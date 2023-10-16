Restaurant info

We are fine-casual dining with a fire at the core of its heart. Through the smoke and whiskey ashes of the previous iteration which closed its doors in 2020 rises a new haze of smoke and whiskey as we bring back this iconic brand, smoked meats, deep hues, and various spaces to a new location in the North Loop. Butcher & The Boar will honor its beloved roots, while spreading new ones in the fresh foundation that will help our guests embark on a journey with notes of nostalgia that carry the torch forward with new tastes and experiences. We believe in providing experiences and providing the best service to our guests and staff alike. Thank you for choosing us!