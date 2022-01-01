Stewart's - On the Strip imageView gallery

Stewart's - On the Strip 1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Plates

1/2 Diet

$8.99

Quarter biscuit topped with one sausage patty, one egg, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, one slice of bacon and a ring of potato wedges.

1/2 Southern Style

$6.99

quarter biscuit topped with hash browns one sausage patty covered with sausage gravy.

2 Eggs Bacon

$9.49

Two eggs and bacon with choice of toast and hash browns

2 Eggs Ham Steak

$12.49

Two eggs, Ham steak with choice of toast and hash browns.

2 Eggs links

$9.99

Two eggs, Sausage links with choice of toast and hash browns.

2 Eggs Patties

$9.99

Two eggs, sausage patties with choice of toast and hash browns.

Breaded 1/2 Pork Tenderloin

$8.99

4 oz hand cut breaded tenderloin covered with pepper gravy with two eggs, choice of toast and hash browns.

Breaded Pork Tenderloin full

$12.99

A 7oz hand cut breaded or grilled tenderloin covered in pepper gravy with two eggs, choice of toast and hash browns.

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.49

Cereal/Toast

$6.59

A bowl of Cereal with choice of toast.

CFS Breakfast

$13.59

Two eggs, 8oz breaded and fried beef cutlet covered with pepper gravy with choice of toast and hash browns.

Chili Slinger

$9.49

Grilled hash browns topped with chili, cheddar cheese, two eggs with choice of toast.

Corn beef hash

$10.49

A heaping helping of grilled hash with two eggs and choice of toast.

Diet Plate

$11.99

A split biscuit topped with two sausage patties, two eggs, sausage gravy cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon with a ring of potato wedges.

EB 2 Eggs Toast

$4.99

Two eggs with choice of toast

EB 2 Eggs Toast/Hash Browns

$5.99

Two eggs with choice of toast and hash browns.

Eggs Benedict

$11.49

English muffin, canadian bacon, two poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce and hash browns.

Everyones Favorite

$6.49

Two eggs with choice of toast and hash browns.

Fruit Bowl/Toast

$6.99

A bowl of fruit with choice of toast.

Gravy Slinger

$9.49

Grilled hash browns topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, two eggs with choice of toast.

Grilled 1/2 Tenderloin

$8.99

4 oz hand cut grilled tenderloin

Grilled Pork Tender Full

$12.99

7 oz hand cut grilled tenderloin

Grits/Toast

$6.59

A bowl of Grits with choice of toast.

Oatmeal/Toast

$6.59

A bowl of oatmeal with choice of toast.

Southern Style

$10.99

A split biscuit topped with hash browns, two sausage patties and two eggs coverd with sausage gravy.

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

8 oz Ribeye served with two eggs choice of toast and hash browns.

Western Scrambler

$11.99

Three eggs scrambled with onions, green peppers, ham, mushrooms, tomatoes topped with chedder cheese, choice of toast and hash browns.

Breakfast Sides

1 Sausage Patty

$1.99

1 Slice of Ham

$5.59

2 Sausage Patty

$3.99

3 Sausage Links

$3.99

3 Strips Bacon

$3.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Blueberries

$1.59

Bowl of Gravy

$2.99

Chocolate Chips

$1.59

Cinnamon Roll Icing

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Crispy 3 Strips Bacon

$3.99

Crispy Hash Browns

$2.59

Cup Grits

$1.99

Cup Oats

$1.99

Cup of Fruit

$2.59

French Fries

$1.99

Hash Browns

$2.59

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Limp 3 Strips Bacon

$3.99

Monkey Bowl Gravy

$1.99

One Egg

$1.59

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Pecans

$1.59

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Rasins

$0.99

Side Corn Beef

$5.59

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Split Plate

$2.00

Toast

$1.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Whipped Cream

$0.99

Breakfast Special

3.99 Breakfast Special

$3.99

4.99 Breakfast Special

$4.99

5.99 Breakfast Special

$5.99

6.99 Breakfast Special

$6.99

7.99 Breakfast Special

$7.99

8.99 Breakfast Special

$8.99

9.99 Breakfast Special

$9.99

10.99 Breakfast Special

$10.99

11.99 Breakfast Special

$11.99

Cakes & Biscuits & French Toast

2 French Toast

$5.49

Two slices of Texas toast dipped in cinnamon batter, grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Birthday Cakes

Small Stack of Cakes

Cinnamon Roll

$9.99

The Biggest Buns at the Lake!!!

