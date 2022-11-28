Restaurant header imageView gallery

Busy Boys Cambridge

review star

No reviews yet

130 Opportunity Boulevard South

Cambridge, MN 55008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Crispy Fries
Cheese Curds
Busy Burger

Burgers

Juicy, flavorful burgers made with fresh, never-frozen, certified Angus beef seared to perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.

Busy Burger

$4.99+

Gyro Burger

$6.49+

Cheeseburger

$4.99+

Hamburger

$4.79+

Gyros

Gyro Sandwich

$7.49

Spicy Gyro

$7.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.49

Bowls

Gyro Bowl

$8.99

Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Combo Bowl

$9.49

Loaded Fries

Gyro Cheese Fries

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

1 Pc Finger

$3.39

2 Pc Fingers

$4.99

3 Pc Fingers

$6.99

6 Pc Fingers

$12.99

12 Pc Fingers

$20.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Deluxe Chicken

$6.99

Drinks & Shakes

Soda

$2.49

Shakes

$4.99

Floats

$4.29Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.99

Glass Water

Extras

Crispy Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Busy Sauce

$0.69

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cheese Fry

$2.99

Tzatziki

$0.75

Spicy Sauce

$0.75

White Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Simply Fresh Food.

Website

Location

130 Opportunity Boulevard South, Cambridge, MN 55008

Directions

