Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill 267 Runaway Dr.

267 Runaway Dr.

Climax Springs, MO 65324

Cheese Friez
Cheese Cheeseburger
Grilled Cheese

Breakfast

2 Pancakes A La Carte

2 Piece French Toast A La Carte

$5.00

2 piece french toast a la carte

2X2 Breakfast W/Hashbrowns

$9.00

2 eggs, hashbrowns, meat & toast

Biscuit

$2.00

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$8.00

2 biscuits and gravy

Breakfast Bacon Pizza

$15.00

Egg, bacon, gravy, cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Breakfast Sausage and Bacon Pizza

$17.00

Egg, sausage, bacon, gravy, cheese

Breakfast Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Egg, sausage, gravy, cheese

Create Your Own Omelet A La Carte

$7.50

3 egg omelet a la carte

Create Your Own Omelet Breakfast W/Hashbrowns

$10.00

3 egg omelet, hashbrown, meat, toast

French Toast Breakfast W/Hashbrowns

$7.00

2 french toast, hash browns, meat

Half Order Of Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

1 biscuit and gravy

Hashbrown Cake

$2.00

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

2 eggs, tater tots, cheese, sausage, bacon, jalapeno

Pancake Breakfast W/Hashbrowns

$9.00

2 pancakes, hashbrowns, meat

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Bacon a la carte

Side of Toast

$1.75

2 pieces of toast

Appetizers

Beef & Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Layers of warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, seasoned beef & chicken, creamy nacho cheese & pico de gallo,. Topped with sour cream, black olives, and jalapeno

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Layers of warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, seasoned beef , creamy nacho cheese & pico de gallo,. Topped with sour cream, black olives, and jalapeno

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese filled totrilla with beef

Cheese Friez

$6.00

Golden french fries topped with creamy nacho cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Breaded & deep fried chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Nacho

$12.00

Layers of warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chicken, creamy nacho cheese & pico de gallo,. Topped with sour cream, black olives, and jalapeno

Mac n Cheese Jalapeno Bites

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese Stickz

$8.00

Deep fried mozzarella sticks coated in seasoned breadcrumbs fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce

Nacho-No Meat

$8.00

Layers of warm tortilla chips topped with refried bean, creamy nacho cheese & pico de gallo,. Topped with sour cream, black olives, and jalapeno

Steak & Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Layers of warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, seasoned steak & chicken, creamy nacho cheese & pico de gallo,. Topped with sour cream, black olives, and jalapeno

Steak Nachos

$15.00

Layers of warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, seasoned steak, creamy nacho cheese & pico de gallo,. Topped with sour cream, black olives, and jalapeno

Stuffed Potato Stix

$10.00

Wings 12 Piece Bone In

$12.00

Bone In deep fried chicken wings in your choice of sauce

Wings 12 Piece Boneless

$12.00

Boneless deep fried traditional chicken wings in your choice of sauce

Wings 6 Piece Bone In

$8.00

Bone In deep fried chicken wings in your choice of sauce

Wings 6 Piece Boneless

$8.00

Boneless deep fried chicken wings in your choice of sauce.

Salads

Breaded Chicken Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, breaded chicken,red onions, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons drizzled with our house caesar dressing

Breaded Chicken Salad

$11.00

Delicious crisp bed of salad mix topped with breaded chicken, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, shredded cheese, red onions, and crutons

Caesar Salad No Chicken

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons drizzled with our house caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce,grilled chicken red onions, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons drizzled with our house caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Delicious crisp bed of salad mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, shredded cheese, red onions, and crutons.

House Salad

$10.00

Delicious crisp bed of salad mix, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onion rings,shredded cheese, and garlic crutons. Your choice of dressings

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Classic BLT served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon served on toasted sourdough bread.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast Served with lettuce & Tomato on a toasted bun

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Warm tortilla filled with breaded chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese, and your choice of drerssing

Cheese Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/2lb all beef served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions, and pickles on a toasted bun. Your choice of 1 side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh grilled chunked chicken, diced celery, seedlees grapes, and special dressing.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce & Tomato on a toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Warm tortilla filled with grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese, and your choice of drerssing

Hamburger

$11.50

1/2lb all beef served with lettuce, tomatoe, onions, and pickles on a toasted bun. Your choice of 1 side

Prime Rib Philly

$14.00

Fresh cooked prime rib served on a hogie bun. Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and greeen pepper

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Chicken fingers servered with your choice of side

Corn Dog

$8.00

Mini corndogs with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese sandwich servered with your choice of sides

Hot Dog

$8.00

Classic hotdog with your choice of sides

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

12" Down at the Boondockz

$18.00+

Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, mozzarella cheese, green onion, alfredo sauce

12" High On The Hog

$17.00+

Pepperoni, Cadian bacon, beef, sausage & bacon with mozzeralla cheese & marinara sauce.

12" Nuttier Than A Fruitcake

$16.00+

Pineapple, bacon, Cabadian bacon, & Jalapenos

12" Older Than Dirt

$17.00+

Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

Create Your Own

$14.00+

Don’t see what you like? Create your own Each topping $.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Golden french fries

Fruit

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh fruit

Onion Rings

$2.00

Golden onion rings

Side of Queso

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Side salad with tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper and cheese

Potato Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Side of Nacho Cheese

$2.50

Specials

Buffet

$12.99+

Steak Dinner

$16.99

Taco Bar

$9.99+

Rueben

$9.99

Chili

$7.99

Chili Dog

$8.99

Salmon

$12.99

Turkey

$12.99

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Open Faced Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo French Fries With Garlic Aoli

$9.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Beef Street Tacos

$10.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Appe Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Can of Redbull

$4.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Bucket Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cherry Limeade

$2.25

Bucket Cherry Limeade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Boondockz is a landmark bar and restaurant located waterfront of the peaceful 45 Mile Marker of the Lake of the Ozarks. Come in and enjoy!

Location

267 Runaway Dr., Climax Springs, MO 65324

Directions

