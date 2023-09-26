Beverages

Draught Beer

Solid Ground Kabru

$8.95

Sudwerk Hefeweizen

$8.95

Solid Ground Rampart Lager

$8.95

Death In Taxes

$8.95

New Glory Oktoberfest

$8.95

Bottled Beer

Anderson Valley Black Rice

$5.95

Anderson Valley Cherry Gose

$5.95

Athletic Brewing N/A

$6.95

Clausthaler N/A

$5.95

Coors Banquet Bottle

$4.95

Coors Light Bottle

$4.95

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.95

Daytrip CBD Cherry

$10.95

Guiness Draught Can

$7.95

Henhouse Stoked! Pale Ale (16oz)

$11.95

Henhouse What We Will Saison (16oz)

$11.95

Lagunitas Daytime IPA Can

$5.95

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher N/A

$5.95

Lone Star Texas Lager Bottle

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$5.95

Montucky Cold Snack (16oz)

$5.95

Moonlight Bombay By Boat IPA (16oz)

$11.95

Pabst Blue Ribbon Can

$6.95

Pacifico Bottle

$5.95

Solid Ground Cider 16oz

$10.95

High Noon Hard Seltzer

$4.95

Ciders

Goat Rock Cider

$9.95

Solid Ground Cider 16oz

$10.95

Cocktail List

Bee's Knees

$11.95

Espresso Martini

$12.95

kahlua, vodka, cold brew, cream float

House of Balloons

$12.95

Hurricane

$14.95

Mai Tai

$12.95

Margarita

$11.95

lime, silver tequila, triple sec, agave

Mezcal Margarita

$12.95

Old Cuban

$11.95

Pimm's Cup

$12.95

pimms #1, ginger beer, cucumber, seasonal fruit, herbs

Sazerac

$12.95

Vieux Carre

$13.95

rye whisky, brandy, benedictine, carpana antica, bitters

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.95

Bloody Maria

$11.95

Bloody Mary

$11.95

house mix, pickled vegetables, vodka

Dark & Stormy

$11.95

goslings rum, lime, ginger beer

Grapefruit Mimosa

$10.95

Sparkling Cava and Organic Pink Grapefruit Juice

Irish Coffee

$10.95

black coffee, irish whiskey, demerara sugar, float of cream

Jalapeno Business

$11.95

Mexican Mule

$11.95

Moscow Mule

$10.95

Old Cuban

$11.95

Orange Mimosa

$10.95

Sparkling Cava and Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Ranch Water

$10.95

silver tequila lime & soda

Manhattan

$13.95

Mojito

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.95

N/A Beverage

7-Up

$3.25

Apple Juice, Organic

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Boylan's Cream Soda

$4.25

Boylan's Orange Soda

$4.25

Boylan's Root Beer

$4.25

Boylan's Shirley Temple

$4.25

Cock & Bull Ginger

$4.50

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.25

Diet 7-Up

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Water

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 12 oz Bottle

$4.99

Lagunitas IPNA

$5.95

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water - 16oz

$4.25

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water - 32 oz

$7.95

Mountain Valley Spring Water - 16oz

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Tomato Juice

$4.95

Wines By Bottle

Boeger Barbera BTL

$42.00

Boeger Chardonnay BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Boeger Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Chandon Brut Sparkling 187ml SPLT

$14.00

Corkage

$15.00

David Girard Rive d'Or Blend BTL

$44.00

David Girard Rose BTL

$40.00

Iron Horse Ocean Reserve Blanc de Blanc BTL

$87.00Out of stock

Landmark Overlook Chardonnay BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Madrona Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Madrona Reisling BTL

$36.00

Madrona Zinfandel BTL

$42.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut 187 ml SPLT

$24.00

Roderer Estate NV BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Rucksack "The Cache" Blend BTL

$44.00

Rucksack Chenin Blanc BTL

$40.00

Rucksack Rose BTL

$40.00

Segura Viudas Cava BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Verveine Zinfandel BTL

$42.00

David Girard Coda Blanc BTL

$48.00

Food

Starters

Garlic Butter Oysters - Half Dozen

Garlic Butter Oysters - Half Dozen

$19.95

Six Chargrilled Oysters with California Garlic, Delicious Butter

Louisiana Hot Oysters - Half Dozen

Louisiana Hot Oysters - Half Dozen

$19.95

Six Chargrilled Oysters with Housemade Louisiana Hot Sauce and Garlic Butter

Rocker Oysterfeller - Half Dozen

Rocker Oysterfeller - Half Dozen

$22.95

Six Chargrilled Oysters with Wilted Arugula, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Pernod Liqueur, Cornbread Crust

