Della Fattoria Cafe imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

Della Fattoria Cafe Petaluma

review star

No reviews yet

141 Petalma Blvd North

Petaluma, CA 94952

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chinese Chicken Salad
Tuna Piadina
Breakfast Bunwich

BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Buttered Toast, Avo, Olive oil

Bean Toast

$13.00

Flageolet Beans, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese, Olive oil

Egg Salad Toast

$13.00

with House Aioli, olive oil

Toast Trio

$13.00

One Each Avocado, Egg and Bean Toast

Ricotta Toast

$14.00

Mushroom Ragu, Parm, Olive oil

Toast and Jam

$8.00

Buttered Toast with House Jam

Eggs Bennie

$18.00

Caggiano Ham, House Hollandaise, Della Toast, Two Poached Eggs.

Two Poached Eggs on Toast

$13.00

Buttered Toast with 2 Poached Eggs

Breakfast Bunwich

$13.00

Poached Egg, Cheddar, Caggiano Ham, Aioli on a Della Burger Bun

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

with Two Poached Eggs, Buttered Toast, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Carrots, Caramelized Onions

Polenta Egg

$16.00

Creamy Polenta with 2 Poached Eggs and Ratatouille and Prosciutto

Della Scramble

$16.00

with Sausage and Potatoes, Creme Fraiche, Parm. Buttered Toast

Kids Scramble

$8.00

one egg and buttered toast

Pancakes

$13.00

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Toast

Side Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Side Poached Egg

$3.00

Side Greens

$3.00

Side Fingerlings

$6.00

SALADS

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Fried WonTon, Roasted Chicken, Asian Dressing. (contains peanuts)

Panzanella Salad

$15.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Snap Peas, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions, Croutons, Pine Nuts, Currents, Mixed Greens, Citronette

Stacy's Breakfast Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Three Poached Eggs, Avocado, Bacon, House Salsa and Citronette Dressing

Tri-Tip Chopped Salad

$18.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Roasted Tri-Tip, Asparagus Roasted Red Peppers, Crumbled Egg, Cucumber, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Buttermilk Dressing.

Wild Rice Kale Salad Bowl

$18.00

SANDWICH

Bakers Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, House Aioli on Semolina Bread

Bakers Egg with Prosciutto

$9.00

Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Prosciutto, House Aioli on Semolina Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Red Onion Confit, Celery, Aioli, Toasted Almonds, Mixed Greans, Citronette Dressing on Levain Bread

Della Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Della Cheese Spread with Cheddar Cheese, Mustard, Aioli, Sweet Smoked Paprika

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sharp Cheddar, Butter, on Campagne

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Sauerkraut, Gruyere, House Thousand Island, Mayo.

Salami Sopresatta Sandwich

$16.00

Salami, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Olive Tapenade, Ailoi, Lettuce on Campagne Bread

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms with Provolone and Garlic Aioli.

Tuna Piadina

$17.00

Classic Tuna Melt on Pan Fried Pizza Dough, Cheddar Cheese, Peperoncino, Arugula, Citronette Dressing

LUNCH ENTREES

Creamy Polenta with Milk, Butter, Della Breadcrumbs, Parmesan and Seasonal Vegetables.

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Creamy Mushroom

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Creamy Mushroom

Thanksgiving pick up Wednesday 11/23

Pumpkin Tart 9"

Pumpkin Tart 9"

$45.00

Classic Pumpkin Tart. 9" round

Bourbon Pecan Tart 9"

Bourbon Pecan Tart 9"

$50.00

Bourbon and Pecan 9" Tart with Caramel Drizzle

Whole Apple Braid

Whole Apple Braid

$40.00

Buttery Apple Filling Encased in Della Croissant Dough Topped with Struesel and Caramel

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$30.00

Lemon Olive Oil Cake with Lemon Glaze 9"

Dinner Rolls 1 dozen

Dinner Rolls 1 dozen

$16.00

A Della holiday tradition.. Just re-heat and serve. Everyone loves a soft, warm dinner roll. They make terrific sliders the morning after.

1/2 Sheet Bread Pudding

$45.00

Baked Sweet Bread Pudding Topped with Currents and Almonds with a Sticky Caramel Sauce on the side (reheating instructions included)

Cornucopia Floral Centerpiece

Cornucopia Floral Centerpiece

$50.00

Seasonal local flowers, fall leaves, twigs & berries. For the center of your table or order one for each end.

Large Floral Centerpiece

Large Floral Centerpiece

$100.00

Roughly 20" long. Full of Seasonal Fall Local Flowers, Twigs & Berries

Crouton Bread Stuffing

Crouton Bread Stuffing

$20.00

Hand cut and toasted in our ovens. Perfect for any stuffing recipe

Appetizer Board

Appetizer Board

$175.00

Assorted Local Cheese, Meat, Dried Fruit and Nuts

Pullman Loaves

Campagne Pullman

$11.00Out of stock

Integral Pullman

$12.00Out of stock

Levain Pullman

$11.00Out of stock

Seeded Wheat Pullman

$14.00Out of stock

Semolina Pullman

$11.00Out of stock

Boules & Batards

Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Campagne

$7.00Out of stock

Ciabatta

$7.00Out of stock

EPI

$7.00Out of stock

Levain

$7.00Out of stock

Olive

$8.00Out of stock

Pane Integrale

$8.00Out of stock

Polenta

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Seed

$8.00Out of stock

Rosemary

$8.00Out of stock

Seeded Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Semolina

$8.00Out of stock

Floral

Flower Bouquet

$25.00

Grocery Items

Soup of the Day Quart

$30.00

Tomato Soup with Chicken Stock and Cream

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located in historic downtown Petaluma. Della Fattoria is a family owned artisanal bakery and cafe, serving fresh pastries and bread Friday-Sunday 8am-2pm. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

Website

Location

141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

Gallery
Della Fattoria Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
SEA Thai Bistro
orange star4.2 • 738
2350 Midway Dr Santa Rosa, CA 95405
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
The Lodge
orange star4.5 • 43
1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
The Hub - San Anselmo
orange star4.4 • 135
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Petaluma

Lemongrass Thai Noodle
orange star4.8 • 4,261
208 Petaluma blvd north Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001486 - Deer Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,029
447 N. McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
TEA ROOM CAFE
orange star4.5 • 314
316 Western Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Ambrosia
orange star4.6 • 267
840 Petaluma Blvd N Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
orange star4.2 • 248
1905 Bodega Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Scowley's Burgers
orange star4.5 • 53
1696 Madeira Circle Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Petaluma
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston