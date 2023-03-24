Green Room Social Club imageView gallery

Green Room Social Club

251 Main Street

Placerville, CA 95667

Substitute Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$4.00

10' Round gluten free cauliflower crust

Prosciutto + Bleu

$14.00

three cheese blend + prosciutto + bleu cheese + tomato + spinach 12' x 5" flat bread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

three cheese blend + pepperonis + tomato basil sauce + 12" x 5" flat bread

Three Meat Flatbread

$14.00

three cheese blend + Italian sausage + prosciutto + bacon + tomato basil sauce on a 12' x 5" flat bread

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

three cheese blend + artichokes + mushrooms + spinach + olive oil + tomato basil sauce + 12" x 5" flat bread

Artichoke Shroom on Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

three cheese + artichokes + mushrooms + basil pesto + 10" round cauliflower crust GF

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

three cheese blend + olive oil + tomato basil sauce + 12' x 5" flat bread

Snack Pack

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies Trio

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies Half Dozen

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies One Dozen

$12.00

Side Ranch

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
The Green Room Social Club Presents quality live music, performances, and events in historic Downtown Placerville. Tickets and information at clubgreenroom.com An intimate venue with a stage designed by and for professionals including engineered acoustics, lighting, and video. Each event is a unique and professional production; including weekly Open Mic and Karaoke nights. Loall, regional, national and International artists and bands up to seven days a week - check the calendar often for upcoming events! General Admission All Access Tickets are required to gain access to the Club for most events. Limited table reservations are available to guarantee seating. Box Office open most days at 4pm with Happy Hour specials from 4-7pm.

251 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667

