Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Enjoy

review star

No reviews yet

978 N BUSINESS, MO-5, Camdenton, MO 65020

Camdenton, MO 65020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Protein Drinks

The PB&J

$8.59

Protein Drink made with Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Banana, Chocolate/Peanut Butter Protein, Strawberry Protein - (Reg 32 oz)

The King Kong

$8.59

Protein Drink made with Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Protein (Reg 32 oz)

Tropical Colada

$8.59

Protein Drink made with Pina Colada, Pineapple, Coconut, Vanilla Protein (Reg 32)

Berry Boom

$8.59

Protein Drink made with Strawberries, Triple Berry, Vanilla Protein (Reg 32 oz)

Chocolate PB Cake

$8.59

Protein Drink made with Chocolate, Oreos, Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein (Reg 32 oz)

Island Bombshell

$8.59

Protein drink with Strawberry, Pineapple, and Vanilla Protein

Smoothies

Triple Berry

$4.95+

Triple Berry Smoothie (Reg 16 oz/Large 24 oz)

Strawberry

$4.95+

Strawberry Smoothie (Reg 16 oz/Large 24 oz)

Strawberry Banana

$4.95+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Reg 16 oz/Large 24 oz)

Peach Mango

$4.95+

Peach Mango Smoothie (Reg 16 oz/Large 24 oz)

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.95+

Pina Colada Smoothie (Reg 16 oz/Large 24 oz)

Orange Push Up

$4.95+

Orange Smoothie (Reg 16 oz/Large 24 oz)

Coffee & Tea

Latte

$4.60+

Espresso combined steamed milk topped with foam (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso & steamed milk foam (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Blended

$4.60+

Blended iced coffee drink (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Americano

$3.45+

Espresso & Hot Water (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

House Coffee

$3.15+

Traditional Drip House Coffee (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Matcha

$5.35+

A type of powdered green tea that's rich in antioxidants (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Chai

$5.35+

A combination of spices, a strong black tea, milk, and sugar (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Iced Tea- Black

$2.90+

Iced Black Tea (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Iced Tea- Green

$2.90+

Iced Green Tea (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Espresso

$2.90

Concentrated coffee (espresso) served in small, strong shots (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Hot Chocolate

$4.40+

Creamy hot chocolate topped with marshmellows (Reg 12 oz/Large 16 oz)

Bottled Water/Soda

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ice Water

Sweet Treats

Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Cinnamon Roll with ooey gooey homemade icing

Blueberry Buttermilk Muffin

$3.95

Blueberry Buttermilk Muffin topped with melted butter

Banana Chcolate Swirl Loaf

$3.95

Banana Chocolate Swirl Loaf with melted butter

Chocolate Crossiant

$3.95

Chocolate Crossiant

Frozen Treats

Acai Bowl-Traditional

$7.95

Acai bowl with fruit toppings, granola and honey

Acai Bowl-Monkey

$7.95

Acai bowl with banana, peanut butter, chocolate chips, granola, and honey

Gelati

$5.25+

The perfect layering of creamy vanilla soft serve custard with Italian Ice

Soft Serve Custard

$2.75+

Vanilla (8oz cup)

Concrete

$5.25+

Custard blended with topping

Italian Ice

$4.95+

Italian Ice (8 oz cup)

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, Ice Cream and Smoothie Cafe

Location

978 N BUSINESS, MO-5, Camdenton, MO 65020, Camdenton, MO 65020

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stewart's - Greenview - 8779 North Highway 5
orange starNo Reviews
8779 North Highway 5 Greenview, MO 65020
View restaurantnext
Stewart's - Camdenton - 98 US-54
orange starNo Reviews
98 US-54 Camdenton, MO 65020
View restaurantnext
Stewart's - On the Water - 524 Recreation Row Dock C 32 MM
orange starNo Reviews
524 Recreation Row Dock C 32 MM Camdenton, MO 65020
View restaurantnext
Pappas Pit Stop - 14317 N State Hwy 5
orange starNo Reviews
14317 N State Hwy 5 Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
View restaurantnext
Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
939 Chef St Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Camdenton
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston