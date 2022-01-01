Restaurant info

An outdoor hideaway pub and brewery in the heart of Downtown Chandler that doubles as an exotic bird rescue. An almost mystical garden-like atmosphere at ground level as well as a brand new, expanded roof top featuring live music Thursday through Sunday. 30 beers on tap, delicious craft cocktails, and food that will make your mouth water. Come in and try our Brick Oven Tamale or one of our hand-crafted pizzas. Not hungry? Grab a beer flight and get a taste of what Brewmaster Bucky is all about. Don't forget to take a growler of your favorite beer home!