Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill 267 Runaway Dr.
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Boondockz is a landmark bar and restaurant located waterfront of the peaceful 45 Mile Marker of the Lake of the Ozarks. Come in and enjoy!
267 Runaway Dr., Climax Springs, MO 65324
