Chic's n Dix Honkytonk & Saloon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11754 N State Hwy 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stewart's - On the Water - 524 Recreation Row Dock C 32 MM
No Reviews
524 Recreation Row Dock C 32 MM Camdenton, MO 65020
View restaurant
Leighton's at the Lake - 4518 Horseshoe Bend
No Reviews
4518 Horseshoe Bend Road Village of Four Seasons, MO 65049
View restaurant
Fatdog Burrito & Burger Co.
No Reviews
980 Airport road Osage Beach Missouri Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurant
More near Sunrise Beach