Estero Gold - Half Dozen

$22.95

Six Chargrilled Oysters with Estero Gold Cheese, Chorizo Sausage, Serrano Chile, Garlic Butter

Buttermilk Biscuits + Molasses Butter

$7.95

The best you’ve ever had, warm & flaky with a golden crust with Molasses Butter and Sea Salt

Dungeness Crab & Artichoke Cakes

Dungeness Crab & Artichoke Cakes

$22.95

served with Remoulade Sauce and Fried Capers

The Dirty South

$17.95

Handcut Kennebec Fries, Warm Pimento Cheese, 12 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket, Crema and Pickled Jalapeños

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Free Range Buffalo Wings

Cornmeal Fried Oysters

$19.95

Crispy Cornmeal Fried Oysters, Lettuce Cups,, Spicy Remoulade

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95

Our famous thick-cut Sweet Onions coated in a crispy and golden brown Beer Batter.

Cajun Fried Brussels Sprouts

Popcorn Okra

Hangtown Fry Deviled Eggs

Soups and Salads

Little Gem Wedge Salad

Roasted Beet and Wild Arugula Salad

Organic Harvest Salad

Butterball Potato and Ocean Clam Chowder

Simple Side Salad

$6.95

Side Salad of Organic Mixed Greens with Toybox Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sliced Radishes, Crispy Onions and Toasted Fennel Vinaigrette

Cup Clam Chowder

$11.95

Mains

Cajun Blackened Chicken Pasta

Shrimp Étouffée

Vegetarian Smashburger

$18.95

Our delicious Smashburger without the meat. Two Beyond Beef Patties, Vermont Cheddar on a Tuxedo Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles. Served with handcut Kennebec Fries.

Demi Baguette

$3.95
Molasses & Bourbon Slow Braised 32oz Pork Shank (Great to share)

Buttermilk Fried Free-Range Chicken

$23.95

A two-piece mix of dark and white Free Range Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Creamy Whipped Potatoes, Caraway & Ale Gravy, Fried Herbs

Chicken on a Biscuit

$19.95

Our Delicious Fried Chicken on a Fluffy Buttermilk Biscuit with Roasted Jalapeño Aioli, Butter Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles and Handcut Kennebec Fries

Buttermilk Biscuits + Molasses Butter

$7.95

The best you’ve ever had, warm & flaky with a golden crust with Molasses Butter and Sea Salt

Braised Ham Hock Collard Greens

Wild Gulf Shrimp and Carolina Cheese Grits

Side Grilled Bread

$1.95

Side Of Ranch

$0.95

Hot Buttered Clams

$21.19+

Fresh Littleneck Clams in a light broth of White Wine, Butter, Fennel and a touch of Cream. Served with Garlic Toast.

Carolina Cheese Grits

Apple-Fennel Coleslaw

$6.95

Our house slaw with thinly sliced Red and Green Cabbage, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper in our Toasted Fennel Vinaigrette with a touch of Mayonnaise and ever so slightly sweetened with an Apple Reduction.

Handcut Kennebec Fries

$8.95

Cut in-house daily and fried to perfection.

Mac N' Cheese

$11.95

Cavatappi Pasta coated in our velvety cheese sauce of Gruyere, Parmesan and White Cheddar. Topped with Butter Toasted Breadcrumbs and Chopped Parsley.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95

Our famous thick-cut Sweet Onions coated in a crispy and golden brown Beer Batter.

Chopped Beef Brisket Tacos

$17.95

Texas Style Smoked Brisket on three Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Radish and Jalapeño. Served with housemate Taquera Sauce and Limes.

Beer Battered Avocado Tacos

Beer Battered Rock Cod Tacos

Blackened Gulf Shrimp Tacos

The Rocker Smashburger

Cheesy Jalapeño Pull-Apart Bread

Cajun Fried Brussels Sprouts

Handcut Kennebec Fries

$8.95

Cut in-house daily and fried to perfection.

Salsa Taquera Side - 2 oz

$1.95

Cheese Side - 2 0z

$2.95

Avocado Side - 2 oz

$2.25

Side Blackened Shrimp (5)

$8.95

Desserts

Beignets

Praline Bread Pudding

$11.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.95

S'mores Chocolate Pudding

$10.95

Kids Menu

KID BURGER

$12.95

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.95

KID MAC AND CHEESE

$12.95

PUPPY PLATE

$12.95