Buffalo Grille - Voss 1301 S Voss Rd

Order Again

Breakfast

#1 One Egg Any Style

$7.50

#2 TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$8.95

#3A

$10.95

#3B

$10.95

#4 MIGAS

$11.45

2 EGGS SCRAMBLED W/GREEN CHILIS, ONIONS, TORTILLA CHIPS, TOMATOE

#5 HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.45

2 EGGS ANY STYLE W/RANCHERO OR GREEN CHILI SAUCE

#6 HUEVOS QUESADILLAS

$10.95

2 FRIED EGGS LAYERED W/2 FLOUR TORTILLAS, TOPPED W/ CHEESE, RANCHERO AND/ OR GREEN CHILI SAUCE

#7 HUEVOS BURRITO

$11.95

2 SCRAMBLED EGGS, SAUSAGE & BEANS ROLLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA, TOPPED WITH CHEESE, RANCHERO AND/ OR GREEN CHILI SAUCE

#8 Huevos Rellenos

$9.50+

#9 HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$10.45

TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHORIZO

#10 HUEVOS CON PAPAS

$9.95

2 EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH POTATOES AND ONIONS

#11 BISCUITS-N-GRAVY

$8.45

HOMEADE BISCUITS WITH CREAM GRAVY *CHOICE OF HASHBROWNS AND GRITS

Omelet

$7.95

Pancakes

$5.45

Wheat Pancakes

$6.05

French Toast

$4.35

Short Stack

$5.45

Side of Meat Choice

$4.39

Bread Choice

$2.70

BAGEL

$2.25

SLICED TOMATOES

$3.00

FRUIT CUP

$3.95

Order of Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Breakfast Taco

$1.95

Alacarte Eggs

$1.95+

Porkchop Special

$12.95

Sd Hashbrowns

$3.00

Sd Grits

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.45

Muffin

$3.45

Oatmeal

$3.95+

Gravy

$0.95

Yogurt

$2.00+

Barbacoa Tacos

$9.95

Breakfast Tamale Special

$9.95

Small Pancake

$1.95

Breakfast Special

$10.50

Grapefruit

$2.95

Cantalope

$3.95

Piece of Bacon

$1.50

1 Sausage Patty

$2.20

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Waffle

$6.50

Steak and Eggs

$16.95+

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$13.95

CHILAQUILES

$10.95

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$11.95

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.70

Sd Ranchero

$0.75

Sd Green Chili Sauce

$0.75

Lunch and Dinner

#1 Daily Lunch Special

$10.45+

W/ TWO SIDES

#2 CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$11.95

W/ TWO SIDES

#3 CATFISH FILLETS

$12.95

GRILLED OR FRIED | TWO SIDES

#4 CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

WITH CREAM GRAVY | ONE SIDE

#5 CHOPPED STEAK

$12.95

WITH BROWN GRAVY | TWO SIDES

#6 TAMALES

$9.95

#7 GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST

$12.95

WITH TWO SIDES

#8 VEGGIE PLATE

$8.95

CHOICE OF THREE SIDES

#9 RED BEANS AND RICE WITH SAUSAGE

$10.45

WITH ONE SIDE

#10 Santa Fe Chicken

$12.95

With one side and a cornbread

#11 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$11.95

WITH RANCHERO AND/OR GREEN CHILI SAUCE | TWO SDIES

#12 ACAPULCO CATFISH

$13.95

GRILLED, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO AND PICO | ONE SIDE

#13 CHICKEN ARANIVA

$13.95

GRILLED, TOPPED WITH GREEN CHILI SAUCE, CHEESE, AND PICO | ONE SIDE

#14 Fried Shrimp

$13.95

WITH TWO SIDES

#15 PEPPERED PORK CHOPS

$9.45+

WITH TWO SIDES

#16 CHICKEN FRIED

$12.95+

WITH CREAM GRAVY | ONE SIDE

Grilled Catfish

$12.95

Chicken and Waffle

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Pecan Crusted Catfish

$14.95

Homemade Meatloaf

$12.95

NY Strip Steak

$16.95

Ribeye Steak

$21.95

Burgers

Buffalo Burger

$12.95

(100% GROUND BUFFALO)

HAMBURGER

$7.95

(1/3 POUND)

CHEESE BURGER

$8.95

DOUBLE BURGER

$10.95

CHILI BURGER

$9.95

(OPEN FACED)

