Malted Monkey

Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Food

Appetizers

Wings

$14.99

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Honey Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.99

House Battered Cheese Curds

$12.99

Pub Fries

$11.99

Tachoes

$13.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Onion Rings

$10.99

Pretzel

$11.99

Spinach Dip

$12.99

Burgers

Curd Burger

$11.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Farm Truck Burger

$11.99

Kevin Bacon Burger

$10.99

Mac N Cheese Burger

$12.99

Old Bleu Burger

$10.99

Single Cheeseburger

$9.99

Double Decker BLT

$10.99

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Mac’n Sandwich

$12.99

Nashville Sandwich

$11.99

Dessert

Double Vanilla Scoop

$6.00

Fried Oreos

$11.99

Single Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

10 Cookies

$6.99

Bowl Of Cereal

$4.00

3 Cookies

$1.75

Lil Monkey Meal

Lil Burger Meal

$8.99

Lil Mac N Cheese Meal

$8.99

Lil Nugget Meal

$8.99

Lil Nashville

$10.99

Mac'n Cheese Bowls

Chicken Bacon Mac Bowl

$14.99

Nashville Bowl

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl

$14.99

Walking Taco

$12.99

Party Boxes

Cheese Burger Box

$46.99

Chicken Nugget Box

$39.99

Chicken Sandwich Box

$46.99

Corn Dog Box

$39.99Out of stock

Fry Box

$15.99

Tater Tot Box

$15.99

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar

$13.99

Salad No Protein

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.99

Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Bacon

$0.99

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side of Bleu Cheese

Side of Cream of Italian

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Honey Mustard

Side of Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Side Of Pickles

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Queso

$2.99

Side Marinara

$0.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Doritos

$3.50

Extra Side Of Pickles

Chips

$2.00

Fried Chicken Brest

$5.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Mac And Cheese

$6.99

Not Alowed Nacho

$18.99

Christmas Food

Grilled Cheese Dippers

$14.99

Goat Cheese Brulee

$13.99

Crab Cake Bites

$16.99

Truffle Fries

$12.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.99

Swedish Meatballs

$14.99

Ooey Gooey Buttercake

$8.99

Cookie Dough Dip

$13.99

Smores Kit

$8.99

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Drinks

Shakes

Chocolate

$8.00

Vanilla

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Cake Shake

$10.50

Happy Hippo

$10.50

Lady Gaga

$10.50

M&M Shake

$10.50

Oreo Shake Virgin

$10.50

Reese’s Pieces

$10.50

Strawberry Charlie

$10.50

Toastella

$10.50

Vanilla Ice

$10.50

Yea Buddy

$10.50

Smores Shake

$10.50

Brownie Shake

$10.50

Virgin Mint Chocolate

$10.50

Soda Float

$7.00

Mini Shake

Mini Cake

$8.00

Mini Lady Gaga

$8.00

Mini M&M

$8.00

Mini Vanilla Ice

$8.00

Mini Toastella

$8.00

Mini Oreo

$8.00

Mini Strawberry Charlie

$8.00

Mini Happy Hippo

$8.00

Mini S'more

$8.00

Mini Yeah Buddy

$8.00

Mini Reese's Pieces

$8.00

Mini Brownie Shake

$8.00

Mini Chocolate

$8.00

Mini Vanilla

$8.00

Mini Strawberry

$8.00

Mini Virgin Mint

$8.00

Tipsy Shakes

BANANA'S FOSTER

$14.00

CINNA'RUM CRUNCH

$14.00

COOKIES N CREAM

$14.00

LIT GAGA

$14.00

MINT CHOCOLATE

$14.00

MR. SCREWBALL

$14.00

MUDSLIDE

$14.00

PINK SQUIRREL

$14.00

RICE TIPSY

$14.00

SALTED CARMEL

$14.00

THE ELVIS

$14.00

TIPPY COW CAKE

$14.00

Liquor

Floater

$3.50

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolute Lime

$8.00

Absolute Mandrin

$8.00

Absolute Rasberry

$8.00

Absolute Vanilla

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Red

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Good Boy

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Haku Vodka

$8.00

Pinnacle Cake

$8.00

Pinnacle Salted Caramel

$8.00

Three Olives Triple Shot

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Espresso Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$11.00

Dbl Absolut

$12.00

Dbl Absolute Rasberry

$12.00

Dbl Absolute Peach

$12.00

Dbl Absolute Citron

$12.00

Dbl Absolute Vanilla

$12.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$14.00

Dbl Kettle One

$14.00

Dbl Jeremiah Weed

$12.00

Dbl Absolute Maderin

$12.00

Dbl Absolute Lime

$12.00

Dbl Deep Eddy Red

$12.00

Dbl Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Dbl Titos

$12.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Dbl Well Gin

$11.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Strawberry Cruzen

$8.00

Blackcherry Cruzan

$8.00

Dbl Well Rum

$11.00

Dbl Bacardi

$12.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$12.00

Dbl Malibu

$12.00

Dbl Rum Chata

$11.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

De Agave Berry

$8.50

De Agave Salted Chocolate

$8.50

Suaza White

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.50

Patron Xo Café

$9.50

Tequilla Rose

$8.50

Don Julio

$9.50

Una Vida

$10.00

Dbl Well Tequila

Dbl Patron Café

$16.00

Dbl Patron Silver

$16.00

Dbl Patron Xo Café

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Dewars

$9.00

Fireball

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Nikka Whiskey

$8.00

Ole Smoky Caramel

$8.00

SkrewBall

$7.50

Toki Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Ole Smokey Coffee

$8.00

Dbl Well Whiskey

$11.00

Dbl Crown

$12.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$12.00

Dbl Jim Beam

$12.00

Dbl Knob Creek

$12.00

Dbl Crown Apple

$12.00

Dbl Jameson

$12.00

Dbl SkrewBall

$12.00

Dbl Dewars

$12.00

Dbl Jameson Cold Brew

$12.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Well Scotch

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$20.00

Dewars

$14.00

Baileys

$7.50

Creme De Banana

$6.50

Dr McGill Apple Pie

$7.50

Dr McGill Butter Scotch

$7.50

Dr McGill Raw Vanilla

$7.50

Dr McGill Rootbeer

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Peach Sncapps

$6.50

Rumchata

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$7.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Colorado Peach

$8.00

Cucumber Mule

$8.50

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Lake Water

$8.00

Capri Sun

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Rum Runner

$11.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Strawberry Marg

$10.00

Cadillac Marg

$14.00

Skinny Dip

$8.00

Adult Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Funky Monkey

$8.00

Brass Monkey

$8.00

Monkey Rum Punch

$9.00

Green Monkey

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Beer

Budlight

$6.50

Bud Select

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Busch Light

$6.50

Miller Light

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Logboat Snapper

$6.50

Shocktop

$6.50

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$8.00Out of stock

Whiteclaw Lime

$8.00

Whiteclaw Mango

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ichiban

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Jameson Classics

$6.00

Jim Beam Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

Goodboy Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock

Bucket Of Beer

$27.00

Build A Bucket

$27.00

Busch NA

$5.00

Breck Christmas Ale

$5.50

Breck Vanilla Porter

$5.50

Ofallon Gooey Butter

$5.50

Ofallon Oatmeal

$5.50

Ofallon Vanilla Wafer

$5.50

Logboat Leon White IPA

$6.00

Stella

$6.50

Flight

$6.50

Beatbox

$10.00

Nutrul Lemon

$8.00

Nutrul Orange

$8.00

Nutrul Pineapple

$8.00

Yuengling Flight

$6.50Out of stock

Yuenling

$6.50

NA Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Tea

$3.75

SF Redbull

$5.50

Milk

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.75

Gatorade

$4.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Water

Watermelon Redbull

$3.75

Tropical Redbull

$3.75

Liquid Death

$2.00

Christmas Drinks

Ya Filthy Animal

$13.00

Santa's All Nighter

$14.00

Candy Cane Lane

$13.00

White Christmas

$13.00

St. Nicks Elderflower Martini

$13.00

Feliz Navidad

$12.00

Cranberry Old Fashioned

$13.00

Gingerbread Mule

$11.00

Peppermint White Russian

$11.00

Drunkin Snowman

$12.00

Skrewge

$11.00

You Go Glen Cocoa

$11.00

Hot Mulled Wine

$10.00

Apple Toddy

$11.00

Mrs. Clause

$12.00

Yellow Snow

$11.00

Grinch

$9.00

Santa Bomb

$9.00

Hot Choc

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$5.00

Grinch Punch

$6.00

Rudolph Punch

$6.00

Santas Lil Helper

$6.00

Cindy Lou Who

$6.00

Eggnog

$6.00

3 Wisemen

$10.00

Ofallon 12 Pack

$30.00

Wine

KJ Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

KJ Chardonnay Bottle

$33.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Cupcake Moscato Glass

$8.00

Cupcake Moscato Bottle

$28.00

Francis Ford Coppola Rose Glass

$8.00

Francis Ford Coppola Rose Bottle

$28.00

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Mumm Naopa Brut

$42.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$60.00

Conundrum Red Blend Glass

$9.00

Conundrum Red Blend Bottle

$36.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel Glass

$9.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel Bottle

$36.00

Rodney Strong Merlot Bottle

$36.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Bella Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Red Schooner Malbec Bottle

$60.00

Quilt Napa Red Blend Bottle

$60.00

Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$70.00

Caymus Napa Cabernet Bottle

$175.00

Prosecco

$9.00

House Merlot

$8.00

Ropes Course

Admission

Admission

$25.00

Punch Card

$150.00

Group 9-12 Ppl

$250.00

Group 13-16 Ppl

$290.00

Group 17-20 Ppl

$349.00

Water

Group 20+

$375.00

Happy Hour Admission

$15.00

Drinks

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Water

Shoes

Shoes

$10.00

Clothing

Adult Blue TShirt

$18.00

Black Hoodie

$49.00

Grey Snapback Hat

$28.00

Grey Fitted Hat

$26.00Out of stock

Kids Purple Shirt

$18.00

Kids Green Shirt

$18.00

Grey Tank Top

$10.00

Black Fitted Hat

$26.00

Adult Tie Dye Shirt

$26.00

White SPF TShirt

$14.00

Blue Short Koozie

$3.00

Retro Shirt

$22.00

Grey Short Koozie

$3.00

Black Short Koozie

$3.00

Blue Tall Koozie

$4.50

Grey Tall Koozie

$4.50

Black Tall Koozie

$4.50

White Shirts

$10.00

Sushi Monkey

Apps

Crab Rangoon

$9.99

Edamame

$7.99

Miso Soup Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Miso Soup Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$9.99Out of stock

Spring Rolls

$9.99

Tuna Poke Tower

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Satay

$11.99Out of stock

Sashimi Sampler

$15.99Out of stock

Rolls

California Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Salmon Roll

$9.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.99

Spider Roll

$13.99Out of stock

Rainbow Roll

$13.99Out of stock

Sexy Monkey Roll

$13.99Out of stock

Curious George Roll

$13.99Out of stock

Chef Crabb Roll

$13.99

Sushi Monkey

$13.99Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken Roll

$10.99Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99Out of stock

Volcano Roll

$13.99

Ramen

Steak Ramen Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Ramen Bowl

$14.99

Shrimp Ramen Bowl

$15.99Out of stock

Stir Fry Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Stir Fry Beef

$15.99Out of stock

Veggie Ramen

$12.99

Dessert

Kung Foo Cookies

$10.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Tempura Shrimp

$6.99

Corn Dog

$6.99

Rice Bowl

$5.99

Plain Ramen Bowl

$5.99

Slushies

Blue Slushie

Large Blue Slushie

$7.00

Small Blue Slushie

$5.00

Red Slushie

Large Red Slushie

$7.00

Small Red Slushie

$5.00

Mix Slushie

Large Mixed Slushie

$7.00

Small Mixed Slushie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

Gallery
Malted Monkey image

