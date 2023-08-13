Food Menu

Appetizers

Bison French Onion Dip

$6.99

Bison french onion dip served cold with ruffles potato chips.

Buffalo Chicken Soup

Chicken, onion, carrots, celery, & blue cheese crumbles in a creamy buffalo flavored broth.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Shredded chicken, cream cheesen mozzarella, medium buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, & blue cheese dressing. Served with carrots, celery, & bread.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chicken tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce

Carrots & Celery

$4.99

Carrot and celery sticks, served with choice of dipping sauce.

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$7.99

Cheddar & bacon melted over fries. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

6 fried panko breaded dill pickle spears. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

5 poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeno. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 beer battered mozzarella sticks. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

4 potato skins loaded with cheddar, bacon & green onions. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Sampler Platter

$10.99

2 loaded potato skins, 2 jalapeno poppers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 fried pickles, carrots, & celery. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$5.99

Tortilla chips served w/ house made queso and salsa.

1/2 Garlic Bread

$4.00

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Cheese Bread

$3.50

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Classics

Sahlen's Hot Dog

$7.99

Sahlen's brand beef/pork blend natural casing hot dog grilled and topped with ketchup, sweet relish, diced onion, Weber's mustard, & dill pickle. Served with fries.

Beef on Weck

$9.99

Shaved Boars Head roast beef dipped in au jus on a kimmelweck roll topped with horseradish. Served with fries.

Bologna & Onion

$10.99

All beef Boars Head bologna fried on the flatop with onions, American cheese, & Weber's horseradish mustard.

A-Bomb

$14.99

Thinkly sliced steak, sausage patty, provolone cheese, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.