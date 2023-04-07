Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burma! Burma! Dublin

7294 San Ramon Road

Dublin, CA 94568

Food

Appetizers

Samosas

Samosas

$13.00

Deep fried hand-made wheat flour wraps filled with potatoes, onion, and spices served with our special house sauce.

Salt & Pepper

$11.00

Deep-fried with your choice of protain topped with scallions, jalapenos, white pepper and five spice, served with house sauce.

Palata

Palata

$11.00

A flaky layered flatbread with choice of side curry.

Lettuce Wrap (GFS)

Lettuce Wrap (GFS)

$13.00

Stir fried carrots, green bell peppers, mushroons, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnut, sasame seeds and hoisin sauce served with lettuce

Yellow Tofu

Yellow Tofu

$13.00

Made with yellow bean powder, wheat starch, salt and sugar fried in vegetable oil.

Soup & Salad

Tea Leaf Salad (V) (GF)

Tea Leaf Salad (V) (GF)

$15.00

Ginger Salad (V) (GF)

$13.00
Mango Salad (V) (GF)

Mango Salad (V) (GF)

$13.00
Burmese Rainbow Salad (V) (GFS)

Burmese Rainbow Salad (V) (GFS)

$14.00

Samosa Salad (V)

$14.00

Burmese Chicken Salad (GF)

$14.00
Moh-Hin-Gha ( Pureed Catfish Chowder)

Moh-Hin-Gha ( Pureed Catfish Chowder)

$13.00
Samosa Soup (V)

Samosa Soup (V)

$13.00
Ohn-No-Khao-Swe ( GFS) (Coconut Noodle Soup)

Ohn-No-Khao-Swe ( GFS) (Coconut Noodle Soup)

$13.00

Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken (GFS)

Lemongrass Chicken (GFS)

$18.00

Stir fried chicken with sambal chili, dried chilies, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass and fresh basil.

Black Pepper Chicken

Black Pepper Chicken

$18.00

Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.

Basil Chili Chicken (GFS)

$18.00

Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, dried chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, white wine, vinegar and basil.

Chicken & tofu

Chicken & tofu

$18.00

Wok stir fried chicken with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.

Mango Chicken (GFS)

Mango Chicken (GFS)

$18.00

Marinated chicken tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.

Burmese Style Chicken Curry (GF)

Burmese Style Chicken Curry (GF)

$18.00

Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves, and topped with fish sauce.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Hand-cut strips of chicken lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.

Chicken Kebat (GF)

Chicken Kebat (GF)

$18.00

Marinated chicken stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.

Pumpkin Chicken Curry (GF)

$18.00

Locally sourced pumpkin with chicken, coconut milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.

Minted Jalapenos Chicken

Minted Jalapenos Chicken

$18.00

Minced chicken with sambal chili sauce, mint leaves, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, cilantro, soy sauce, fennel seed powder and mustard seed powder.

Dry Curry Chicken (GF)

Dry Curry Chicken (GF)

$18.00

Chicken, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.

Burmese Fried Chicken (GF)

$18.00

Marinated chicken deep fried topped with onions, red bell peppers, red onions, fresh mango, cilantro, lemongrass, pineapple, cucumbers and our special Burmese sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp Briyani (GF)

Chicken & Shrimp Briyani (GF)

$21.00

Chicken leg and thigh steweed in tomatoes ,onions, garlic and tumeric based sauce. Served with Burmese indian rice, topped with peas, cilantro, fried onions, raisin and cashew nuts.

Coconut Chicken Curry

$19.00

Vegetable

Dry Curry Veggie (GF)

Dry Curry Veggie (GF)

$15.00

Tofu,tomatoes.carrots.opo, coconut milk, , string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.

Black Pepper Tofu

Black Pepper Tofu

$15.00

Stir fried tofu with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper

Mix Veggie Garlic (GF)

Mix Veggie Garlic (GF)

$15.00

Lotus root,celery,snap peas,red bell peppers,carrots and white wine.

Burma String Beans (GFS)

Burma String Beans (GFS)

$15.00

Stir-fried string beans with garlic,ginger, soy sauce,vinegar,sugar and sambal chili sauce.

Broccoli Garlice (GF)

Broccoli Garlice (GF)

$15.00

Brocoli tossed in a wok with white wine, garlic,a little salt .

Stir Fried Sweet Corn (GF)

Stir Fried Sweet Corn (GF)

$15.00

Corn,carrots,scallions,salt, sugar.

