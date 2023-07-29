Food

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.25

Broasted Chicken Wings

$13.25

Broasted Potatoes

$4.95

Broccoli Bites

$9.25

Buffalo Wings

$14.50

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Crispy Green Beans

$7.95

Fish Fingers

$9.75

French Fries

$4.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

Onion Rings

$6.95

Tater Rounds

$4.95

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.25

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Cali Burger

$10.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Spicy Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.75

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.75

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Grilled Ham Sandwich

$9.25

Jalepeno BLT

$11.95

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.25

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Dinners

1/4 Light

$13.95

1/4 Dark

$11.95

1/2 Mix

$17.95

1/2 Light

$19.95

1/2 Dark

$17.95

Breaded Cod

$13.95

Butterflied Shrimp

$14.95

Chicken Nuggets

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Chicken Wings

$15.95

Coleslaw

$2.50

Pizza

Pepperoni

$9.50

Sausage & Pepperoni

$9.50

Sausage

$9.50

Deluxe Combo

$9.50

Cheese

$9.50

TO-GO

2 Piece Light

$6.20

2 Piece Dark

$5.15

4 Piece Mixed

$10.70

4 Piece Light

$12.70

4 Piece All Dark

$10.70

8 Piece Mixed

$23.95

8 Piece Light

$27.95

10 Piece Mixed

$27.95

10 Piece Light

$33.25

12 Piece Mixed

$30.95

12 Piece Light

$37.50

16 Piece Mixed

$38.30

16 Piece Light

$45.15

20 Piece Mixed

$43.85

20 Piece Light

$50.15

10 Piece Dark Special

$19.25

20 Piece Dark Special

$31.10

Coleslaw

$2.50

Pint of Slaw

$5.25

Quart of Slaw

$8.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Pint of Potato Salad

$5.50

Quart of Potato Salad

$8.50

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.25

Broasted Potatoes

$4.95

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Hashbrowns

$4.45

French Fries

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$5.50

Onion Rings

$6.95

Tater Rounds

$4.95

Toast

$1.25

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Beverages

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Big Wave

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Goose Island IPA

$4.50

Grainbelt Premium

$4.50

MGD

$4.50

Mich Golden Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Redd's Apple Ale

$4.50

Seltzers

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw - Mango

$5.50

White Claw - Raspberry

$5.50

Carbliss - Black Raspberry

$6.00

Carbliss - Cranberry

$6.00

Carbliss - Lemon Lime

$6.00

Mike's - Black Cherry

$4.75

Mike's - Lemonade

$4.75

Mike's - Strawberry

$4.75

Lime-A-Rita

$4.75Out of stock

Mango-Rita

$4.75

Wine

Cabernet

$4.75

Chardonnay

$4.75

Merlot

$4.75

Moscato

$4.75

Sweet Red

$4.75

White Zin

$4.75

Beverages

Can of Pop

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Large Orders

Catering To-Go

100 Piece

$220.00

Tub of Coleslaw

$64.00

Large Tin Pan

$4.50

25 PPL MP w/ Rolls

$80.00

25 PPL BP

$45.00

Small Tin Pan

$2.50