Popular Items

The Scramble

$8.50

There's no bread with the Scramble for those looking to limit carbs. It includes Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato and Bacon

Cold Brew

Latte

Our freshly roasted blend of central and south American coffee extracted to make the perfect espresso shots in wonderfully steamed/textured milk

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Our pumpkin latte and pumpkin chai are made with a mix of spices and pumpkin puree (NOT SYRUP OR SAUCE OR CANNED PUMPKIN) The Best Pumpkin Drink AROUND!

Pumpkin Spice Chai

Our guests call this drink a Pumpkin Pie in a cup. You'll have to see if they're right. ;)

White Mocha

Ghirardelli White Chocolate Mocha, a crowd pleaser. While most use a sauce and skimp on less expensive chocolates we have stayed with the tried and true Ghirardelli White Chocolate powder. You decide.

Premium Mocha

Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Mocha. This premium chocolate is rich and smooth, complimenting our Italian Styled Espresso, topped with our freshly made Whipped Cream. You won't be disappointed

Latte

Our freshly roasted blend of central and south American coffee extracted to make the perfect espresso shots in wonderfully steamed/textured milk

Flavored Latte

Extensive selection of flavors to compliment our freshly roasted blend of central and south American coffee extracted to make the perfect espresso shots in wonderfully steamed/textured milk

Caramel Macchiato

$1.00

Start with sweetening the perfectly textured micro foam'd milk then float our freshly roasted Italian style espresso and topped with Ghirardelli Caramel. Who can resist?

Hot Chocolate

Mocha

Hershey's Chocolate Mocha. Just a good 'ol mocha using a favorite chocolate sauce proven over the years to be smooth and delicious.

Flat White

Our take on a crowd pleaser originating down under, mate!

Brewed Coffee

We roast our coffee weekly and extract the unique flavor using our Ground Control Brewer that gives you all of the wonderful flavors with none of the bitterness.

Americano

We Make The Americano Great Again Which means we roast our coffee so you're getting an Americano extracted at it's peak of flavor

Espresso

Italian Style Espresso

Cafe Au Lait

Freshly brewed coffee with perfectly textured steamed milk for that smooth feel to Coffee with Milk

Cappuccino

Shots of our freshly roasted Italian styled espresso topped with densely textured micro foamed milk. An Italian favorite

Tuxedo Mocha

A blend of Ghirardelli White and Premium Dark Chocolate combined with our Italian Styled Espresso will create the best experience for the Mocha lover in you.

Mexican Mocha

Laced with fragrant spices such as cocoa liquor, real vanilla, almond, and cinnamon. Our Mexican Mocha is the most delicious found anywhere. Try it and see for yourself.

Extreme Toffee Coffee

This is a flavored latte using the EXTREME TOFFEE COFFEE mix. It's sweet and has those lil toffee bits inside the drink. For the toffee lover in us.

Matcha Latte

$1.00

Our Premium Japanese Matcha is organic sweetened (or unsweetened) with organic cane sugar.

Chai Latte

Our Chai Tea Latte comes in 3 varieties. Our Spiced which has a nice zing to it. Our Vanilla which is creamy and smooth. Our ORIGNINAL that is similar to our Spiced but without the Zing!

Brewed Tea

$2.85+

Our loose leaf tea is blended by Maya Tea, who custom blends the finest teas from far reaching regions of the globe, creating tantalizing and tasteful teas.

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.65+

A delicious Apple Cider, Hot and delicious with just the right amount of Caramel.

Iced Drinks

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Our Pumpkin puree, Italian styled espresso over ice and whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg. The best Pumpkin drinks!

Iced Pumpkin Chai

Pumpkin Pie in a cup is what our guests call this wonderfully fall drink.

Iced White Mocha

Ghirardelli White Mocha

Premium Iced Mocha

Ghirardelli Dark Mocha

Iced Tuxedo Mocha

Our premium Ghirardelli White & Dark Chocolates with our Italian styled espresso for the best Tuxedo Mocha out there.

Iced Mexican Mocha

Iced Mocha

Iced Latte

Iced Flavored Latte

Iced Chai

Iced Low Sugar Chai

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Extreme Toffee Coffee

Cold Brew

Iced Americano

Iced Espresso

Iced Matcha

Mocha Macchiato Float

Think a layered sweetened latte with a scoop of super premium ice cream floating on top.

