Brunch - Brookfield

Popular Items

Brunch Scramble
Denver Omelette
Chicken & Waffles

Starters

Bacon Flight

Bacon Flight

$13.00
Breakfast Eggrolls

Breakfast Eggrolls

$13.00
French Toast Stix

French Toast Stix

$12.00

Favorites

Avocado Egg BLT

Avocado Egg BLT

$13.00

Honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast, side of waffle fries

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$15.00

½ pound certified angus beef patty, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, fried egg, brioche bun, side of waffle fries

Basic Brunch

Basic Brunch

$11.00

Two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoe

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese

Brunch Scramble

Brunch Scramble

$13.00

sausage links, bacon, scrambled eggs, onions, tomato, cheddar cheese, on top of crispy breakfast potatoes

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

fried chicken breast, belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries

Chorizo Scramble

$13.00

chorizo, scrambled eggs, onions, jalapenos, red pepper, pepper jack cheese, on top of crispy breakfast potatoes

Dad Bod

Dad Bod

$15.00

Two eggs any style, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, honey ham, side of breakfast potatoes, side pancake

Quinoa Power Bowl

Quinoa Power Bowl

$13.00

Potatoes, quinoa, brown rice, mushrooms, red pepper, turkey sausage, avocado, two eggs, sweet chili sauce

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Choice of toast with avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chive oil

Brunch Grilled Cheese

Brunch Grilled Cheese

$13.00
Brunch Parfait

Brunch Parfait

$8.00
Garbanzo Veggie Bowl

Garbanzo Veggie Bowl

$14.00
Harvest Hash

Harvest Hash

$12.00

Hash browns, mushrooms, onions, Brussel sprouts, seasonal veggies

Benedicts

Biscuit & Gravy Benedict

Biscuit & Gravy Benedict

$13.00

Poached eggs, sausage patties, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, chive oil, chives

Brunch Benedict

Brunch Benedict

$13.00

Poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise, chive oil, chives

Lox Benedict

Lox Benedict

$15.00

Poached eggs, traditional style cured lox, hollandaise, fried capers

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$14.00

Omelettes

Cheesesteak Omelette

$13.00

Philly cheesesteak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Muenster cheese

Denver Omelette

$12.00

honey ham, roasted red pepper, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Milwaukee Street Omelette

Milwaukee Street Omelette

$12.00

sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese

Egg White Omelette

$11.00

Egg whites, spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese

Garden Omelette

Garden Omelette

$12.00

Sweets

Berries and Cream Pancakes

Berries and Cream Pancakes

$13.00
Brunch Pancakes

Brunch Pancakes

$10.00

Our signature pancakes served with powdered sugar, syrup and butter

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.00

Cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with maple cream cheese and cinnamon sprinkle

Lemonberry Pancakes

Lemonberry Pancakes

$12.00

Blueberry pancakes topped with lemon curd, blueberry syrup and whipped cream

Pancake of the Month

$12.00

Single Berries and Cream

$6.50

Single Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Single Lemonberry

$6.50

Single S'mores

$6.50
S’mores Pancakes

S’mores Pancakes

$12.00

Chocolate chip pancakes with toasted marshmallow, graham crackers and chocolate syrup

Ala Carte

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon - Applewood

$4.00

Bacon - Cherry

$4.00

Bacon - Jalapeno

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Sausage - Links (2)

$4.00

Sausage - Patties (3)

$4.00

Sausage - Turkey (3)

$4.00

Side Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Sauce

Single Brunch Pancake

$5.00

Single Pancake of the Month

$6.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Toast - English Muffin

$2.00

Toast - Rye

$2.00

Toast - Sourdough

$2.00

Toast - Wheat

$2.00

Veggie Sausage

$6.00

Waffle

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Choice of bread and cheese with waffle fries

Brunchkin Platter

$5.00

2 eggs any style, bacon and potatoes

The Link

$5.00

3 Mini pancakes and 3 sausage links

Kids Brunch Pancake

$4.00

One giant pancake served with butter and syrup

Kids French Toast

$4.00

Thick cut brioche with cinnamon sugar and berries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids S’mores Pancake

$5.00

A kids version of our s’mores pancake. Toasted marshmallow, chocolate chips, graham crackers

Kids Waffle

$4.00

Belgian waffle served with butter and syrup

PB & J

$6.00

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich served with waffle fries

Cocktails

Bloody Mary Package

Bloody Mary Package

$35.00

Choice of House Infused Vodka and Bloody Mary Mix

Bottled Service Mimosas

Bottled Service Mimosas

$25.00

Brunch Blast

$10.00

Fathers Day Drink

Hazelnut Coffee

$7.00

Hot Coffee with Frangelico & Chila Orchata Liquor.

Party Service Mimosas

Party Service Mimosas

$45.00

1.5L Bottle of Champagne with Orange, Cranberry, or Grapefruit Juice.

SIN Bloody Mary

$5.00

Toffee Coffee

$7.00

Coffee with Toffee Liquor and Creme.

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Brunch It Up Coffee 12oz Bag

$12.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

French Press Coffee

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Rishi Tea - Chamomile

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Earl Grey

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Jade Cloud

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Peppermint

$3.50

Rishi Tea- English Breakfast

$3.50

Rishi Tea- Turmeric Ginger

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Beers

Chaser Shortie

$1.00

Leinekugels Seasonal

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$6.00

Post Shift Kitchen Beers

$10.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Sprecher Seasonal

$5.00

Wines

Champagne Brut - Bottle

$20.00

Champagne Brut - Glass

$7.00

House Red

$5.00

House White

$5.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut Bottle

$90.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Carbliss - Black Raspberry

$7.00

Carbliss - Cranberry

$7.00

Carbliss - Lemon Lime

$7.00

Merch

Mug

$10.00

T-shirt

$15.00

Hot Sauce - Brunch

$5.00

Hot Sauce - Dashelitos

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment! We Cater!

Website

Location

18895 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045

Directions

Gallery
Brunch image
Banner pic
Brunch image
Brunch image

