Malted Monkey
No reviews yet
Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Burgers
Dessert
Lil Monkey Meal
Mac'n Cheese Bowls
Party Boxes
Salads
Sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
$5.00
Side Bacon
$0.99
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Cream of Italian
Side of Fries
$2.99
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Mac N Cheese
$6.99
Side Of Pickles
$0.75
Side of Ranch
$0.50
Side of Tater Tots
$2.99
Side Queso
$2.99
Side Marinara
$0.99
Side Cole Slaw
$2.99
Hamburger
$8.99
Doritos
$3.50
Extra Side Of Pickles
Chips
$2.00
Fried Chicken Brest
$5.00
Side Fresh Fruit
$2.99
Mac And Cheese
$6.99
Not Alowed Nacho
$18.99
Christmas Food
Drinks
Shakes
Mini Shake
Mini Cake
$8.00
Mini Lady Gaga
$8.00
Mini M&M
$8.00
Mini Vanilla Ice
$8.00
Mini Toastella
$8.00
Mini Oreo
$8.00
Mini Strawberry Charlie
$8.00
Mini Happy Hippo
$8.00
Mini S'more
$8.00
Mini Yeah Buddy
$8.00
Mini Reese's Pieces
$8.00
Mini Brownie Shake
$8.00
Mini Chocolate
$8.00
Mini Vanilla
$8.00
Mini Strawberry
$8.00
Mini Virgin Mint
$8.00
Tipsy Shakes
Liquor
Floater
$3.50
Well Vodka
$7.00
Absolut
$8.00
Absolute Citron
$8.00
Absolute Lime
$8.00
Absolute Mandrin
$8.00
Absolute Rasberry
$8.00
Absolute Vanilla
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.00
Deep Eddy Red
$8.00
Effen Cucumber
$8.00
Good Boy
$9.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Haku Vodka
$8.00
Pinnacle Cake
$8.00
Pinnacle Salted Caramel
$8.00
Three Olives Triple Shot
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Espresso Vodka
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$8.00
Dbl Well Vodka
$11.00
Dbl Absolut
$12.00
Dbl Absolute Rasberry
$12.00
Dbl Absolute Peach
$12.00
Dbl Absolute Citron
$12.00
Dbl Absolute Vanilla
$12.00
Dbl Grey Goose
$14.00
Dbl Kettle One
$14.00
Dbl Jeremiah Weed
$12.00
Dbl Absolute Maderin
$12.00
Dbl Absolute Lime
$12.00
Dbl Deep Eddy Red
$12.00
Dbl Deep Eddy Lemon
$12.00
Dbl Titos
$12.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Dbl Well Gin
$11.00
Dbl Tanqueray
$13.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Cruzan Coconut
$8.00
Rum Chata
$8.00
Strawberry Cruzen
$8.00
Blackcherry Cruzan
$8.00
Dbl Well Rum
$11.00
Dbl Bacardi
$12.00
Dbl Captain Morgan
$12.00
Dbl Malibu
$12.00
Dbl Rum Chata
$11.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
De Agave Berry
$8.50
De Agave Salted Chocolate
$8.50
Suaza White
$8.00
Patron Silver
$9.50
Patron Xo Café
$9.50
Tequilla Rose
$8.50
Don Julio
$9.50
Una Vida
$10.00
Dbl Well Tequila
Dbl Patron Café
$16.00
Dbl Patron Silver
$16.00
Dbl Patron Xo Café
$16.00
Well Whiskey
$7.00
Crown
$8.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Dewars
$9.00
Fireball
$7.50
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$8.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
Nikka Whiskey
$8.00
Ole Smoky Caramel
$8.00
SkrewBall
$7.50
Toki Whiskey
$8.00
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Ole Smokey Coffee
$8.00
Dbl Well Whiskey
$11.00
Dbl Crown
$12.00
Dbl Jack Daniels
$12.00
Dbl Jim Beam
$12.00
Dbl Knob Creek
$12.00
Dbl Crown Apple
$12.00
Dbl Jameson
$12.00
Dbl SkrewBall
$12.00
Dbl Dewars
$12.00
Dbl Jameson Cold Brew
$12.00
Well Scotch
$7.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Dewars
$9.00
Well Scotch
$11.00
Chivas Regal
$20.00
Dewars
$14.00
Baileys
$7.50
Creme De Banana
$6.50
Dr McGill Apple Pie
$7.50
Dr McGill Butter Scotch
$7.50
Dr McGill Raw Vanilla
$7.50
Dr McGill Rootbeer
$7.50
Frangelico
$7.50
Grand Marnier
$8.50
Kahlua
$8.00
Peach Sncapps
$6.50
Rumchata
$8.00
Rumplemintz
$8.00
Blackberry Brandy
$7.50
Amaretto Di Saronno
$12.00
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
$12.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Godiva Chocolate
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
$12.00
Kahlua
$12.00
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
$12.00
Baileys
$12.00
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Cherry Bomb
$8.00
Colorado Peach
$8.00
Cucumber Mule
$8.50
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Lake Water
$8.00
Capri Sun
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Margarita
$9.00
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.50
Rum Runner
$11.00
Screwdriver
$7.50
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$7.50
Strawberry Marg
$10.00
Cadillac Marg
$14.00
Skinny Dip
$8.00
Adult Rootbeer Float
$8.00
Funky Monkey
$8.00
Brass Monkey
$8.00
Monkey Rum Punch
$9.00
Green Monkey
$8.00
Kentucky Mule
$8.00
Beer
Budlight
$6.50
Bud Select
$6.50
Budweiser
$6.50
Busch Light
$6.50
Miller Light
$6.50
Coors Light
$6.50
Corona
$6.50
Michelob Ultra
$6.50
Logboat Snapper
$6.50
Shocktop
$6.50
Whiteclaw Black Cherry
$8.00Out of stock
Whiteclaw Lime
$8.00
Whiteclaw Mango
$8.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Ichiban
$6.00
Sapporo
$6.00
Jameson Classics
$6.00
Jim Beam Seltzer
$7.00Out of stock
Goodboy Seltzer
$8.00Out of stock
Bucket Of Beer
$27.00
Build A Bucket
$27.00
Busch NA
$5.00
Breck Christmas Ale
$5.50
Breck Vanilla Porter
$5.50
Ofallon Gooey Butter
$5.50
Ofallon Oatmeal
$5.50
Ofallon Vanilla Wafer
$5.50
Logboat Leon White IPA
$6.00
Stella
$6.50
Flight
$6.50
Beatbox
$10.00
Nutrul Lemon
$8.00
Nutrul Orange
$8.00
Nutrul Pineapple
$8.00
Yuengling Flight
$6.50Out of stock
Yuenling
$6.50
NA Beverages
Christmas Drinks
Ya Filthy Animal
$13.00
Santa's All Nighter
$14.00
Candy Cane Lane
$13.00
White Christmas
$13.00
St. Nicks Elderflower Martini
$13.00
Feliz Navidad
$12.00
Cranberry Old Fashioned
$13.00
Gingerbread Mule
$11.00
Peppermint White Russian
$11.00
Drunkin Snowman
$12.00
Skrewge
$11.00
You Go Glen Cocoa
$11.00
Hot Mulled Wine
$10.00
Apple Toddy
$11.00
Mrs. Clause
$12.00
Yellow Snow
$11.00
Grinch
$9.00
Santa Bomb
$9.00
Hot Choc
$6.00
Espresso Shot
$5.00
Grinch Punch
$6.00
Rudolph Punch
$6.00
Santas Lil Helper
$6.00
Cindy Lou Who
$6.00
Eggnog
$6.00
3 Wisemen
$10.00
Ofallon 12 Pack
$30.00
Wine
KJ Chardonnay Glass
$9.00
KJ Chardonnay Bottle
$33.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass
$8.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle
$28.00
Cupcake Moscato Glass
$8.00
Cupcake Moscato Bottle
$28.00
Francis Ford Coppola Rose Glass
$8.00
Francis Ford Coppola Rose Bottle
$28.00
La Marca Prosecco
$10.00
Mumm Naopa Brut
$42.00
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$35.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle
$60.00
Conundrum Red Blend Glass
$9.00
Conundrum Red Blend Bottle
$36.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir Glass
$9.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle
$36.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel Glass
$9.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel Bottle
$36.00
Rodney Strong Merlot Bottle
$36.00
La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle
$50.00
Bella Glos Pinot Noir Bottle
$60.00
Red Schooner Malbec Bottle
$60.00
Quilt Napa Red Blend Bottle
$60.00
Prisoner Red Blend Bottle
$70.00
Caymus Napa Cabernet Bottle
$175.00
Prosecco
$9.00
House Merlot
$8.00
Clothing
Adult Blue TShirt
$18.00
Black Hoodie
$49.00
Grey Snapback Hat
$28.00
Grey Fitted Hat
$26.00Out of stock
Kids Purple Shirt
$18.00
Kids Green Shirt
$18.00
Grey Tank Top
$10.00
Black Fitted Hat
$26.00
Adult Tie Dye Shirt
$26.00
White SPF TShirt
$14.00
Blue Short Koozie
$3.00
Retro Shirt
$22.00
Grey Short Koozie
$3.00
Black Short Koozie
$3.00
Blue Tall Koozie
$4.50
Grey Tall Koozie
$4.50
Black Tall Koozie
$4.50
White Shirts
$10.00
Sushi Monkey
Apps
Rolls
California Roll
$9.99Out of stock
Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.99Out of stock
Salmon Roll
$9.99
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.99
Spider Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Rainbow Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Sexy Monkey Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Curious George Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Chef Crabb Roll
$13.99
Sushi Monkey
$13.99Out of stock
Teriyaki Chicken Roll
$10.99Out of stock
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.99Out of stock
Volcano Roll
$13.99
Ramen
Kids Menu
Sushi Monkey (Copy)
Apps
Rolls
California Roll
$9.99Out of stock
Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.99Out of stock
Salmon Roll
$9.99
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.99
Spider Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Rainbow Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Sexy Monkey Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Curious George Roll
$13.99Out of stock
Chef Crabb Roll
$13.99
Sushi Monkey
$13.99Out of stock
Teriyaki Chicken Roll
$10.99Out of stock
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.99Out of stock
Volcano Roll
$13.99
Ramen
Kids Menu
Slushies
Blue Slushie
Red Slushie
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049, Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Gallery