Redbull Twist 24oz

Italian Soda

Sparkling Water with your choice of flavor and a splash of cream (if you prefer) make the most refreshing beverage.

Iced Tea

Tea Lemonade

$3.95+
Lemonade

Milk

Blended Drinks

Big 'S' Blended

The Cure

This season our featured creamy smooth "CURE" flavor is THE GREAT PUMPKIN! You will be begging for this drink all year long but only during PUMPKIN season.

Espresso Milk Shake

Smoothie

Blended Lemonade

$4.35+

Pictured is a Strawberry Blended Lemonade

Redbull Freeze

$6.95

Bottled Juices/Soda/Water

Barsotti Carrot Juice

$3.95
Barsotti Apple Cider

$3.80
Barsottie Orange Juice

$3.80
Dang Italian Cherry Soda

$2.80
Dang Butterscotch Rootbeer

$2.80
River City Orange Cream

$2.80
River City Root Beer

$2.80
Boylan Black Cherry

$2.80
Boylan Cream Soda

$2.80
Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.50
Gatorade Frost Riptide

$2.50
Elevate Super Water

$2.99
Coca-Cola

$1.99
Diet Coca-Cola

$1.99
Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Dasani Water

$1.99

Containers of Coffee to go

Coffee Box (Traveler)

$18.45

Great for Office meetings. Whenever you need coffee to go that needs to serve a dozen people or so. Along with freshly roasted Big S Blend (our house) coffee you receive 12 cups, cream and sugars.

2.5 Gallon Container

$49.50

This 2.5 gallon container will provide approximately 40 to 50 servings. Included is 50 - 8oz cups, cream and sugar.

4.75 Gallon Container

$93.95

This 4.75 gallon container will provide approximately 80 to 90 servings. Included is 100 - 8oz cups, cream and sugar.

Food

Breakfast Sammies

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sammie

$5.55

Croissant, Ham & Cheese Our freshly baked Croissant melted Cheese over Ham.

Bagel & Toppings

$2.95

Bagel and Cream Cheese

Basic Bagel Sammie

$5.35

Plain Bagel, Fried egg and cheddar cheese

Basic Plus Bagel Sammie

$6.85

Bagel, egg and cheddar cheese. Your Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Manwich

$9.95

2 Eggs including Ham, Bacon and Sausage and Cheddar Cheese on your CHOICE of Bagel. Virtually breakfast on a bagel

TNT Breakfast Sammie

$8.90

Jalapeno Bagel, Egg, Pepperoncini, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sausage & Garlic Pesto

BRE Breakfast Sammie

$9.50

Bagel, Egg, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato & Basil Pesto

Avocado Toast

Build Your Own Breakfast Sammie

$3.95

Build your own sammie

Health Nut Breakfast Sammie

$7.50

Multigrain Sandwich Thin, Egg White, Turkey Sausage, Onion, Tomato

Breakfast Wrap

$7.90

Tortilla, Egg, Sausage, Tater Tots, Cheddar & Cholula

Smiley Sliders

$4.95

Emoji Pancakes, Egg, Cheddar Cheese

The Scramble

$8.50

There's no bread with the Scramble for those looking to limit carbs. It includes Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato and Bacon

Pastries

Scones

Muffins

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25
Coffee Cake Cinnamon Drizzle

$4.35
Beignets

$2.99Out of stock

Our Croissant Beignet is a flaky spin on the traditional beignet. Layered croissant dough provides a flaky texture and a soft airy interior. Slightly sweet buttery taste.

Apple Tart

$5.25
Cheese Danish

$3.95Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Oat Jacks

$3.35
Toffee Budnt Cake

$4.95Out of stock
Donuts

Cookies

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Day Old Pastries

Day Old Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Day Old Chocolate Croissant

$2.25Out of stock

Day Old Scones

Day Old Donuts

$1.30Out of stock

Day Old Muffins

$1.95Out of stock

Day Old Cheese Danish

$1.95

Day Old Toffee Bundt Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Day Old Apple Danish

$1.95Out of stock

Day Old Beignets

$1.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Big S Club

$9.85

Sourdough, Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

El Dorado Cougar

$9.85

Ham n Swiss with Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo & Mustard on toasted Sourdough

The Bruin

$11.95

Chicken OR Tuna Salad Sandwich includes Lettuce & Tomato on a freshly baked croissant

The Garden

$9.25

All of our Veggies on Multigrain Bread with Basil Pesto

Diamondback

$9.95

Ham n Swiss Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo on Multigrain bread

Big S Sammie

$12.95

Double the Ham & Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles, Mayo & Mustard

Toasted Turkey

$9.95

Turkey, Cheddar, Bell Peppers, Olives and Onions toasted on Sourdough bread

Build Your Own Sammie

$5.90

Create a Sandwich with the ingredients listed.

The BIG S PIZZA

$10.45

ICE CREAM & Misc.

Oatmeal

$5.25
Potato Chips

$1.90
Biscotti

$3.25
Banana

$1.25
Rice Krispy Treats (GF)

$2.50
Syrup Bottle

$11.69
Tater Tots

$1.30
Ice Cream

Retail

Drinkware

Brumate Drinkware

DRINK BETTER

Ceramic Big S Mug

$9.99

Show off your Big S while enjoying your freshly roasted Caffe Santoro coffee.

Campfire Mug

$9.99

Porcelain coated "tin cup" A fun coffee mug to show off your Big S

AeroPress

AeroPress with Tote

$49.95

Pressing Coffee without all the mess and fuss! Great for taking coffee with you on the road.

AeroPress Go

$44.95

This popular version of the original Aeropress is more compact and comes with it's own cup. The best way to press coffee on the go.

AeroPress Micro Filters

$4.99

Replacement Filters

Maya Tea

Vanilla Spice 20ct Sache Tea

$14.50

Vanilla Spice Herbal is a delicious spiced snickerdoodle in a cup. This aromatic blend is reminiscent of cookies fresh out of the oven and festive holiday gatherings. Warming Cinnamon, Ginger and Fennel blended with a touch of Vanilla make this a wonderful evening tea. It’s not only a delicious and relaxing tea, but is an aid to digestion and an ideal after dinner drink. This versatile tea demonstrates enriched notes of spicy ginger when brewed hot and sweet vanilla when iced.

English Breakfast 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

We've blended Indian, Chinese and Ceylon Black Teas to produce a richer more complex version of the traditional English Breakfast. This tea is an outstanding, aromatic and full-flavored breakfast tea. Enjoy this tea hot or iced. When served hot, enjoy it in the traditional English manner with milk and sugar. If you choose to serve it iced, it makes the perfect base for any southern sweet tea.

Gold Rush White 20ct Sache Tea

$14.50

Need a boost? We've got you covered. Gold Rush is a blend of our high-octane Yerba Mate and Chinese White Tea. With this blend, we've brought the spicy, earthy flavors of Cardamom and the fresh, sweet flavors of Mangoes together under a veil of Peppermint for a tea that's as tasty as it is invigorating. Great hot and excellent over ice.

Masala Chai 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

Chai is a strong and spicy tea traditionally consumed in India, where the word “chai” literally translates to “tea”. It stands out with its unique spice blend called "Masala" which often includes (but is not limited to) Ginger, Cloves, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Saffron, Coriander, Black Pepper, and Anise. Our Large Leaf Masala Chai features strong Broken Assam leaves blended with the masala spices. Delicious served in the Indian fashion, with milk and sugar, or appreciated on its own.

Pomegranate Mojito 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

A unique spin on the Cuban Mojito, a drink traditionally featuring the zesty flavors of Mint and Lime. Pomegranate gently complements these predominate flavors against a smooth and delicate green tea base. This tranquil blend is perfect for a summer afternoon, and is delicious both hot and iced.

Earl Grey 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

This extremely popular blend is named for Charles Grey, the second Earl of Grey, who made it famous in the 1830s. This remarkable blend of Nilgiri Black Indian Teas is flavored with Bergamot, a citrus oil with a lovely bright scent. Earl Grey is perfect for afternoon tea and is best served in the traditional fashion, hot with milk and sugar.

T's & Hoodie's

Clearance T-shirts

$9.32

Merch

Heather Grey T-Shirt

$11.99

Merch

Sand Dune Hoodies

$21.95

Merch

Tan Hoodie

$31.95

Merch

Whole Bean Coffee

Origins

Columbian

Guatemala

Costa Rican

Nicararguan

Sumatran

Ethiopian

Papua New Guinea

Blends

Tranquillo

Italian

Milano

Sorrento

Amalfi

Espresso

Decaf Espresso

Marrone

Big S Blend (House)