelized onions, pineapple, cilantro

Avero Verde

$18.00+

Same as doloroso with pesto sauce

B.B.Q. Chicken

$18.00+

Chicken, onion, bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, cilantro

Bada Bing

$18.00+

Sausage, sweet & hot peppers, mozzarella, topped with house seasoning

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00+

Chicken tossed in frank's buffalo wing sauce, caramelized onions, mozzarella, point reyes blue cheese

Combo

$18.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, moz

Da Club

$18.00+

Chicken, bacon, onion, fresh tomato, mozzarella

Diablo Gamba

$18.00+

Spicy shrimp, chipolte pepper, onion, mozzarella, cilantro

Doloroso

$18.00+

Pepperoni, onion, fresh jalapeno, garlic, mozzarella

Fornax

$18.00+

Sausage, onion, kalamata olives, feta, mozzarella

Fun Guy

$18.00+

Tri mushroom blend, caramelized onions, mozzarella finished with white truffle oil (no sauce)

Green Veggie

$18.00+

Same as veggie, with pesto sauce

Hawaiian (NO HEAT)

$18.00+

Sausage, roasted red peppers, onion, mozzarella, goat cheese

Hot Hawaiian

$18.00+

Ham, pineapple, jalapeno, mozzarella

NFM

$18.00+

Spinach, garlic, tomato, feta, mozzarella

Nor Cal

$18.00+

Sun-dried tomatoes, pinenuts, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh basil

Papa Joe

$18.00+

Sausage, anchovies, mozzarella

Pollo Verde

$18.00+

Chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto, mozzarella

Polpetta

$18.00+

House made meatballs, tomato, spinach, provolone

Primo

$18.00+

Tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella

Smartichoke

$18.00+

Smoked ham, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Soppressata

$18.00+

Soppressata, caramelized balsamic onions, garlic, cilantro

Speziato Gambero

$18.00+

Spicy shrimp, roasted red peppers, pesto, smoked gouda, mozzarella

Sweet Heater

$18.00+

Chicken, bacon, jalapeno, smoked gouda, mozzarella, bbq sauce

Uncle Vito

$18.00+

Chopped salami, pepperoni & ham, black olives, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pepperoncini, mozzarella, feta, oregano

Veggie

$18.00+

Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, fresh tomato, mozzarella

Gropinator

$18.00+

Greta's Feet

$18.00+

Dessert

Pizzookie

$9.00

House made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$7.00

House made pot de creme topped with whipped cream served with pirouline wafer

Meyer Lemon Cheesecake

$8.00

House made cheesecake with meyer lemon curd

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

House made pumpkin swirl cheesecake

Sides

Small Ranch

$1.50

Large Ranch

$3.00

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Hummus

$5.00

Side Anchovies

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Blue Crumbles

$1.50

Side Blue Dressing

$1.50

Side Caesar

$1.50

Side Balsamic

$1.50

Side Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side Will Tell Dressing

$1.50

Specials

Lasagna

$23.00

N/A Beverages

Large Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.50

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tejava Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Oj

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pinapple Juice

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.50

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Soda Refill

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Corkage

Corkage

$20.00

Retail

2 XL Sweatshirt

$40.00

Pink Ribbon Large

$45.00

Pink Ribbon Medium

$45.00

Pink Ribbon Small

$45.00

Pink Ribbon XL

$45.00

Razor Large

$20.00

Razor Medium

$20.00

Razor Small

$20.00

Razor XL

$20.00

Sweatshirt Large

$40.00

Sweatshirt Medium

$40.00

Sweatshirt XL

$40.00

T-Shirt 2XL

$20.00

T-Shirt Large

$20.00

T-Shirt Meduim

$20.00

T-Shirt XL

$20.00

Open Retail

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Est. 2009 Family owned and operated Featuring thin crust specialty pizzas, salads, sandwiches & Full Bar

Location

16 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

