By The Docks Seafood Restaurant 3321 Eastern Blvd

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Double Crab Cake Platter
Single Crab Cake Platter
Cream of Crab Soup

Dinner Menu

Starters

Asian Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy pork, honey, sriracha, soy, garlic, & ginger

Crispy Eggplant

$13.00

Garlic, Thai chili & torn basil

Mussel Frites

$15.00

Blue mussels, hand cut fries in choice of broth

Rustic Italian Meatballs

$11.00

Tomato sauce, whipped polenta, herb bread crumbs

Miso Skirt Steak Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Kimchi, roasted garlic, jalapeno, chimichurri

Bam Bam Rock Shrimp

$16.00

Sriracha aioli, mixed greens, yuzu vinaigrette, & togarashi

Crab Dip

$17.00

Our signature seasoned creamy cheese mix with crab meat served with toasted, sliced baguettes

Pub Wings

$15.00

(8) Jumbo wings served with your choice of sauce

Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with Tiger sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lemon & house made marinara

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$23.00

Stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat. Served with cocktail & lemon

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Served with orange marmalade

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

1/2 dozen, creamy spinach, three cheese bacon blend, topped with imperial

Clams Casino

$10.00

1/2 dozen, topped with medley of onion, peppers & bacon

U6 Jumbo Prawns

$17.00

Miso saffron butter, yuzo, fennel, chimichurri

Lobster Tempura

$27.00

Honey mustard, togarashi, lime

1/2lb Of Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$34.00

Raw Bar

Chincoteague Oysters

$12.00+

Chincoteague, VA | 1/2 dozen on the half shell

Blue Point Oysters

$13.00+

Long Island, NY | 1/2 dozen on the half shell

Raspberry Point Oysters

$16.00+

PEI | 1/2 dozen on the half shell

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Old Bay & Lemon

Shrimp & Crab Louie

$16.00

Avocado mousse, bib lettuce, pickled red onion, Old Bay

Middleneck Clams

$9.00+

Soups

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.00+

Tomato based, veggies & sweet crab meat

Cream of Crab Soup

$7.00+

Creamy & rich, sherry wine & sweet crab meat

Half & Half Soup

$7.00+

A blend of Maryland Crab & Cream of Crab soups

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Rich beef broth, Herb crouton, gruyere cheese & thyme

Seafood Towers

Petite Seafood Tower

$45.00

Served with cocktail sauce, apple mignonette, horseradish crema. Comes with 6 oysters, 6 mussels, 6 clams, 6 shrimp cocktail, shrimp & crab louie

Grand Seafood Tower

$85.00

Served with cocktail sauce, apple mignonette, horseradish crema. Comes with 12 oysters, 12 mussels, 12 clams, 12 shrimp cocktail, shrimp & crab louie

Crab Cake Territory

Uncooked Crab Cake

$25.00

Single Crab Cake Platter

$28.00

Double Crab Cake Platter

$50.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

3 jumbo shrimp butter-flied, seasoned & stuffed with our signature jumbo lump crab meat, potatoes bravas, asparagus & roasted carrots

Stuffed Lobster Imperial

$50.00

9oz. Brazilian lobster tail broiled to perfection & piled high with our signature jumbo lump crab meat, potatoes bravas, broccolini & roasted carrots

Crab Imperial

$34.00

14oz. masterpiece of crab meat topped with our signature imperial glaze, potatoes bravas, asparagus & roasted carrots

Add Crabcake

$25.99

Chefs Signature Entrees

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

$25.00

Boneless half chicken, roasted carrots, rice pilaf, harissa tomato reduction

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

Whipped polenta, herb bread crumbs, pecorino

Day Boat Scallops

$34.00

Saffron risotto, wild mushroom, truffle oil, pecorino

Seafood Fra Diavlo

$30.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, scallops, bucatini, fennel, pecorino

