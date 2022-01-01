The Perch imageView gallery

The Perch

232 S Wall Street

Chandler, AZ 85225

Pub Grub

Appetizer Special

$10.00

Avocado Fritters

$14.00

Chef's Board

$26.00

Selection of dried-aged meats, cheeses, preserves, and accompaniments.

Crispy Brussels

$15.00

Elote Dip

$13.50

Cheesy artichoke corn dip served with chips.

Green Chili Pork

$15.50

Braised in our house green chili sauce, mozzarella cheese, and buttered tortillas.

Hummus

$15.00

Choice of hummus served with warm pita and fresh & pickled vegetables.

Pretzels

$14.00

Warm pretzel served with warm beer cheese.

Pub Tots

$12.00

Tots tossed in your choice of sauce.

Rebecca's Caprese

$14.50

Fried green tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onion, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic reduction

Tenders

$16.00

Hand battered chicked strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Wings

$18.00

One pound of crispy seasoned wings.

Dinner Plates

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Crispy white fish, served with beer battered fries, slaw, and spicy remoulade.

Shell n' Cheese

$17.00

Campanelle pasta tossed in our house mac sauce, topped with a provolone/mozzarella blend, and ancho breadcrumbs.

Pasta a la Perch

$17.00

Campanelle pasta tossed in our house vodka sauce with a provolone/mozzarella cheese blend and grilled bread.

Tamale

$22.00

Green chili pork, fire roasted poblano hash, cheese blend, topped with a fried egg, guacamole, and pico.

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.50

Marinara, provolone/mozzarella blend.

Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Perch-erita Pie

$17.50

House red sauce, baby heirloom tomatoes, rustic basil, provolone/mozzarella blend with rich buffalo mozzarella and basil vinaigrette.

The G.O.A.T. Pizza

$18.50

Three Little Pigs Pizza

$18.50

Pepperoni, bacon, pork belly, house marinara, provolone/mozzarella cheese blend & jalapeno marmalade.

Vegan Elote Pie

$18.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Ghost Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon, guacomole, jalapeno marmalade, crispy onion ring, and topped with a fried egg. Served with beer battered fries.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Fried green tomatoes, bacon, onion, lettuce, and provolone cheese on a buttermilk bun. Served with beer battered fries.

Cheddar Burger

$16.50

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and housemade thousand island. Served with beer battered fries.

Perch Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon, guacomole, jalapeno marmalade, crispy onion ring, and topped with a fried egg. Served with beer battered fries.

Pineapple Express Burger

$18.00

South Chandler Prime Dip

$19.00

We Be Clubbin

$16.50

Cranberry chutney, candied pepper bacon, tomato, lettuce on sourdough. Served with Mesquitte chips.

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad - Large (no chx)

$11.50

Caesar Salad - Small (no chx)

$7.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, spiced croutons, baby heirloom tomatoes with chipotle caesar dressing.

Chicken Gnoochi Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Chicken & gnoochi soup

Chicken Gnoochi Soup - Cup

$5.00

Chicken & gnoochi soup

House Salad - Large

$12.00

Baby heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, and spiced croutons with shaved asiago and white balsamic vinaigrette.

House Salad - Small

$7.50

Baby heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, and spiced croutons with shaved asiago and white balsamic vinaigrette.

Market Fresh Salad

$16.00

Season's Best Soup - Cup

$5.00

Chef inspired seasonal soup

Season's Best Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Chef inspired seasonal soup

Seasonal Salad

$16.00

Sides

Extra Sauce

Large Side Fries

$8.00

Large Side Tots

$8.00

One Pretzel Stick w/chz

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Garlic Shrimp

$7.00

Garlic Shrimp

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

Side of (4) Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Pita

Side Seared Salmon

$7.50

Grilled Salmon

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Tortillas

Small Side Fries

$6.00

Beer battered fries.

Small Side Tots

$6.00

Tots tossed in your choice of sauce.