Cinnamon Roll 1/2 Price

$4.99

3 French Toast

$7.49

Three slices of Texas toast dipped in cinnamon batter, grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Full Order B&G

$8.99

Two biscuits split, topped with sausage gravy

Half Order B&G

$5.99

One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy.

One Pancake

$3.99

One hotcake

Three Pancakes

$6.49

Three hotcakes

Two Pancakes

$5.49

Two hotcakes

Kids Breakfast

Kid Biscuit

$4.99

Quarter biscuit with sausage gravy with one egg.

Kid Cake

$4.99

Mickey cake with one egg.

Kid French

$4.99

One piece of French Toast with one egg.

Omelets

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Three eggs stufffed with bacon and choice of cheese

Build Your Own

$10.99

Choice of two topping with choice of cheese, hash browns and toast

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Three eggs and choice of cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.

Denver Omelet

$10.99

Three eggs stuffed with diced ham,swiss cheese, green pepper and onion. Served with hash browns and toast.

Farmers Omelet

$11.99

Three fluffy eggs stuffed with hash browns, sausage, green peppers and onions, covered with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese, plus toast.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Three eggs stuffed with diced ham and choice of cheese

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Three eggs stuffed with sausage and choice of cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.

Spanish Omelet

$10.99

Three eggs stuffed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped with cheddar cheese and a side of salsa. Served with hash browns and toast.

Two+Two+Two

B&G/Links 222

$9.98

One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy, Two eggs, and Two sausage links.

B&G/Sausage Patties 222

$9.98

One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy, Two eggs, and Two sausage patties.

B&G/Thick Ham

$13.98

One biscuit split, topped with sausage gravy, Two eggs, and a thick slice of ham.

Biscuits and Gravy/Bacon 222

$8.99

Split biscuit covered with sausage gravy, Two eggs and two strips of bacon.

French Toast/ Links 222

$9.98

Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and Two sausage links.

French Toast/Bacon 222

$8.99

Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and Two strips of bacon.

French Toast/Sausage Patties 222

$9.98

Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and Two sausage patties.

French Toast/Thick Ham

$13.98

Two Slices French toast, Two eggs, and a thick slice of ham.

Hotcakes/Bacon 222

$8.99

Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and Two strips of bacon.

Hotcakes/Links 222

$9.98

Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and Two sausage links.

Hotcakes/Sausage Patties 222

$9.98

Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and Two sausage patties.

Hotcakes/Thick Ham

$13.98

Two hotcakes, Two eggs, and a thick slice of ham.

Appetizers

1/2 Order Onion Rings

$5.99

Beer Battered

Beer Battered Shrimp

$9.99

Served with zesty cocktail sauce

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

A mound of crispy crinkle-cut fries topped with chili and shredded cheddar cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Served with ranch

Full Order Onion Rings

$7.99

Beer Battered

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with ranch or marinara

Dessert

Slice Pie

$3.99

Whole Pie

$16.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Slice Cobbler

$3.99

Whole Cobbler

$16.99

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$3.99

Kids Meals

Kids 6 Mini Corn Dogs

$6.49

6 Mini corndogs served with your choice of one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Texas toast grilled with American cheese served with your choice of one side.

Kids Quarter Lb. Burger

$7.49

1/4 USDA hamburger patty served with your choice of one side.

Kids Two Chicken Strips

$6.99

2 Chicken strips with your choice of one side.

Lunch Specials

6.99 Lunch Special

$6.99

7.99 Lunch Special

$7.99

8.99 Lunch Special

$8.99

9.99 Lunch Special

$9.99

10.99 Lunch Special

$10.99

Platters

Chicken Tenders Platter

$11.59

Home style chicken tenders with fries, Texas Toast and coleslaw.

Country Fried Steak Platter

$11.99

Down home country fried steak with mashed potatoes, pepper gravy, Texas Toast and vegetable.

Fish Platter

$11.99

Lightly battered flaky Cod served with fries and coleslaw.

Pork Tenderloin Platter

$12.99

A large hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded and fried or grilled served open face over Texas Toast. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetable.

Roast Beef Platter

$11.49

Slow roasted beef, open face over Texas Toast. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable.

Roast Turkey Platter

$11.49

Slow roasted turkey, open face over Texas Toast. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable.

