Masala Chai 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

Chai is a strong and spicy tea traditionally consumed in India, where the word “chai” literally translates to “tea”. It stands out with its unique spice blend called "Masala" which often includes (but is not limited to) Ginger, Cloves, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Saffron, Coriander, Black Pepper, and Anise. Our Large Leaf Masala Chai features strong Broken Assam leaves blended with the masala spices. Delicious served in the Indian fashion, with milk and sugar, or appreciated on its own.