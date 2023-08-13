Buffalo Bros - TCU 3015 S. University Dr
3015 S. University Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Bison French Onion Dip
Bison french onion dip served cold with ruffles potato chips.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
Chicken, onion, carrots, celery, & blue cheese crumbles in a creamy buffalo flavored broth.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, cream cheesen mozzarella, medium buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, & blue cheese dressing. Served with carrots, celery, & bread.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chicken tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce
Carrots & Celery
Carrot and celery sticks, served with choice of dipping sauce.
Cheddar Bacon Fries
Cheddar & bacon melted over fries. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
6 fried panko breaded dill pickle spears. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
5 poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeno. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 beer battered mozzarella sticks. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
4 potato skins loaded with cheddar, bacon & green onions. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Sampler Platter
2 loaded potato skins, 2 jalapeno poppers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 fried pickles, carrots, & celery. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chips, Salsa & Queso
Tortilla chips served w/ house made queso and salsa.
1/2 Garlic Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Cheese Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Classics
Sahlen's Hot Dog
Sahlen's brand beef/pork blend natural casing hot dog grilled and topped with ketchup, sweet relish, diced onion, Weber's mustard, & dill pickle. Served with fries.
Beef on Weck
Shaved Boars Head roast beef dipped in au jus on a kimmelweck roll topped with horseradish. Served with fries.
Bologna & Onion
All beef Boars Head bologna fried on the flatop with onions, American cheese, & Weber's horseradish mustard.
A-Bomb
Thinkly sliced steak, sausage patty, provolone cheese, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.