Burma! Burma! Dublin
7294 San Ramon Road
Dublin, CA 94568
Food
Appetizers
Samosas
Deep fried hand-made wheat flour wraps filled with potatoes, onion, and spices served with our special house sauce.
Salt & Pepper
Deep-fried with your choice of protain topped with scallions, jalapenos, white pepper and five spice, served with house sauce.
Palata
A flaky layered flatbread with choice of side curry.
Lettuce Wrap (GFS)
Stir fried carrots, green bell peppers, mushroons, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnut, sasame seeds and hoisin sauce served with lettuce
Yellow Tofu
Made with yellow bean powder, wheat starch, salt and sugar fried in vegetable oil.
Soup & Salad
Chicken
Lemongrass Chicken (GFS)
Stir fried chicken with sambal chili, dried chilies, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass and fresh basil.
Black Pepper Chicken
Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
Basil Chili Chicken (GFS)
Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, dried chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, white wine, vinegar and basil.
Chicken & tofu
Wok stir fried chicken with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.
Mango Chicken (GFS)
Marinated chicken tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
Burmese Style Chicken Curry (GF)
Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves, and topped with fish sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Hand-cut strips of chicken lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.
Chicken Kebat (GF)
Marinated chicken stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
Pumpkin Chicken Curry (GF)
Locally sourced pumpkin with chicken, coconut milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
Minted Jalapenos Chicken
Minced chicken with sambal chili sauce, mint leaves, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, cilantro, soy sauce, fennel seed powder and mustard seed powder.
Dry Curry Chicken (GF)
Chicken, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.
Burmese Fried Chicken (GF)
Marinated chicken deep fried topped with onions, red bell peppers, red onions, fresh mango, cilantro, lemongrass, pineapple, cucumbers and our special Burmese sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp Briyani (GF)
Chicken leg and thigh steweed in tomatoes ,onions, garlic and tumeric based sauce. Served with Burmese indian rice, topped with peas, cilantro, fried onions, raisin and cashew nuts.
Coconut Chicken Curry
Vegetable
Dry Curry Veggie (GF)
Tofu,tomatoes.carrots.opo, coconut milk, , string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.
Black Pepper Tofu
Stir fried tofu with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
Mix Veggie Garlic (GF)
Lotus root,celery,snap peas,red bell peppers,carrots and white wine.
Burma String Beans (GFS)
Stir-fried string beans with garlic,ginger, soy sauce,vinegar,sugar and sambal chili sauce.
Broccoli Garlice (GF)
Brocoli tossed in a wok with white wine, garlic,a little salt .
Stir Fried Sweet Corn (GF)
Corn,carrots,scallions,salt, sugar.
Eggplant & Garlic (GFS)
Sauteed eggplant with garlic,ginger,basil,soy sauce, dried chillis,sambal chili, and vinegar.
Tofu & veggie
Wok fried tofu with string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with vegan hosin sauce.
Pea Leaf (GF)
Wok fried pea leaf with salt,garlic, white wine and sugar.
Mango Tofu (GFS)
Marinated tofu tossed in a wok with soy sauce,white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
Mix Veggie Kebat (GF)
A mix of vegetables and tofu stir fried with onions, tomatoes,opo,mint,cilantro,jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind,masala,lemon juice and paprika.
Burmese Eggplant Curry (GF)
Onion based curry with eggplant, ginger, garlic,paprika,turmeric. tamarind and masala.
Egg & Okra Curry (GFS)
Onion based curry with egg,tomatoes,okra,ginger,garlic,paprika,turmeric,tamarind an masala.
Mix Veggie Curry (GF)
Onion based curry with eggplant,tomatos, string beans,cabbage,opo,tofu,ginger,garlic,paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.
Pumpkin Tofu Curry (GF)
Locally sourced pumpkin with tofu,coconut milk,curry powder, brocolli,carrots,onions, ginger and garlic.
Yellow Tofu Red Curry
Yellow tofu, onions based curry, ginger, garlic, paprika,turmeric, tamarind, pickled mango, jalapenos and masala.
Beef
Dry Curry Beef (GF)
Thin sliced beef, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger
Burmese Style Beef Curry (GF)
Diced beef simmered in lemongrass, pickled mango,potatoes,onions, ginger, masala, paprika, bay leaves.turmeric,curry powder, and fish sauce.
Beef Kebat (GF)
Marinated beef stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika
Basil & Dried Chili Beef (GFS)
Marinated beef tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil leaves.
