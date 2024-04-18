The Bagel Mill
212 Western Ave
Petaluma, CA 94952
Food Menu
Build Your Own Bagel
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$10.50
smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette, pickled red onion, scallions, sprouts, everything mix (served open-faced)
- Bodega Egg & Cheese$6.50
organic egg, yellow cheddar
- California Egg & Cheese$11.50
organic egg, yellow cheddar, thick cut bacon, smashed avocado, tomato
- Classic Lox Closed$11.00
cream cheese, 1 oz salmon lox, red onion, capers, fresh dill
- Classic Lox Open$15.50
cream cheese, 2 oz salmon lox, red onion, capers, fresh dill (served open-faced)
- Cream Cheese & Greens$9.50
scallion cream cheese, radish, cucumber, pickled red onions, sprouts
- Frittata Sandwich$11.50
seasonal veggie frittata, smashed avocado, melted yellow cheddar
Lunch Sandwiches
- Bagel French Dip$15.00
- BLAT$12.00
thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, smashed avocado, tomato, mayo
- Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
organic egg salad, butter lettuce, chopped scallions
- Ham, Swiss & Honey Butter Sandwich$13.00
black forest ham, melted swiss, salted honey butter, arugula
- Pastrami Reuben$15.00
pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing
- Spicy Turkey Club$15.00
smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, monterey jack, smashed avocado, tomato, lettuce, sriracha mayo
- The Jorge Special$13.00
smoked turkey, sauteed red bell pepper, red onion & jalapenos, melted swiss cheese, sriracha mayo
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.50
albacore tuna mixed with mildly spicy Sriracha mayo, celery & onions. Served with butter lettuce and tomato
- Vegan Dream$12.00
house made cashew cheese, roasted bell pepper, pickled red onion, cucumber, radish, smashed avocado, sprouts
Sides & More
- Fresh Fruit Salad$7.00
an assortment of fresh fruit
- Lay's Potato Chips$2.00
- Overnight Oats$4.00
organic oats soaked overnight, honey, cinnamon
- Side of Frittata$6.00
seasonal veggie frittata served warm with arugula
- Simple Green Salad (Large)$9.00
butter lettuce, arugula, watermelon radish, cucumber, pickled red onions, & lemon vinaigrette
- Simple Green Salad (Side)$5.00
butter lettuce, arugula, watermelon radish, cucumber, pickled red onions, & lemon vinaigrette
- Straus Yogurt & Granola$7.00
organic Straus whole milk yogurt & housemade granola
- Whole Dill Pickle$3.00
1 large kosher dill pickle