Chefs Signature Grilled Swordfish

$29.00

Honey Miso Salmon

$27.00

Rice pilaf, roasted carrot, cauliflower

Wild Rockfish & Jumbo Prawns

$35.00

Crispy chickpea salad, smoked baba ganoush, lemon vinaigrette, chimichurri

Tuscan Pasta

$24.00

Sundried tomato cream sauce, linguine, pecorino

Chicken Tuscan Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp Tuscan Pasta

$24.00

Crab, Scallop, Shrimp Tuscan Pasta

$29.00

Bucatini Carbonara

$17.00

Bacon infused cream, thyme, black pepper, pecorino

Chicken Bucatini Carbonara

$22.00

Shrimp Bucatini Carbonara

$24.00

Crab, Scallop, Shrimp Carbonara

$29.00

Potato Crusted Halibut

$34.00

Cauliflower puree, roasted cauliflower & beets, sauteed greens, risotto cake, miso saffron butter

Combo Platters

Skirt Steak & Jumbo Prawns

$50.00

chimichurri, red wine demi-glace

Steak & Cake

$45.00

Lamb Chops & Cake

$39.00

Cake & Shrimp

$34.00

Ribs & Cake

$36.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00

Full Salads

Dock's House Salad

$11.00

Caesar

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Smoked Eggplant Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Bowley's Quarter's Salad

$25.00

Fish

Flounder

$22.00

Salmon

$24.00

Rockfish

$27.00

Swordfish

$26.00

Halibut

$32.00

Scallops

$34.00

Seafood Entrees

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Fried Jumbo Oysters

$25.00

Stuffed Oysters

$35.00

Chicken Chesapeake

$35.00

Broiled Seafood Platter

$45.00

Jewels of the Sea

$46.00

Seafood A La Bay

$29.00

Fried Trio

$35.00

9oz Lobster Tail

$32.00

Steak & Chop

Chef's Platter

$80.00

NY Strip

$32.00+

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Lamb Chops

$37.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Ribs

$19.00+

Handhelds

Crab Cake Sandwich

$27.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Mumbo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

A La Carte

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$10.00

Grilled Zucchini

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Honey Roasted Carrot

$6.00

Potatoes Bravas

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Potato Gratin

$6.00

Personal Salads

Pr 1/2 House

$6.00

Pr 1/2 Caesar

$6.00

Pr 1/2 Greek

$8.00

Pr 1/2 Roasted Beet

$8.00

Pr 1/2 Smoked Eggplant

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Entrees

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Bucatini & Meatballs

$7.99

Bucatini w/ Butter

$6.99

Cheeseburger Slides

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Desserts

Sliced Cake

Chocolate Fudge

$7.00

Smith Island

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$7.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Whole Cakes

WHOLE Blueberry Cheesecake

$57.00

WHOLE Carrot Cake

$55.00

WHOLE Chocolate Fudge

$55.00

WHOLE Coconut Cake

$55.00

WHOLE Oreo Cheesecake

$60.00

WHOLE Plain Cheesecake

$55.00

WHOLE Red Velvet

$55.00

WHOLE Smith Island

$55.00

WHOLE Strawberry Cheesecake

$60.00

WHOLE Strawberry Shortcake

$60.00

WHOLE White Chocolate Cheesecake

$60.00

N/A BEV

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.99

DIET COKE

$3.99

SPRITE

$3.99

GINGER ALE

$3.99

BARQS

$3.99

SWEET TEA

$3.99

LEMONADE

$3.99

WATER

ICED TEA

$3.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Sparkling Small

$3.49

Sparkling Large

$8.00

Distilled Small

$3.49

Distilled Large

$8.00

JUICE

PINEAPPLE

$3.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99

CRANBERRY

$3.99

APPLE JUICE

$3.99

GINGER BEER

$3.99

TONIC

$3.99

COFFEE/HOT TEA

COFFEE

$3.49

DECAFF

$3.49

HOT TEA

$3.49

Kids Bev

Kids Soda

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$3.25

Kids Orange Juice

$3.25

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Kids Pineapple

$3.25

Kids Milk

$3.25

Kids Choc Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3321 Eastern Blvd, Middle River, MD 21220

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