Black Pepper Beef
Marinated beef with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
Beef Tofu
Wok fried Lamb with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.
Sesame Beef
Hand-cut strips of beef lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds .
Lamb
Dry Curry Lamb (GF)
Lamb, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger
Basil & Dried Chili Lamb (GFS)
Marinated Lamb tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil
Lamb Kebat (GF)
Marinated lamb stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika
Lamb Tofu
Wok fried Lamb with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.
Black Pepper Lamb
Marinated lamb with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
Burmese Style Lamb Curry (GF)
Diced lamb simmered in lemongrass,potatoes,onions, ginger, masala.paprika, bay leaves.turmeric,curry powder, and fish sauce.
Seafood
Dry Curry Shrimp (GF)
Shrimp, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger
Black Pepper Shrimp
Marinated shrimp with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
Burmese Shrimp (GFS)
Wok sauteed shrimp with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, dried chili, soy sauce, sugar, white wine , vinegar with sambal chili, hoison and oyster sauce.
Shrimp Kebat (GF)
Marinated shrimp stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
Walnut Shrimp (GFS)
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in a wok with sweet sauce, topped with toasted walnut and sesame seeds.
Mango Shrimp (GFS)
Marinated shrimp tossed in a wok with soy sauce, pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree
Shrimp Curry (GF)
Onion based, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric and fish sauce.
Pumpkin Shrimp Curry (GF)
Locally sourced pumpkin with shrimp, coconut milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic
Garlic Shrimp Eggplant (GFS)
Sauteed shrimp and eggplant with garlic,ginger,basil,soy sauce, dried chillis,sambal chili, and vinegar.
Black Pepper Swai
Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
Basil & Dried Chili Swai (GFS)
Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil
Villege Catfish (GF)
Deep fried bone in catfish served in onions based sauce with jalapeno, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric, cilantro and fish sauce.
Pumpkin Salmon Curry (GF)
Locally sourced pumpkin with salmon, coconut milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
Salmon Lemongrass Fusion (GFS)
Grilled salmon with sambal chili, dried chili,garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, lemongrass and fresh basil.
Noodle
Burma!Burma! Noodle (GFS)
Wheat noodle tossed with tofu,potatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, beansprout, garlic, cabbage, red and fried onions, onion oil, and sweet chili sauce.
Burmese Garlic Noodle
Egg-flour noodles tossed woth fried garlic, scallions, cucumbers, garlic oil and oyster sauce, served with sweet chili sauce and jalapeno.
Burmese Pad Thai (GF)
Thin-flat rice noodles tossed in wok with red bell pepper,onions, scallions, beansprouts, egg,paprika, turmeric,fish sauce and topped with peanut and cabbage .
Nan-Gyi-Dok (GFS)
Thick rice udon noodles with coconut chicken curry, yellow bean powder,cilantro, red and fried onions, fried wonton,lemon, fish sauce and hardboiled egg.
Side
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Coconut Rice
Burmese Indian Rice
Basmati rice prepared with green cardamom,cinnamon, biryani masala raisins, bay leaves, cloves and light butter.
Home Style Fried Rice (GF)
Choice of jasmine or brown rice with onions, yellow beans, turmeric and egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice (GF)
Choice of jasmine or brown rice with pineapple, green beans, carrots, egg, onions and turmeric.
Veggie (Pinenut) Fried Rice (GF)
Brown rice with pine nuts, pea leaves, eggs and garlic.
Shrimp Fried Rice (GF)
Jasmine rice with shrimp,fish roe, egg, garlic, salt and sugar.
Hot Sauce
2x Hot Sauce
3x Hot Sauce
4x Hot Sauce
Dessert
Fried Coconut Pudding
Deep fried coconut pudding made with yellow bean powder,flour,corn starch,sugar, topped with fresh strawberry and coconut cream, served with a scoop of ice cream.
Fried Banana
Fresh banana dipped in (corn starch, flour,salt,sugar,water,cooking oil) deep fried and topped with fresh strawberry and condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.
Dessert Palata
Palata with fresh banana and strawberry and topped with condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.
Black Sticky Rice
Black sweet rice with brown sugar, coconut milk and condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.
Shwe-Gyi ( BURMESE SEMOLINA CAKE)
Semolina flour,egg,butter, sugar,water,coconut cream, evaporated milk and poppy seeds, served with a scoop of ice cream.
Ice Cream
Mango, Vanilla or Chocolate.