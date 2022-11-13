Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bucket O' Crawfish - SAPA

review star

No reviews yet

1980 West 3500 South

West Valley City, UT 84119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp - Head-on
Create Your Own Combos
Headless Shrimp

IT'S ALL GOOD

Create Your Own Combos

Create Your Own Combos

Shrimp - Head-on

Shrimp - Head-on

$9.00+

Headless Shrimp

$12.00+
Crawfish

Crawfish

$10.00+Out of stock
Clams

Clams

$9.00+
Black Mussels

Black Mussels

$9.00+

Green Mussels

$9.00+
Snow Crabs

Snow Crabs

Dungeness Crab Sections

Dungeness Crab Sections

Lobster Tail

$19.00+

Scallops

$14.00+

Golden King Crab

$39.95

Alaskan Red King Crab (Jumbo)

$64.95

Whole Maine Lobster - Fresh

$29.95

Whole Dungeness Crab - Fresh

$39.95

Combo Meals

1 lb. of Shrimp, 1 lb. of Clams, 1 lb. of Black Mussels

$39.95

1 lb. of Snow Crab, 1 lb. of shrimp, smoked sausage

$47.95

1 Cluster of Snow Crab, 1 Cluster of Dungeness Crab, 1 lb. of Shrimp

$55.95

1 lb. of King Crab (jumbo), 1 lb. of Shrimp, Smoked Sausages

$79.95

IF Y'ALL LIKE IT CRISPY

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95
Cajun Wings - 6

Cajun Wings - 6

$8.95
Cajun Wings - 10

Cajun Wings - 10

$12.95
Buffalo Wings - 6

Buffalo Wings - 6

$8.95

Buffalo Wings - 10

$12.95

Cajun Wings Basket w/ cajun fries

$13.95
Chicken Tenders Basket w/ cajun fries

Chicken Tenders Basket w/ cajun fries

$9.95
Fried Shrimp Basket w/ cajun fries

Fried Shrimp Basket w/ cajun fries

$12.95

Fried Catfish Basket w/ cajun fries

$12.95

Fried Oyster Basket w/ cajun fries

$14.95

Cod Fish n' Chips w/ cajun fries

$12.95

Shrimp and Catfish Basket w/ cajun fries and onion rings

$14.95
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Onion rings

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks - 6

$6.95

Hush Puppies - 10

$6.95

Coconut Shrimp - 10

$11.95

Po-boys

Shrimp Po-boy w/ cajun fries

$11.95

Catfish Po-boys w/ cajun fries

$11.95

Chicken Po-boys w/ cajun fries

$11.95

Fried Oyster Po-boys w/ cajun fries

$14.95

Side-kicks

Bread

Bread

$2.00
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$2.50
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Gumbo

$8.00+
Extra Condiments

Extra Condiments

Potatoes

Potatoes

$2.00
Corn

Corn

$1.00

2 eggs

$2.00

Noodles

$4.00

Smoked sausage

$3.50

Alligator sausage

$4.00

Lemon / Lime

$1.00

Cracker & Fork

$5.00

Bucket

$5.00

BoC glass

$5.00

bucket t-shirt

$14.95
Sauce - 4oz

Sauce - 4oz

$4.00

32 oz. of our signature sauce

$32.00

Sweet Endings

Happy Ending - Triple Chocolate Mousse

Happy Ending - Triple Chocolate Mousse

$8.00
Key Lime Cheesecake

Key Lime Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake w/ vanilla ice cream

$10.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream w/ chocolate drizzle

$2.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.00

Thirsty?

Barq's root beer

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Glass Bottle

$2.95+

Diet coke

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Fanta Glass Bottle

$2.95+

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.95

Luzianne Sweet Iced-Tea

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sprite Glass Bottle

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Bottled water

$2.00

Soda water

$2.00

Water

Water no ice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fresh crawfish, never frozen!!!

Location

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City, UT 84119

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Map
