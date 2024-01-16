Cafe Cappuccino - Downtown 100 N 6th St Ste 101
No reviews yet
100 N 6th St Ste 101
Waco, TX 76701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
Omelettes
- Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$12.20
- Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$12.20
- Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$11.35
- Cassie Omelette$14.90
Egg whites (5-6 egg whites), ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, and mushrooms
- Spin & MozzOmel$11.75
- Spin Bleu Chz& Tom Omel$12.15
- Bacon, Roma Tomato & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$13.70
- Sausage, Cheese & Jalapeño Omelette$13.70
- Veggie Omelette$10.70
Zucchini, squash, green and red bell pepper, and Swiss cheese
- Avocado, Sour Cream, & Mozzarella Cheese Omelette$11.35
- Mexican Omelette$13.75
Pico de gallo, ham, and velveeta cheese
- Taco Omelette$14.90
Sausage, hashbrowns, Cheddar cheese, refried beans, and sour cream
- Newman Omelette$13.75
Philly steak, American cheese, mushrooms and sour cream
- Chili, Cheddar Cheese & Onion Omelette$11.95
- Spicy Hot Link Sausage, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$13.70
- Bacon Omelette$10.70
- Sausage Omelette$10.70
- Ham Omelette$9.85
- Spinach Omelette$10.25
- Cheese Omel$9.20
- Fajita omel$14.15
- Plain Omelet$9.20
All About Eggs
Crepes
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancake$4.75+
- Banana Pecan Pancake$5.95+
- Apple Wheat Pancake$5.75+
- Gingerbread Pancake$5.45+
- Gingerbread Pecan Pancake$5.85+
- Blueberry Pancake$5.45+
- Strawberry Pancake$5.45+
- Mixed Berry and Nut Pancake$5.95+
- Pecan Pancake$5.45+
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$5.45+
- Chocolate Chip Pecan Pancake$5.40+
- Chocolate Chip Banana Pancake$5.95+
- Wheat Pancake$5.25+
- Sweet Potato Pancake$5.70+
- Bacon Pancake$5.95+
Belgian Waffles
- Traditional Belgian Waffle$6.05
- Gingerbread Belgian Waffle$8.90
- Ginger Bread Waffle$7.95
- Apple Wheat Belgian Waffle$8.05
- Strawberry Belgian Waffle$8.45
- Pecan Belgian Waffle$8.45
- Strawberry / Banana Waffle$9.75
- Banana Belgian Waffle$8.45
- Blueberry Belgian Waffle$8.45
- Caramel Apple Belgian Waffle$8.95
- Pineapple Belgian Waffle$7.55
- Choc Chip Waffle$8.95
French Toast
Cafe Specialties
Early Sandwiches
- BLT$7.95
Served with your choice of pasta, fruit or chips
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$6.45
Choice of meat, egg and cheese
- French Toastwich$8.75
Eggs, bacon and cheese sandwiched between traditional french toast
- Classic Grilled Cheese$4.95
American cheese with choice of bread
- Ham and Cheese Club$9.25
Served with your choice of pasta, fruit or chips
- The Grampy$8.25
Banana and peanut butter sandwich on your choice of toast, with a cup of fruit
Scrambles
Mexican Breakfast
- Migas$10.95
Eggs, pico, tortilla and Cheddar cheese with refried beans
- Breakfast Quesadilla$13.75
Choice of meat, egg, hash browns and cheese
- Burrito$8.95
Choice of meat, egg, hash browns and cheese
- Deluxe Burrito$9.95
Choice of meat, egg, hash browns, refried beans, sour cream and cheese
- Bobby's Rancheros$11.95
Two eggs, corn tortillas, refried beans, cheddar cheese, salsa, home fries
- Mexican Mash$13.25
Two eggs, home fries, chili, sausage, pico and pepper jack cheese with your choice of pancake or toast
Breakfast Tacos
Eggs Benedict
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$12.20
Two poached eggs over ham on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Crab Eggs Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs over crab on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Pepper Jack Bacon Eggs Benedict$13.75
Two poached eggs over bacon on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce and pepperjack cheese
- Florentine Eggs Benedict$13.75
Two poached eggs over sautáed spinach and sliced tomatoes on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Sides
- Three Eggs$10.15
- American Cheese (2)$1.25
- Avocado$3.90
- Bacon$4.00
3 pcs
- Banana Nut Bread
- Bananas (whole)$1.50
- BELL peppers$1.50
- Bleu Cheese$1.50
- Blueberries cup$3.25
- Caramel$0.95
- Cheddar$1.50
- Chili$1.50
- Chips
- Chocolate Chips$0.95
- Cinnamon
- Corn Beef Hash$3.50
- cream cheese$1.00
- cream cheese$1.00
- CUP of fruit$2.70
- Diced Tomato$1.25
- FAJITA beef$4.00
- FETA cheese$1.50
- GRAPES cup$2.95
- green bell$1.50
- grilled chicken$3.25
- guacamole$2.00
- Breakfast Ham$4.00
- Hash Browns$3.25
- hollandaise sauce$3.00
- Home Fries$3.85
- Hot Links$4.00
2 pcs
- jalapenos$1.50
- LUNCH HAM$2.95
- LUNCH turkey$2.95
- MOZZ cheese$1.50
- One Egg$4.45
- onions$1.50
- peanut butter$0.95
- pecans$1.50
- Pepperjack Cheese$1.50
- Pickles (1)$0.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Pineapple$3.25
- Powdered Sugar
- Provolone Cheese$1.50
- red bell$1.50
- Refried Beans$2.25
- Sausage Links$4.00
3 pcs
- Sausage Patties$4.00
2 pcs
- Sour cream$1.50
- Spinach$1.50
- Strawberries$3.25
- Swiss Cheese$1.50
- Toast & Jelly$3.25
- Tomato Slices$1.50
- tomatoes diced$1.50
- Turkey Bacon$4.00
3 pcs
- Turkey Sausage$4.00
2 pcs
- Two Eggs$5.20
- walnuts$1.50
- Side Whipped Cream$1.50
- White Gravy$3.95
- Extra Plate (LARGE)$2.25
- Bowl Fruit$4.25
LUNCH
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.85
Lettuce and tomato
- Mary's Panini$10.05
Ham, Swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo and spicy mustard
- Veggie Sandwich$7.35
Zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, lettuce and tomatoes
- Grilled Ham and Swiss$9.55
- Grilled Pastrami and Swiss$9.55
- Homemade Tuna Salad$9.85
- Grilled Roast Beef and Swiss$9.55
- Grilled Turkey & American Sandwich$9.55
- Chicken Breast Panini$9.65
Lettuce, tomato and mayo
- California Turkey Sandwich$10.75
Turkey, cucumber, romaine, tomato and guacamole
- Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich$9.85
- Italian Panini$9.65
Ham, salami, onion, provolone, black olives, red and green bell peppers, Italian dressing
- Turkey Reuben Panini$9.65
Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing
- Café Panini$9.65
Grilled ham and turkey with melted American cheese
- Classic Grilled Cheese$4.95
American cheese with choice of bread
- Santa Fe Chicken Club$10.75
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard and homemade jalapeno relish
- Philly Steak & Cheese Panini$10.75
Served on a Sub Roll
- Café Ranch Burger$10.75
Onion bun, turkey burger, swiss cheese and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Turkey Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.75
Turkey patty, grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on an onion bun
- Veggie Burger$10.05
Veggie patty served on an onion bun
Spuds
Quesadillas
- Beef Fajita Quesadilla$12.20
Beef or chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
Beef or chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.15
Zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Veggie Quesadilla$12.20
Chicken, medley of zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Spinach, Mozzarella, and Feta Quesadilla$12.15
- Triple Cheese Quesadilla$9.65
Cheddar, mozzarella and pepper-jack
Quiche
Wraps
- Greek Wrap$10.75
Grilled chicken, black olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato and Greek dressing
- Pepper Jack Club Wrap$10.75
Choice of ham, turkey or roast beef, lettuce and tomato on a cheddar jalapeno tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.75
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.75
- Chicken Salad Wrap$10.75
- Tuna Salad Wrap$10.75
- The Italian Wrap$10.75
Ham, salami, onion, provolone, black olives, red and green bell peppers
- Lettuce Wraps$10.75
Chicken and veggies sautéed in a ginger mango habanero sauce
Salads
- Café Cobb Salad$10.75
Iceburg, romaine, Cheddar, mozzarella, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado and grilled chicken
- Chef Salad$10.75
Ham, turkey, eggs, black olives and Swiss cheese
- Greek Salad$9.75
Cucumber, onion, feta and black olives
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad$12.10
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
- Beef Fajita Salad$10.75
Beef or chicken, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Fajita Salad$10.75
Beef or chicken, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream and cheddar cheese
- Spinach Salad$9.75
Egg, tomato, feta and bacon
- Pecan Spinach Salad$10.75
Spinach, pecans, tomatoes, apple slices, bleu cheese, and pita slices
- Pecan Spring Salad$10.75
Spring mix, pecans, bleu cheese, pita and apple slices
- Portabello Spinach Salad$10.65
Egg, tomato, feta and portabello mushrooms
- Caesar Salad$9.15
Iceberg, romaine with parmesan and topped with our homemade croutons
- Tuna Salad$9.95
Scoop on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and mushrooms
- Egg Salad$9.95
Scoop on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and mushrooms
- Chicken Salad$10.75
Scoop on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and mushrooms
- Garden Salad$6.55
Small. Iceberg, romaine, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Garden Grilled Chicken Salad$9.45
Topped with grilled chicken
Lunch Combos
- Soup and Salad$12.05
Cup of soup and choice of salad
- Sampler$14.25
- ½ Sandwich, Soup or Salad, & Side$12.25
- ½ Sandwich & Salad$9.95
- The Scoop and Cup of Soup$9.65
SOUP CHOICE: SOUP OF THE DAY Monday - Cream of potato Tuesday - Cheddar Spinach Wednesday - Chicken Tortilla Thursday - Cream of Mushroom Friday and Saturday - Chef's Pick
Small Salad
- SM House Salad$6.75
- SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$7.50
- SM Caeser Salad$6.95
- SM Chicken Salad Salad$7.50
- SM Tuna Salad Salad$7.50
- SM Egg Salad Salad$7.50
- SM Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad$7.50
- SM Cafe Cobb Salad$7.50
- SM Greek Salad$6.95
- SM Spinach Salad$6.95
- SM Fajita Chicken Salad$7.50
- SM Fajita Beef Salad$7.50
- SM Pecan Spring Salad$6.95
- SM Portobello Spinach Salad$7.50
- SM Chef Salad$7.50
- SM Grilled Chicken Salad$6.95
DRINKS
Beverages
Soda
SHIRTS
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
100 N 6th St Ste 101, Waco, TX 76701