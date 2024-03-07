- Home
The Grumpy Minnow 485 Acacia Way
485 Acacia Way
Stanchfield, MN 55080
Food
STARTERS
- Walleye Cakes$12.00
4 cakes served with honey jalapeno sauce
- Cheese Curds$12.00
Wisconsin's finest
- Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.00
Artichokes, spinach & mozerella cheese blended
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$12.00
Sweet onions coated in our Grumpy Minnow beer batter
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Homemade and hand battered
- Chips & Dip$7.00
Kettle Chips & Seasoned Sour Cream
- Coconut Shrimp$13.00
Jumbo Shrimp
- Grumpy Bites$14.00
Marainated steak bites cajun or plain
- Nachos$14.00
Chicken or Beef
- Quesadilla$13.00
Beef Chicken or Cheese
- Santa Fe Egg Rolls$13.00
Chicken, Corn, black beans
- Fry Appetizer$7.00
- Sweet Potato App$12.00
Served with our famous marshmellow dip
BURGERS
- Cheese Burger$13.00
- Double Minnow$20.00
2 patties and pork
- Goober Burger$15.00
PB&J
- Grumpy Minnow Burger$15.00
jalapeno cream cheese
- Hangover Burger$17.00
- Haystack Burger$14.00
piled with haystack onions
- Mushroom & Swiss Burager$14.00
- Patty Melt$15.00
on bread
- Pit Burger$15.00
bacon, bbq, cheddar
- Smokey Chipotle Burger$15.00
pepperjack, bacon, jalapenos
- True Mac Burger$15.00
lettuce, onions, pickles, 1000
SANDWICHES
- Cuban$16.00
Pork, Ham, Swiss, pickles, honey mustard
- French Dip$15.00
Beef on fresh grilled hoagie
- Philly Sandwich$16.00
Beef, peppers, onions
- Pulled Pork$13.00
Pulled Pork, bbq
- Roast Beef Sandwiches$15.00
Beef, bacon, cheddar on bread
- Walleye Sandwich$15.00
beer battered fried on hoagie
- Chicken Bacon Melt$14.00
chicken swiss, bacon caesar
- Artichoke Chicken Sandwich$15.00
chicken, artichoke dip, parmesan, lettuce, tomato
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$15.00
chicken, ham, swiss, honey mustard
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
chicken, chipotle, pepper jack, jalapeno, bacon
ENTREES
- Artichoke Chicken$17.00
6oz breast, artichoke tip, tomato, green onion, parmesan
- Brisket Mac N Cheese$16.00
- Chicken Stir Fry$16.00
- Chimi Changa$15.00
- Citrus Salmon$22.00
8oz salmon, cajun rub, orange glaze
- Country Fried Chicken$15.00
- Country Fried Steak$15.00
- Creole Pasta$16.00
pasta, cajun cream sauce, tomato, mushroom, green onion
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
- Fish Fry$15.00
- Grumpy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Haystack Beef Medallions$22.00
sirloin bites, demi glaze, haystack onions
- Hot Beef$16.00
- Ribeye$28.00
12oz grilled ribeye
- Sirloin$19.00
8oz sirloin,
- Walleye Filet$25.00
broiled, pan fried, beer battered
- Fresco Shrimp Bowl$17.00
rice, shrimp, cilantro, tomato, onion garlic, lime juice
- Sesame Steak Bowl$15.00
mushrooms, onion, steak bites, sesame sauce over wild rice
- Sweet Chili Bowl$14.00
chicken, sweet chili suace, tomato, green onion, white rice
WRAPS
SOUPS & SALADS
SIDES
PIZZA
BEER & WINE
Wine
Tap Beer
Bottled/Canned Beer & Seltzers
- B* Coors Lt$4.00
- B* Bud Lt$4.00
- B* Budweiser$4.00
- B* Busch Lt$4.00
- B* Mich Lt$4.00
- B* Miller Lt$4.00
- B* Angry Orchard$5.00
- B* Big Wave$5.00
- B* Coors Banquet$5.00
- B* Corona$6.00
- B* Goose Island$6.00
- B* Grainbelt$4.50
- B* High Life$4.00
- B* Honeyweiss$4.50
- B* MGD$4.00
- B* Mich Ultra$5.00
- B* Modelo$5.50
- B* Nordeast$5.00
- B* O'Douls$3.00
- B* Sam Adams$5.50
- B* Stella Artois$6.00
- B* Summit$6.00
- B* Twisted Tea$5.00
- B*Corona Lt$6.00
- C* Busch NA$2.50
- C* PBR$4.00
- C* Sam Adams NA$4.00
- Carbliss$5.00
- Whiteclaw$4.00
- C* Keystone$3.00
- C* Castle Danger$5.00
Beer Buckets
Liquor & Cocktails
LIQUOR
- Rail Vodka$4.00
- Absolut$5.00
- Absolut Citron$5.00
- Absolut Lime$5.00
- Grey Goose$6.50
- Pinnacle$4.50
- Pineapple Infused$6.00
- Smirinoff$5.00
- Titos$5.00
- Deep Eddy$5.00
- Rail Rum$4.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Captain$4.50
- Baccardi$5.00
- Baccardi Limon$5.00
- Rail$4.00
- Bombay$6.50
- Slo Gin$5.00
- Tanqueray$6.50
- Beef Eater$6.00
- Rail Whiskey$4.00
- Black Velvet$5.00
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Apple$6.00
- Crown Peach$6.00
- Jack Daniels$5.50
- Jameson$6.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jim Beam Apple$5.50
- Jim Beam Peach$5.50
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Seagrams VO$5.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Red Breast$9.75
- Windsor$5.25
- Fireball$6.00
- Rail Tequilla$4.00
- Jose Quervo$5.00
- Patron$7.00
- Rail Brandy$4.00
- Christian Brothers$4.50
- Korbel$6.50
- Rail Scotch$4.00
- Glenlivet$7.00
- Dewars$6.50
Cocktails A-L
- Absolut Caribbean Breeze$6.00
- Absolut Orange Splash$6.00
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Almond Joy$7.00
- Angry Ball$6.00
- Apple sauce$6.00
- Apple Thyme Smash$7.50
- Bare Naked Cosmo$9.00
- Beach Hero$6.00
- Beam Orchard Twist$8.00
- Black Russian$6.50
- Blackberry Margarita$8.00
- Blackberry Mimosa$6.50
- Bloody Flight$24.00
- Bloody Infused$8.00
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Brandy Side Car$7.50
- Chuck Norris$6.00
- Cinnabon Brunch Punch$6.00
- Colorado Bulldog$6.00
- Corona Rita$8.00
- Cranberry Mule$7.50
- Duck Fart$6.75
- F'in Awesome$6.75
- Fuzzy Navel$5.00
- Gin Gimlet$6.00
- Grape Ape$6.00
- Grass Hopper$8.50
- Green Tea Shot$6.00
- Grumpy Lemonade$6.00
- Grumpy Sunrise$7.00
- Hendrix$6.00
- Hot Apple Pie$6.50
- Hot Toddy$6.50
- Jager Bomb$6.00
- Jameson Ginger$6.50
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Key Lime Colada$8.00
- Kiwi Cosmo$7.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$7.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$9.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.00
- Liquid Cocaine$7.50
- Liquid Cocaine Shot$5.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Tipsy Minnow$7.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.00
Cocktails M-Z
- Stupid Cupid$7.00
- Manhattan/Whiskey$6.00
- Malibu Bahama Mama$7.00
- Malibu Island Half/Half$6.00
- Mango Marg$8.00
- Mango Hab Bloody$8.00
- Manhattan Brandy$6.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Margarita Flight$25.00
- Martini-Gin$6.00
- Martini Specialty$6.00
- Martini Vodka$6.00
- Miami Vice$8.00
- Mimosa$5.00
- Mint Choco Martini$8.00
- Mojito$6.00
- Moscow Mule$6.50
- Non alcohol wine$5.00
- Old Fashioned$6.50
- Oranage Dreamcicle$6.00
- Peach Beach$8.00
- Peach Pineapple Sour$6.50
- Peppermint Patty$6.00
- Pina Colada$8.00
- Pine Up down cake$6.00
- Pink Squirrel$8.00
- Raspberry Fizz$6.00
- Ruchata Hot Chocolate$7.00
- Rumchata Rootbeer Float$6.00
- Salty Dog$6.00
- Scooby Snack$5.50
- Screw Up$4.50
- Screwdriver$4.50
- Seabreeze$6.00
- Sex on the Beach$6.50
- Skip and Go Naked$5.00
- Southern Hospitality$6.00
- StarSpangle Spritz$6.00
- Strawberry Marg$8.00
- Strawb Daquiri$8.00
- Stupid Cupid$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Tipsy Minnow$7.00
- Toasted Angel$6.50
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Vanilla Pear Gin Fiz$7.50
- Vodka Gimlet$5.00
- Warm Spice Cranberry$7.00
- Washington Apple$6.00
- Water Mocassin$7.00
- Wave Runner$6.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Superman$10.00
Cordials
- Amaretto Rail$4.00
- Apple Pie Liquer$5.00
- Black Berry Brandy$5.00
- Blue Curacao$4.50
- Buttershot$4.50
- Chambord$6.50
- Cherry Pucker$4.00
- Contrieau$6.50
- Cream de Cacao$4.50
- Creme de Menthe Grn$4.50
- Creme de Menthe White$4.50
- Crm D'Bananas$4.50
- Disaronno$6.00
- Doc Apple Pid$6.00
- Doc Cherry$6.00
- Doc Mint$6.00
- Doc Root Beer$6.00
- Doc Vanilla$6.00
- Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Goldschlager$6.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Grape Schnapps$4.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$5.50
- Korbel$7.00
- Liquour 43$6.00
- Mango Habenero$6.00
- Melon Schnapps$4.00
- Midori$6.00
- Patron$6.50
- Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Peppermint Scnapps$4.50
- Rum Chata$5.00
- Rumplemintz$5.00
- Schnapps$4.50
- Sweet Vermouth$5.00
- Triple Sec$4.50
Breakfast
BREAKFAST ENTREES
- Daybreaker$9.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Meat (Bacon, Links, Ham) and Toast
- Classic$10.00
2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Choice of Meat (Bacon, Links, Ham) and Toast
- Egg Sandwich$11.00
- French Toast$11.00
- Walleye Benedict$13.00
- Eggs Benedict$11.00
- Steak & Eggs$16.00
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.00
2 Biscuits covered in our homemade sausage gravy served with hashbrowns.
BREAKFAST SKILLETS
- Denver$13.00
Stacked on hashbrowns: Eggs, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Pepper and cheddar cheese
- Grumpy$15.00
Eggs with sliced beef, American & jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed peppers,onions and mushrooms all on hashbrowns and choice of toast
- Lumberjack$14.00
Eggs with bacon, sausage, pepperjack cheese, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions & green peppers - side of toast
- Meat Lovers$15.00
Bacon, Sausage and Ham sauteed over a pile of hasbrowns topped with 2 eggs your way and cheddar cheese.
- Southern$13.00
Eggs, smoked pulled pork, sauteed onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and cilantro. Choice of toast
- Spinach Artichoke$15.00
Spinach artichoke dip topped with eggs your way, parmesan cheese & diced tomatoes, all atop hashbrowns. Choice of toast.
- Steak Bite$16.00
- Biscuit & Gravy SKILLET$11.00
BREAKFAST SIDES
Open & Retail
Retail
OFF SALE Bottles/Cans
OFF SALE Liquor
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! We offer lakeside dining with homemade froms scratch dishes. We even hand cut our fries and steaks. Real Ingredients. Real Food. Real Fun!
485 Acacia Way, Stanchfield, MN 55080