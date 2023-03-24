Green Room Social Club 251 Main Street

Restaurant info

The Green Room Social Club Presents quality live music, performances, and events in historic Downtown Placerville. Tickets and information at clubgreenroom.com An intimate venue with a stage designed by and for professionals including engineered acoustics, lighting, and video. Each event is a unique and professional production; including weekly Open Mic and Karaoke nights. Loall, regional, national and International artists and bands up to seven days a week - check the calendar often for upcoming events! General Admission All Access Tickets are required to gain access to the Club for most events. Limited table reservations are available to guarantee seating. Box Office open most days at 4pm with Happy Hour specials from 4-7pm.