Eggplant & Garlic (GFS)

Eggplant & Garlic (GFS)

$15.00

Sauteed eggplant with garlic,ginger,basil,soy sauce, dried chillis,sambal chili, and vinegar.

Tofu & veggie

Tofu & veggie

$15.00

Wok fried tofu with string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with vegan hosin sauce.

Pea Leaf (GF)

Pea Leaf (GF)

$15.00

Wok fried pea leaf with salt,garlic, white wine and sugar.

Mango Tofu (GFS)

Mango Tofu (GFS)

$15.00

Marinated tofu tossed in a wok with soy sauce,white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.

Mix Veggie Kebat (GF)

Mix Veggie Kebat (GF)

$15.00

A mix of vegetables and tofu stir fried with onions, tomatoes,opo,mint,cilantro,jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind,masala,lemon juice and paprika.

Burmese Eggplant Curry (GF)

Burmese Eggplant Curry (GF)

$15.00

Onion based curry with eggplant, ginger, garlic,paprika,turmeric. tamarind and masala.

Egg & Okra Curry (GFS)

Egg & Okra Curry (GFS)

$15.00

Onion based curry with egg,tomatoes,okra,ginger,garlic,paprika,turmeric,tamarind an masala.

Mix Veggie Curry (GF)

Mix Veggie Curry (GF)

$15.00

Onion based curry with eggplant,tomatos, string beans,cabbage,opo,tofu,ginger,garlic,paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.

Pumpkin Tofu Curry (GF)

Pumpkin Tofu Curry (GF)

$15.00

Locally sourced pumpkin with tofu,coconut milk,curry powder, brocolli,carrots,onions, ginger and garlic.

Yellow Tofu Red Curry

Yellow Tofu Red Curry

$15.00

Yellow tofu, onions based curry, ginger, garlic, paprika,turmeric, tamarind, pickled mango, jalapenos and masala.

Pork

Burmese Pork Curry (GF)

$18.00

Diced pork simmered in lemongrass, pickled mango,potatoes,onions, ginger, masala.paprika, bay leaves.turmeric,curry powder, and fish sauce.

Beef

Dry Curry Beef (GF)

Dry Curry Beef (GF)

$19.00

Thin sliced beef, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger

Burmese Style Beef Curry (GF)

Burmese Style Beef Curry (GF)

$19.00

Diced beef simmered in lemongrass, pickled mango,potatoes,onions, ginger, masala, paprika, bay leaves.turmeric,curry powder, and fish sauce.

Beef Kebat (GF)

Beef Kebat (GF)

$19.00

Marinated beef stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika

Basil & Dried Chili Beef (GFS)

Basil & Dried Chili Beef (GFS)

$19.00

Marinated beef tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil leaves.

Black Pepper Beef

Black Pepper Beef

$19.00

Marinated beef with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper

Beef Tofu

Beef Tofu

$19.00

Wok fried Lamb with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.

Sesame Beef

Sesame Beef

$19.00

Hand-cut strips of beef lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds .

Lamb

Dry Curry Lamb (GF)

Dry Curry Lamb (GF)

$20.00

Lamb, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger

Basil & Dried Chili Lamb (GFS)

Basil & Dried Chili Lamb (GFS)

$20.00

Marinated Lamb tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil

Lamb Kebat (GF)

Lamb Kebat (GF)

$20.00

Marinated lamb stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika

Lamb Tofu

Lamb Tofu

$20.00

Wok fried Lamb with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.

Black Pepper Lamb

Black Pepper Lamb

$20.00

Marinated lamb with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper

Burmese Style Lamb Curry (GF)

Burmese Style Lamb Curry (GF)

$20.00

Diced lamb simmered in lemongrass,potatoes,onions, ginger, masala.paprika, bay leaves.turmeric,curry powder, and fish sauce.

Seafood

Dry Curry Shrimp (GF)

Dry Curry Shrimp (GF)

$21.00

Shrimp, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger

Black Pepper Shrimp

Black Pepper Shrimp

$21.00

Marinated shrimp with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper

Burmese Shrimp (GFS)

Burmese Shrimp (GFS)

$21.00

Wok sauteed shrimp with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, dried chili, soy sauce, sugar, white wine , vinegar with sambal chili, hoison and oyster sauce.

Shrimp Kebat (GF)

Shrimp Kebat (GF)

$21.00

Marinated shrimp stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.

Walnut Shrimp (GFS)

Walnut Shrimp (GFS)

$21.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in a wok with sweet sauce, topped with toasted walnut and sesame seeds.

