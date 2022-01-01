The Perch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
An outdoor hideaway pub and brewery in the heart of Downtown Chandler that doubles as an exotic bird rescue. An almost mystical garden-like atmosphere at ground level as well as a brand new, expanded roof top featuring live music Thursday through Sunday. 30 beers on tap, delicious craft cocktails, and food that will make your mouth water. Come in and try our Brick Oven Tamale or one of our hand-crafted pizzas. Not hungry? Grab a beer flight and get a taste of what Brewmaster Bucky is all about. Don't forget to take a growler of your favorite beer home!
Location
232 S Wall Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crust Simply Italian - Downtown Chandler
4.4 • 1,840
10 N San Marcos Pl Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chandler
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurant