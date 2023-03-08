Casablanca
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Casablanca is a family friendly local pizza place. We have been in business since 1932 and have live music on weekends and have Brick Oven pizza available along with several american staples. Located on the historic Bagnell Dam strip with open air seating and has great views of the events and parades of the strip.
Location
1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049