Dessert

Cheesecake

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Creme Brulee

Donuts

$8.00

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice Cream

Raspberry Sorbet

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.50

Guava Cake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.50

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Kid's Pancake

$6.50

Kid's One Egg

$6.50

Kid's Parfait

$6.50

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

High Brew Cold Brew

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.80

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Party Drink

$2.60

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Water

Attire

Batch 28 Small

$28.00

Batch 28 Medium

$28.00

Batch 28 Large

$28.00

Batch 28 XL

$28.00

Batch 28 2X

$28.00

Small Roof V Neck

$28.00

Medium Roof V Neck

$28.00

Large Roof V Neck

$28.00

XL Roof V Neck

$28.00

Small Tan Logo

$28.00

Medium Tan Logo

$28.00Out of stock

Large Tan Logo

$28.00

XL Tan Logo

$28.00

2X Tan Logo

$28.00Out of stock

Good Beer Small

$28.00

Good Beer Med

$28.00

Good Beer Large

$28.00

Good Beer XL

$28.00

Good Beer 2X

$28.00Out of stock

Good Beer 3X

$28.00Out of stock

Beanie

$24.00

Black Trucker Hat

$33.00

Gray Dad Bird Hat

$33.00

Maroon Trucker Hat

$33.00Out of stock

Olive Green Trucker Hat

$33.00

Perch Pub Hat

$33.00

Small Maroon Employee

$10.00

Medium Maroon Employee

$10.00

Large Maroon Employee

$10.00

XL Maroon Employee

$10.00

XXL Maroon Employee

$10.00

Small Neon Parrot

$28.00

Medium Neon Parrot

$28.00

Large Neon Parrot

$28.00

XL Neon Parrot

$28.00Out of stock

XXL Neon Parrot

$28.00

Small Perch Pub T-Shirt

$28.00

Medium Perch Pub T-Shirt

$28.00

Large Perch Pub T-Shirt

$28.00

XL Perch Pub T-Shirt

$28.00

2X Perch Pub T-Shirt

$28.00

3X Perch Pub T-Shirt

$28.00

Perchie Girl XS

$20.00

Perchie Girl Small

$20.00

Perchie Girl Med

$20.00

Perchie Girl Large

$20.00

Small Black

$24.00

Medium Black

$24.00

Large Black

$24.00

XL Black

$24.00

2X Black

$24.00

Small Green

$24.00

Medium Green

$24.00

Large Green

$24.00

XL Green

$24.00

Small Thrasher

$28.00

Medium Thrasher

$28.00

Large Thrasher

$28.00

XL Thrasher

$28.00

2X Thrasher

$28.00

3X Thrasher

$28.00

XS Baseball

$24.00

Small Baseball

$24.00

Medium Baseball

$24.00

Large Baseball

$24.00

Small Orange

$20.00

Medium Orange

$20.00

Large Orange

$20.00

Small We Do Crafts

$20.00

Medium We Do Crafts

$20.00

Large We Do Crafts

$20.00

XL We Do Crafts

$20.00

Jurassic S

$28.00

Jurassic M

$28.00

Jurassic L

$28.00

Jurassic XL

$28.00

Jurassic XXL

$28.00

Harley S

$28.00

Harley M

$28.00

Harley L

$28.00

Harley XL

$28.00

Harley XXL

$28.00

Glassware/Containers

64oz Growler

$5.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$6.00

32oz Silver Growler

$25.00

Water Bottle

$10.00

Silver Flask

$10.00

Stickers/Misc.

Solo Sticker

$2.00

Sticker Pack

$6.00

Koozie

$4.00

Patch

$3.00

Card Holder

$3.00

Employee

Small Women's EMP Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Medium Women's EMP Shirt

$10.00

Large Women's EMP Shirt

$10.00

XL Women's EMP Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

XXL Women's EMP Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Small EMP Shirt

$10.00

Medium EMP Shirt

$10.00

Large EMP Shirt

$10.00

XL EMP Shirt

$10.00

XXL EMP Shirt

$10.00

Small EMP Long Sleeve

$15.00

Medium EMP Long Sleeve

$15.00Out of stock

Large EMP Long Sleeve

$15.00Out of stock

XL EMP Long Sleeve

$15.00Out of stock

XXL EMP Long Sleeve

$15.00

Small EMP Tank

$10.00Out of stock

Medium EMP Tank

$10.00Out of stock

Large EMP Tank

$10.00Out of stock

XL EMP Tank

$10.00Out of stock

XXL EMP Tank

$10.00Out of stock

Small EMP Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

Medium EMP Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

Large EMP Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

XL EMP Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

XXL EMP Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

Gift Certificates

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$125 Gift Certificate

$125.00

$150 Gift Certificate

$150.00

$175 Gift Certificate

$175.00

$200 Gift Certificate

$200.00

Beer Dinner

Beer Dinner

$75.00

1/6 BBL

1/6 BBL Bird Bath

$75.00

1/6 BBL Bird Bath REDUX

$75.00

1/6 BBL Bird Cafe

$85.00

1/6 BBL Bird Cafe Nitro

$85.00

1/6 BBL Crispy SOB

$75.00

1/6 BBL Dead Bird

$85.00

1/6 BBL Doyle's Extra Stout

$75.00

1/6 BBL IPA-rrot 2.0

$75.00

1/6 BBL Mating Dance

$85.00

1/6 BBL Perchy Pale

$75.00

1/6 BBL Pipit Hoppy Lager

$75.00

1/6 BBL Platinum Blonde

$75.00

1/6 BBL Reynold's Irish Red

$75.00

1/6 BBL Rotambo

$85.00

1/6 BBL Spicy Fella

$75.00

1/6 BBL Tropical Guera

$75.00

1/6 BBL Two Cents

$75.00

1/6 BBL Vaca Milk Stout

$75.00

50L

50L IPA-rrot 2.0

$175.00

50L Autumn Migration

$175.00

50L Basics of Flight

$175.00

50L Batch 28 Blonde

$175.00

50L Bird Bath

$175.00

50L Bird Bath REDUX

$175.00

50L Bird Cafe

$190.00

50L Bird Cafe Nitro

$190.00

50L Crispy SOB

$175.00

50L Dead Bird

$190.00

50L Doyle's Extra Stout

$175.00

50L Flapping Lager

$175.00

50L How To Milk A Reindeer

$190.00

50L Mating Dance

$190.00

50L Mystic Krewe

$175.00

50L Perchy Pale

$175.00

50L Pipit Hoppy Lager

$175.00

50L Platinum Coffee Blonde

$175.00

50L Reynold's Irish Red

$175.00

50L Rye So Serious?

$190.00

50L Spicy Fella

$175.00

50L Tropical Guera

$175.00

50L Two Cents

$175.00

50L Vaca Milk Stout

$175.00

50L Wee Heavy

$190.00

1/2 BBL

1/2 BBL Autumn Migration

$200.00

1/2 BBL Basics of Flight

$200.00

1/2 BBL Batch 28 Blonde

$200.00

1/2 BBL Bird Bath

$200.00

1/2 BBL Bird Bath REDUX

$200.00

1/2 BBL Bird Cafe

$220.00

1/2 BBL Bird Cafe Nitro

$220.00

1/2 BBL Crispy SOB

$200.00

1/2 BBL Dead Bird

$220.00

1/2 BBL Doyle's Extra Stout

$200.00

1/2 BBL Flapping Lager

$200.00

1/2 BBL How To Milk A Reindeer

$220.00

1/2 BBL IPA-rrot 2.0

$200.00

1/2 BBL Mating Dance

$220.00

1/2 BBL Mystic Krewe

$200.00

1/2 BBL Perchy Pale

$200.00

1/2 BBL Pipit Hoppy Lager

$200.00

1/2 BBL Platinum Blonde

$200.00

1/2 BBL Reynold's Irish Red

$200.00

1/2 BBL Rye So Serious?

$220.00

1/2 BBL Spicy Fella

$200.00

1/2 BBL Tropical Blonde

$200.00

1/2 BBL Two Cents

$200.00

1/2 BBL Vaca Milk Stout

$200.00

1/2 BBL Wee Heavy

$220.00

Dinner Catering

Caesar Salad

$65.00

Perch House Salad

$65.00

Hummus Platter

$95.00

Fruit & Veggie Platter

$95.00

Meat & Cheese Platter

$180.00

Elote Dip

$75.00

Pub Tots

$65.00

Caprese Salad

$65.00

Slider Platter

$150.00

Build Your Own Pasta

$175.00

Build Your Own Protein Bowl

$180.00

Sheet Pan Pizza

$120.00

Dinner Plates AFTER 4

Beef Entree

$33.00

Braised beef short rib, sauteed calabacitas, creamy polenta, and house-made chili rojo sauce.

Chef's Feature

$33.00

Jumbo lump crab served with remoulade.

Pork Entree

$29.00

Slow braised & gochujang roasted, crispy brussel sprouts, buttered cauliflower, and chimi-churi.

Salmon Entree

$31.00

Sauteed potato gnoochi, brussel sprouts, pork belly, pearl onions, and mushrooms served with mustard vinaigrette.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An outdoor hideaway pub and brewery in the heart of Downtown Chandler that doubles as an exotic bird rescue. An almost mystical garden-like atmosphere at ground level as well as a brand new, expanded roof top featuring live music Thursday through Sunday. 30 beers on tap, delicious craft cocktails, and food that will make your mouth water. Come in and try our Brick Oven Tamale or one of our hand-crafted pizzas. Not hungry? Grab a beer flight and get a taste of what Brewmaster Bucky is all about. Don't forget to take a growler of your favorite beer home!

Location

232 S Wall Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Directions

The Perch image