Sandwiches

1/2 Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.99

1/2 portion of our large hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded and fried.

1/2 Grilled Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.99

1/2 portion of our large hand-cut pork tenderloin, grilled.

B.L.T

$10.99

Four strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/2 lb. USDA ground beef with bacon and your choice of cheese.

Blackened Chicken Club

$12.99

A blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

An 8 oz. chicken breast, breaded, with the fixins on the side. Add Buffalo

CFS Sandwich

$11.99

A tender beef cutlet breaded and fried til golden and served on a toasted bun.

Cheeseburger

$11.49

1/2 lb. USDA ground beef with your choice of cheese.

Club

$11.99

Triple-decker turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toast.

Firey Inferno Burger

$13.59

An 8 oz. hamburger topped with ham, turkey, jalapenos, and Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese.

French Dip with Cheese

$11.99

Thin sliced roast beef, served on a grilled hoagie roll, topped with Swiss cheese and a side of au jus.

Giant Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.99

A large hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded and fried.

Giant Grilled Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.99

A large hand-cut pork tenderloin, grilled.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

An 8 oz. chicken breast, grilled, with the fixins on the side. Add Buffalo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.59

1/2 lb. USDA ground beef topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Ozark Burger

$13.59

Our full 1/2 lb. bacon cheeseburger topped with a fried egg and smothered in home-made chili.

Patty Melt

$11.49

An 8 oz. hamburger topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Thin sliced steak topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions.

Rachel

$10.49

Shaved oven roasted turkey smothered in sauerkraut Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on marble rye.

Roast Beef Melt

$11.99

Tender roast beef piled high on grilled sourdough with melted Swiss and grilled onions.

Rueben

$11.59

Shaved corned beef smothered in sauerkraut Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on marble rye.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.59

Beer battered shrimp toppedd with slaw and a zesty sauce, loaded into a hoagie roll.

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Thin sliced turkey and crispy bacon on grilled sourdough with Swiss and American cheese and tomatoes.

Western Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. USDA ground beef topped with bbq, bacon cheddar cheese and a onion ring.

Sides

Applesauce

$1.99

Au Jus

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Cup of Fruit

$2.59

Extra Bun

$0.99

French Fries

$1.99

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

Potato Chips

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Split Plate

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Veggie Of The Day

$1.99

Whipped Cream

$0.99

Soup and Salad

Bowl Chili

$2.99

Home-made chili

Bowl Soup

$2.99

Soup of the day

Breaded Chicken Breast Salad

$10.99

8 oz. chicken breast fried over mixed iceburg with bacon, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Chef Salad

$10.49

Crisp lettuce topped with turkey, ham, bacon, shreded cheddar, tomatoes, onion and sliced hard boiled egg.

Chili/Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chili served with a grilled cheese with your choice or bread and chees.

Cup Chili

$1.99

Home-made chili

Cup Soup

$1.99

Soup of the day

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$10.99

9 oz. chicken breast grilled over mixed iceburg with bacon, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Large Salad

$5.99

Large portion of mixed iceburg lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$3.49

Mixed iceburg lettuce, with bacon, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Soup/Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Soup of the day served with a grilled cheese with your choice or bread and cheese.

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf

$2.79

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.79

Ice Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Lg Apple Juice

$2.99

Lg Chocolate

$2.99

Lg Milk

$2.99

Lg Orange Juice

$2.99

Lg Tomato

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.79

Orange Crush

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Rootbeer

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Sm Apple Juice

$1.99

Sm Chocolate

$1.99

Sm Milk

$1.99

Sm Orange Juice

$1.99

Sm Tomato

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Water

To Go Coffee

$2.99

Merchandise

Baby Onesie

$16.95

Baseball T

$22.95

Coffee Cups

$4.99

Cook Book

$18.95

Hats

$18.95

Hoodies

$34.99

Polo

$24.95

T-Shirts

$20.95

Tank Top

$20.95

Tank Top no back

$18.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

Gallery
Stewart's - On the Strip image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Malted Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
14 Ravenwood Road Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
The Plant Base - 1036 Stonecrest Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1036 Stonecrest Circle Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Ozark

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Barstool Mountain Saloon
orange star4.6 • 312
1104 Bagnell Dam Boulevard Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Marty Byrde's - Lake Ozarks, MO
orange star4.8 • 282
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd. Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Bend Grill & Bar
orange star4.4 • 159
1622 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Ozark
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston