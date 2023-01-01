Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pappas Pit Stop 14317 N State Hwy 5

review star

No reviews yet

14317 N State Hwy 5

Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Baskets

BLT Sandwich

$7.29

Chicken Strips 3 PC

$7.29

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.29

Corndog basket

$5.29

Crispy Chicken Basket

$8.29

Double Steak

$8.29

Fish Sandwich

$8.29

Grilled Cheese Bskt

$5.99

Hotdog

$5.29

Philly Steak bskt

$9.29

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.29

single steakburger BSKT

$7.29

Triple Steak Burger BSKT

$9.29

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$6.29

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

Corn Dog

$3.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

Double Steak

$7.29

Fish Sandwich

$7.29

Hotdog

$3.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.29

Triple Steak Burger

$8.29

single steakburger

$6.29

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Philedelphia Steak

$8.29

SIDES

French Fries

$2.59+

Tator Tots

$2.59+

Onion Rings

$3.29+

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Cheese Curds

$5.29

Pretzel-no cheese

$3.60

Pretzel w/cheese

$4.25

3pc Chicken Strips

$6.29

Custard 1 qt

$7.30

Nachos w/cheese

$4.49

Mini Tacos 6pc

$5.29

Mozzarella Strips w/marinara

$3.49+

Kids Menu

Mini Steak Burger w/fries or tots

$4.49

Mini Steak Burger w/fries or tots & drink

Cheese Steakburger w/fries or tots

$4.89

Mini Corn Dogs w/fries or tots

$4.49

Grilled cheese w/fries or tots

$3.99

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$1.29+

Pepsi

$1.29+

Pepsi Zero

$1.29+

Sierra Mist

$1.29+

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.29+

Dr Pepper

$1.29+

Mug Rootbeer

$1.29+

Mountain Dew

$1.29+

Sweet Tea

$1.29+

Iced Tea

$1.29+

Lemonade

$1.29+

Coffee

$1.50

Filtered Water

Custard

custard

$2.89+

Shakes

$4.39+

Malts

$4.49+

Concrete

$4.69+

Banana Split

$6.99

2 scoops van or choc w/ toppings bananas pineapple strawberries choc syrup whip cream marachino cherry

Rootbeer Float

$4.39+

2 scoops of custard with Rootbeer

Pappa's Sundaes

The Ozark Turtle

$6.29

Vanilla Custard, hot fudge, hot caramel pecans topped with turtle candy.

Snicker Sundae

$6.29

Vanilla Custard, Marshmallow, Hot Fudge, and Peanuts with a Snicker. YUM!

Stawbanana Sundae

$6.29

Vanilla Custard, Stawberries, and hot fudge topped with a fresh banana. YUM

Mud Pie

$6.29

Chocolate Custard, Hot Fudge, and Oreo Crumbles, topped with Gummy Worms. YUM

ICE BAG 5#

5 LB BAG OF ICE

$2.00

Specials

2 Dogs Basket

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just Idle on in for the West's BEST Steak burger & Custard

Location

14317 N State Hwy 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue Cat Lounge at Alhonna Resort
orange starNo Reviews
677 Outer Drive Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Leighton's at the Lake - 4518 Horseshoe Bend
orange starNo Reviews
4518 Horseshoe Bend Road Village of Four Seasons, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Stewart's - On the Water - 524 Recreation Row Dock C 32 MM
orange starNo Reviews
524 Recreation Row Dock C 32 MM Camdenton, MO 65020
View restaurantnext
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
14 Ravenwood Road Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Malted Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill - 267 Runaway Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
267 Runaway Dr. Climax Springs, MO 65324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunrise Beach

Captain Ron's Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 727
82 Aloha Ln Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
View restaurantnext
Poppa’s Pit Stop - Sunrise Beach, MO
orange star4.3 • 360
14317 Highway 5 Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunrise Beach
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston