Main picView gallery

BUQUIBICHI 301 S. Arizona Ave

review star

No reviews yet

301 S. Arizona Ave

Chandler, AZ 85225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Fried Gyozas (7)

$8.50

Pork-filled fried asian dumplings, topped with a house sauce, sesame seeds and cilantro.

Chimichurri Hummus

$10.50

Chickpea hummus mixed with chimichurri sauce, served with pita chips, carrots and celery.

Burgers & Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Basket of french fries.

La Sencilla

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, fresh onion, tomato, arugula and house dressing. Served with French fries.

La Sureña

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, coleslaw and BBQ Sauce. Served with French fries.

La Valiente

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with Mexican asadero cheese, bacon, roasted tomato, charred jalapeño and fresh cilantro. Served with French fries.

La Texana

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, fried onion and Chúcata beer BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.

La Respondona

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, arugula, red onion, fried egg and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with French fries.

La Querida

La Querida

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with Mexican asadero cheese, arugula, red onion, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise . Served with French fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and shredded cabbage. Served with French fries.

Aguachiles

Aguachile de Camarón

$12.50

Raw shrimp instantaneously cooked on a jalapeño aguachile sauce, red onion, cucumber and fresh cilantro.

Tiradito de Atún

$12.50

Tuna slices marinated in our chiltepin aguachile sauce, fresh cilantro, served with avocado mousse and chipotle mayonnaise.

Aguachile de Papada

$12.50

Grilled pork jowl marinated in our chiltepin aguachile sauce, topped with fresh cilantro.

Tostadas

Tostaditas de Aguachile Tatemado (3)

$12.50

Shrimp marinated in a charred aguachile sauce, avocado, red onion, cucumber, mayonnaise, topped with fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.

Tostaditas de Ceviche (3)

$12.50

Shrimp marinated in lime juice, orange juice, red onion, cucumber, serrano peppers and fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.

Tostaditas de Atún (3)

$12.50

Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, red onion, fresh cilantro, tossed with an aguachile-based dressing, served on a corn tostada.

Tostaditas Togarashi (3)

$12.50

Fresh tuna marinated in Asian sauces, togarashi mayonnaise, avocado, topped with fried crispy onion and served on a corn tostada.

Tacos y Sopes

Tacos de Fideo y Atún Ahumado (3)

$12.50

Smoked tuna mixed with tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, dried noodle in a chiltepin sauce, avocado mousse, cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas.

Tacos Volteados (3)

$12.50

Butter and garlic sauteed shrimp, topped with bacon, cheese crust, pickled red onion, cilantro, smothered in a chipotle cream and served on corn tortillas.

Tacos de Papada (3)

$12.50

Grilled pork jowl served with pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado mousse, chiltepin oil, on corn tortillas.

Tacos de Portobello (3)

$12.50

Grilled marinated portobello mushroom, topped with avocado mousse, pickled red onion and green sauce, served on corn tortillas.

Sopes al Pastor (3)

$9.50

Pastor meat tacos, served with avocado mousse, onion, fresh cilantro, grilled pineapple habanero sauce, served on corn tortillas.

Sopes de Chicharrón (3)

$9.50

Pork chicharron topped with a tomatillo and chipotle sauce, cream, pickled onion and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas.

Pizzas

Pizza Rocco

$15.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon and handcrafted sausage.

Pizza Sonorense

$17.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, sliced beef steak, mushrooms, onions and green chile.

Pizza Margarita

$15.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced cured tomato,oregano, basil.

Pizza Bacio di Parma

$17.50

Tomato sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh parmesan laminates, arugula and prosciutto.

Pizza 4 Quesos

$15.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, roquefort, parmesan and chihuahua cheeses.

Pizza Pepperoni

$15.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella and pepperoni.

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.50

Base of a lettuce mix, topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, artichoke, sliced radishes, feta cheese and greek dressing.

Brasas Salad

$9.50

Base of a lettuce mix, topped with goat cheese, red onion, cranberries, strawberry, sugar coated seeds and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Desserts

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.50

Cheesecake with chocolate syrup stripes and whipped cream.

Cocktail's

Signature

Dealer's Choice

$18.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$15.00

Bailando con la Muerte

$13.00

Caprichosa

$13.00

Tulum

$13.00

Old Town

$13.00

Rio Sonora

$13.00

Nights in Oaxaca

$13.00

Desert Medicine

$13.00

Oasis Spritz

$13.00

Classic

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00+

Paloma

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Long Island ice tea

$10.00

AMF

$10.00

Green Tea shot

$8.00

Pink Pussy shot

$8.00

Mexican Candy shot

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Wine

Red

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

Terra Madi Malbec

$13.00+

SeaSun Pinot noir

$15.00+

Paoloni Red blend

$14.00+

Rebellius Red blend

$20.00+

White

House Chardonnay

$7.00+

Terra Madi Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

Rose & Sparkling

Whispering Angel rose

$18.00+

Wycliff Brut

$6.00+

Beer

Draft Beer

LaTucson West coast IPA

$5.50+

Kick Flip Fruited sour

$5.00+

Talegon Imperial coffee stout

$7.00+

Red Ale

$4.50+

Session IPA

$5.00+

Ultra Bichi Light lager

$4.00+

Buena Bola Wheat ale

$4.50+

5 Beer Sampler

$12.00

Sahuaripa IPA

$5.00+

Chucata Amber ale

$4.50+

Bitachera Hazy IPA

$5.50+

Banquetera Kölsch

$4.50+

Talega Coffee stout

$4.50+

Barrio Blonde ale

$4.50+

La Surfa Lager

$4.00+

Wow Wheat ale

$4.50+

Church music IPA

$5.00+

Bottle Beer

Octli Pulque

$15.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

TalCual Seltzer

$5.00+

NA Beverage

Red Bull zero sugar

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Bottle soda

$4.00

Fountain soda

$3.50

Ice tea

$4.00

Coffe

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Liquid Death sparkling

$4.00

Jarritos grapefruit

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Spirit's

Tequila

Tesoro 55

$9.00

Don Fulano blanco

$12.00

Don Fulano reposado

$13.00

Don Julio blanco

$12.00

Maestro Dobel diamante

$12.00

Gran Centenario cristalino

$16.00

Siete Leguas blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas reposado

$13.00

Tears of Llorona extra anejo

$45.00

Clase Azul reposado

$30.00

Calirosa anejo

$17.00

Derechito extra anejo

$24.00

Patron silver

Hornitos reposado

Mezcal

El Güel espadín

$9.00

Derrumbes cupreata

$22.00

Yuu Baal pechuga

$12.00

Lopez Real tobala

$15.00

Esfuerzo tepeztate

$16.00

El silencio espadín

Cuish pichumetl

Bacanora

Aguamiel

$10.00

Rancho tepua

$12.00

Gin

Diega yellow

$9.00

Nolet

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Gracias a dios- Oaxaca

$10.00

Vodka

Tito's

$9.00

Grey goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Smirnoff tamarind

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi blanco

$9.00

Flor de caña seco

$9.00

Diplomatico planas

$10.00

Diplomatico mantuano

$11.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Woodford Rsrv

$12.00

Crown royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

Del Bac classic

$12.00

Knob Creek rye

$13.00

JW black label

$13.00

Bullet

$10.00

Macallan 12 yr

$13.00

Dalmore 12 yr

$15.00

Amaros & Liquor's

Hennesy VS

$13.00

Torres 10 yr

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$12.00

Gran ponche pomegranate

$9.00

Gran ponche passionfruit

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Borguetti Sambuca

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Buquibichi is the child in all of us. That village boy, with a carefree life, who dares to jump into the river and be free.

Location

301 S. Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
orange star4.3 • 2,459
241 S Oregon St Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
The Perch
orange starNo Reviews
232 S Wall Street Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Boston St Suite 1 Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Charm Thai Cuisine - Downtown Chandler
orange star4.3 • 1,096
11 W Boston St Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Chandler
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Boston Ave Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Chandler
orange star4.7 • 44
95 W Boston St Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chandler

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
orange star4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Tott's Asian Diner
orange star4.5 • 4,358
4030 W Ray Rd Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler
orange star4.6 • 3,714
2895 South Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Sophia's Kitchen - Scottsdale
orange star4.7 • 3,411
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Scottsdale, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chandler
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston