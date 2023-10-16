Roast Beefs & Sausages

Three Way

$15.00

american wagyu roast beef with charby's sauce, american cheese & mayo

Spicy Three Way

$16.00

american wagyu roast beef with charby's sauce, american cheese, & horseradish sauce

Beef and Cheese

$16.00

american waygu roast beef, cheese sauce, & crispy onions

Green Chorizo Sausage

$18.00

charred corn salad, cilantro crema, lime, cotija cheese

Beer Bratwurst

$18.00

german potato salad & sauerkraut

Cheddarwurst

$18.00Out of stock

green chili sauce & broccoli slaw

Hot Link

$18.00

giardinera, zatarain mustard

Bar Menu

Butcher Burger

$8.00

pickled red onion, american cheese, smokey mayo

Grilled Bratwurst

$17.00

house made beer bratwurst with sauerkraut, mustard, on a toasted bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

spicy whiskey honey, cabbage, tomato chutney, lemon aioli

Pulled Pork

$15.00

pickled peppers, lemon aioli, cabbage

Footlong Hotdog

$15.00

cajun chow-chow, toasted milk bun, fried onions, mustard, aioli

Curly Fries

$10.00

bbq seasoning, horsey sauce

Potato Cakes

$12.00

beef marrow, three pepper sauce

Salads & Sides

Wedge Salad

$15.00

smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing, dried tomatoes, crispy garlic

Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.00

cucumber, tomato, avocado, pickled onion, soft boiled egg, house ranch

Red Hot Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

tossed in hot sauce & served with house buttermilk ranch

Sour Cream-Chive Mash

$12.00

smokey butter

Cheesy Grits

$12.00

roasted garlic, scallions & spicy honey

Roasted Poblano & Cheddar Cornbread

$13.00

miso butter

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$14.00

amerena cherries & vanilla cream

Lemon Pavlova

$12.00

lemon curd, blueberry compote, & mint

Strawberry Shortcake

$14.00

basil, strawberry jam, & whipped cream