TURKEY BURGER

$8.95

ADD ONS: CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, JALAPENOS, OR AVOCADOS

Hot Dog

$1.85

Fries

$3.10

Sweet Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Ruffles

$1.00

Double Buffalo Burger

$17.95

Sandwiches

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$8.95

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$8.95

BLT

$7.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

CLUB SANDWICH

$9.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.95

UPGRADE TO: VEGGIE $1.25, FRIES: $1.00, FRUIT CUP $2.00

Everything Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$9.95

BGLT

$8.95

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$7.95

Baked Potatoes

#1 CHEESE, BACON, SOUR CREAM, BUTTER, & CHIVES

$7.50

#2 BAKED POTATO CHILI, CHEESE, & ONIONS

$7.50

#3 BAKED POTATO SC, GUAC, CHEESE, RANCHERO

$7.50

Salads

DINNER SALAD

$5.95

CHEF'S SALAD

$12.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

TACO SALAD w Beans

$7.95

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.95

TUNA SALAD

$8.95

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95+

TRIO SALAD

$11.95

GREEK SALAD

$7.95+

Chili & Soup

HOMEMADE CHILI

$4.95+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.95+

Squash Soup

$4.95+

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$4.95+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.95+

Kid's Menu

Kid Hot Dog

$6.50

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid PB&J

$6.50

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.50

Kid Hamburger

$6.50

Kid Veggie Plate

$6.50

Desserts

Cookie

$3.25

Praline

$2.35

Brownie

$3.99

Pie

$5.95+

Sides

1/2 Chicken Breast

$4.50

Avocado

$2.70

Black Eyed Peas

$3.10

Broccoli

$3.10

Buffalo Patty

$7.50

Burger Patty

$6.50

Charro Beans

$3.10

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$8.95

Coleslaw

$3.10

Corn

$3.10

Cornbread

$2.70

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

French Fries

$3.10

Fried Okra

$3.10

Green Beans

$3.10

Grits

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$2.75

Lima Beans

$3.10

Mac N Cheese

$3.10

Mash Potato

$2.95

Oatmeal

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.50

Red Beans and Rice

$3.10

Refried Beans

$3.10

Sd Guacamole

$1.95

Spanish Rice

$3.10

Spinach

$3.10

Squash

$3.10

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

White Rice

$3.10

Off Menu

Frito Pie

$11.95

Strongman

$21.95

Chicken Breast

$4.50+

Pork Chops

$4.50+

Pescado A LA Parrilla

$4.50+

Scoup Chicken Salad

$4.95

Scoup Of Tuna Salad

$4.95

N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

$3.30

Coffee

$3.30

Orange Juice

$2.20+

Iced Tea

$3.30

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.50+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Drink

$2.50+

Fiji Water

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.20+

Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Hot Tea

$3.30

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$4.25

RedBull

$4.25

Skim Milk

$1.50+

$4.25+

Topo Chico

$3.30

V 8

$4.00

Whole Milk

$1.50+

Wine Glass

Glass Mimosa

$9.00

Carafe

$12.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Meiomi Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Santa Marg Glass

$13.00

Simi Chard Glass

$12.00

Beer

Bud Lite

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$6.00

Shiner

$5.00

Shiner Blonde

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Ultra

$4.00

Wine Bottle

1/2 Decoy

$24.00

1/2 La Crema

$24.00

1/2 Santa Marg

$24.00

Becker Bottle

$28.00

Decoy Cab Bottle

$44.00

Decoy Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Josh Cab

$36.00

La Crema Bottle

$46.00

Martini Cab Bottle

$40.00

Meiomi Bottle

$44.00

Ruffino

$27.00

Santa Marg Bottle

$45.00

Simi Bottle

$44.00

Veuve

$95.00

Shirts

Shirts

$22.00

Hats

Hat

$18.50

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts

$22.50

Hoodies

Hoodies

$24.00

K-Cups

K-cups

$22.95

Coffee Bags

Coffee Bags

$11.95

Mugs

Mug

$10.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

$50.00

$75

$75.00

Veggies

Sd Guacamole

$1.95

Fruit/Nut

Strawberries

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00

Raspberries

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Apples

$1.00

Peach

$1.00

Pecans

$1.00

Raisin

$1.00

Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Cinnamon

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1301 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

