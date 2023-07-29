The Brass Rail
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Brass Rail in Grandy, MN, just minutes North of Cambridge on Highway 65. Open since 1969 and voted Best Broasted Chicken in Minnesota by WCCO. Don't forget about our amazing coleslaw as well!
Location
36868 Hwy 65, Grandy, MN 55029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Muddy Cow North Branch - 5896 Old Main St N
No Reviews
5896 Old Main St N North Branch, MN 55056
View restaurant
Tailgaters - 6355 Elm Street - Suite C
No Reviews
6355 Elm Street - Suite C North Branch, MN 55056
View restaurant