Mango Shrimp (GFS)

Mango Shrimp (GFS)

$21.00

Marinated shrimp tossed in a wok with soy sauce, pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree

Shrimp Curry (GF)

Shrimp Curry (GF)

$21.00

Onion based, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric and fish sauce.

Pumpkin Shrimp Curry (GF)

Pumpkin Shrimp Curry (GF)

$21.00

Locally sourced pumpkin with shrimp, coconut milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic

Garlic Shrimp Eggplant (GFS)

$21.00

Sauteed shrimp and eggplant with garlic,ginger,basil,soy sauce, dried chillis,sambal chili, and vinegar.

Black Pepper Swai

Black Pepper Swai

$19.00

Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper

Basil & Dried Chili Swai (GFS)

Basil & Dried Chili Swai (GFS)

$19.00

Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil

Villege Catfish (GF)

Villege Catfish (GF)

$19.00

Deep fried bone in catfish served in onions based sauce with jalapeno, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric, cilantro and fish sauce.

Pumpkin Salmon Curry (GF)

Pumpkin Salmon Curry (GF)

$21.00

Locally sourced pumpkin with salmon, coconut milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.

Salmon Lemongrass Fusion (GFS)

$22.00

Grilled salmon with sambal chili, dried chili,garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, lemongrass and fresh basil.

Noodle

Burma!Burma! Noodle (GFS)

Burma!Burma! Noodle (GFS)

$13.00

Wheat noodle tossed with tofu,potatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, beansprout, garlic, cabbage, red and fried onions, onion oil, and sweet chili sauce.

Burmese Garlic Noodle

Burmese Garlic Noodle

$12.00

Egg-flour noodles tossed woth fried garlic, scallions, cucumbers, garlic oil and oyster sauce, served with sweet chili sauce and jalapeno.

Burmese Pad Thai (GF)

Burmese Pad Thai (GF)

$15.00

Thin-flat rice noodles tossed in wok with red bell pepper,onions, scallions, beansprouts, egg,paprika, turmeric,fish sauce and topped with peanut and cabbage .

Nan-Gyi-Dok (GFS)

Nan-Gyi-Dok (GFS)

$15.00

Thick rice udon noodles with coconut chicken curry, yellow bean powder,cilantro, red and fried onions, fried wonton,lemon, fish sauce and hardboiled egg.

Side

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.50
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.50
Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$3.50

Burmese Indian Rice

$3.50

Basmati rice prepared with green cardamom,cinnamon, biryani masala raisins, bay leaves, cloves and light butter.

Home Style Fried Rice (GF)

Home Style Fried Rice (GF)

$13.00

Choice of jasmine or brown rice with onions, yellow beans, turmeric and egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice (GF)

Pineapple Fried Rice (GF)

$13.00

Choice of jasmine or brown rice with pineapple, green beans, carrots, egg, onions and turmeric.

Veggie (Pinenut) Fried Rice (GF)

Veggie (Pinenut) Fried Rice (GF)

$13.00

Brown rice with pine nuts, pea leaves, eggs and garlic.

Shrimp Fried Rice (GF)

$18.00

Jasmine rice with shrimp,fish roe, egg, garlic, salt and sugar.

Hot Sauce

2x Hot Sauce

3x Hot Sauce

$0.50

4x Hot Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Fried Coconut Pudding

$10.00

Deep fried coconut pudding made with yellow bean powder,flour,corn starch,sugar, topped with fresh strawberry and coconut cream, served with a scoop of ice cream.

Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$10.00

Fresh banana dipped in (corn starch, flour,salt,sugar,water,cooking oil) deep fried and topped with fresh strawberry and condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.

Dessert Palata

Dessert Palata

$11.00

Palata with fresh banana and strawberry and topped with condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.

Black Sticky Rice

$10.00

Black sweet rice with brown sugar, coconut milk and condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.

Shwe-Gyi ( BURMESE SEMOLINA CAKE)

Shwe-Gyi ( BURMESE SEMOLINA CAKE)

$11.00

Semolina flour,egg,butter, sugar,water,coconut cream, evaporated milk and poppy seeds, served with a scoop of ice cream.

Ice Cream

$6.00

Mango, Vanilla or Chocolate.

Birthday Ice Cream

Beverages

Tea

Hot tea

$4.00

Burmese Ice Tea

$5.00

Bottled

Regatta Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fiji Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Fresh Coconut Water

$8.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00