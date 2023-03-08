Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casablanca

review star

No reviews yet

1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Build Your Own
JordanMeister
Meat Lovers Calzone


Grotto Starters

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

A creamy blend of parmesan, spinach, cream cheese and artichokes freshly baked and served with tortilla chips and toast points.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

Italian bread bathed in olive oil then toasted and topped with fresh tomato, onions, garlic, basil and fresh mozzarella finished with balsamic reduction.

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Brick oven baked cheese bread with fresh roasted garlic, Italian cheese blend served with house-made marinara.

Baked Meatballs

$12.00

Three house-made meatballs baked in pizza sauce, topped with five-cheese blend and fresh basil. Served with toasted baguettes.

Grotto Italian Salad FULL

$8.00

Artisan blend of lettuce tossed in olive oil, red wine vinegar, sliced red onion, red wine marinated artichoke hearts, signature five-cheese blend and cracked pepper.

Signature Pizzas

JordanMeister

$20.00+

Our most popular pizza, with mounds of house-made sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, house-made pizza sauce and our five-cheese blend.

Supreme

$20.00+

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, House made Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, House Made Pizza Sauce and 5 blend Cheese Blend

Bar-B-Que Chicken

$16.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, 5 Cheese Blend, Bourbon BBQ Sauce.

Build Your Own

$14.00+

Choose from: anchovies, artichokes, bacon, basil, bell peppers, burger, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, chicken, fresh mozzarella, house-made sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, pepperoncini peppers, pineapple, red onions, roasted garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes. Add 3 for each topping.

Capo

$18.00+

House-made sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, mushrooms, house-made pizza sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella.

Cheryl's Doorman

$18.00+

Bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, Roma tomato slices, artichoke hearts, black olives, house-made pizza sauce and our five-cheese blend

Chucky Cheese

$14.00+

House-made pizza sauce with our signature five-cheese blend.

Dave's Hotel California

$18.00+

House-made sausage, roasted garlic, fresh mushrooms, black olives and house-made alfredo and five-cheese blend

Grand Glaize

$16.00+

House-made pesto sauce, our five-cheese blend, chicken, fresh mushrooms and caramelized onions.

Hawaiian

$16.00+

House-made pizza sauce with our five-cheese blend, Canadian bacon and pineapple

Margherita

$15.00+

House-made pesto sauce, Roma tomatoes, soft mozzarella and fresh basil.

Mexican

$19.00+

Spicy ground burger, red onions, black olives, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with avocado and crushed tortilla chips on house-made pizza sauce and five cheese blend, served with a side of sour cream.

Napoli

$18.00+

House-made pizza sauce, house-made meatballs, our signature five-cheese blend, fresh mozzarella balls and fresh basil.

Pepperoni Classico

$16.00+

House-made pizza sauce with our five-cheese blend, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella balls and fresh basil

Pollo

$16.00+

House-made pizza sauce with our five-cheese blend, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, fresh basil and five cheese blend

Stuffed Crust Calzones

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.00

Ham, bacon, pepperoni, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend, served with house-made marinara

Alfredo Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, spinach, mushrooms and garlic with our house-made alfredo sauce and five-cheese blend, served with marinara.

Bar-B-Que Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, bacon, red onion, five-cheese blend and house-made Bourbon BBQ sauce

BYO Calzone

$7.00

Pollo Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, bell peppers, caramelized onions, pesto and five-cheese blend, served with house-made marinara.

Supreme Calzone

$12.00

Bell peppers, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend, served with house-made marinara.

The Baller Calzone

$12.00

House-made meatballs, bell peppers, caramelized onions, pizza sauce, and fresh mozzarella, served with house-made marinara.

Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, garlic, red sauce, five-cheese blend, served with house-made marinara.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

House-made cookie dough baked to order in our brick oven, served warm. Top with vanilla bean ice cream

Cup of Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casablanca is a family friendly local pizza place. We have been in business since 1932 and have live music on weekends and have Brick Oven pizza available along with several american staples. Located on the historic Bagnell Dam strip with open air seating and has great views of the events and parades of the strip.

Website

Location

1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stewart's - On the Strip - 1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
14 Ravenwood Road Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Malted Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
The Plant Base - 3637 Osage Beach Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
3637 Osage Beach Parkway Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Ozark

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Marty Byrde's - Lake Ozarks, MO
orange star4.8 • 282
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd. Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Bend Grill & Bar
orange star4.4 • 159
1622 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Ozark
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston