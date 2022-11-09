Restaurant header imageView gallery

Calle Dao - Bryant Park

review star

No reviews yet

38 West 39th Street

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SALADS

TIGER SALAD

$15.00

Watercress, Kale, Scallions, Cucumber, Coriander, Sesame, Crispy, Shallots, Sesame Dressing

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$15.00

Asian Pear, Cucumber, Edamame, and Toasted Almonds dressed in Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette

FIRE

_________________

COLD APPETIZERS

CEVICHES

$17.00

Mango, Jalapeno, Red Pepper and plantain Chips

FIRE

____________________

Oysters

$4.00

HOT APPETIZERS

DUCK BAOS

$24.00

3 Steamed Bao Buns with Lechon, Pickled Ginger Salsa, Sesame Hoisin

EMPANADAS

$13.00

Camarones al Ajillo, Patatas, with Sambal Aji Picante

PORK SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

Roast Pork, Ham, Salami, with Mojo Lime Mustard

SHIITAKE WONTONS

$11.00

with Chili Lime Soy Reduction

SHRIMP WONTONS

$13.00

Soy Chili Oil

PAPAS RELLENAS

$13.00

with Chili and Mango Chutneys with Saffron Aioli

MOJO SHRIMP

$18.00

FIRE

________________

AS ITS READY

ENTREES

CHAR SIU PORK BELLY

$34.00

braised and glazed Pork Tenderloin, and fried rice

SALMON

$32.00

Pan Roasted, Glazed with Sriracha, GInger & Cilantro, Saffron-Black Sesame Cauliflower, and String beans

CHICKEN & YELLOW RICE

$28.00

Roasted Chicken, Saffron Rice with Chorizo

TEMPEH STIR-FRY

$26.00

String Beans, Bok Choy, Bell Pepper, Snow Pea, Eggplant, Rice, and Basil-Cilantro Sauce

PICANHA STEAK

$35.00

marinated and grilled, with Rice & Beans and Maduros

CUBAN FRIED RICE

$28.00

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$35.00

ROPA VIEJA

$30.00

Smoked Short Rib, Shiitake Mushroom, Chinese Broccoli, and Lo Mein Noodles dressed in Garlic Hoisin Sauce

MUSHROOM NOODLES

$26.00

Enoki & Shiitake Mushroom, Chinese Broccoli, and Lo Mein Noodles dressed in Garlic Hoisin Sauce

LOBSTER XO NOODLES

$38.00

braised in House Spice Blend with Cilantro, and Bok Choy

FIRE

______________

SIDES

MA-PO MADUROS

$12.00

Spicy Pork, Sichuan Peppercorns Toban-Djan, Scallions

MADUROS

$10.00

YUCCA FRIES

$9.00

with House Mojo and Gochujang Ketcup

CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

Hoisin, Basil, and Ginger

BOK CHOY

$10.00

BROCCOLI

$10.00

TOSTONES

$9.00

House Mojo Sauce

WHITE RICE

$5.00

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

AS ITS READY

________________

SALADS

TIGER SALADS

$15.00

MIXED GREENS

$15.00

________________

FIRE

AS ITS READY

HOT APPETIZERS

EMPANADAS

$13.00

SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

SHIITAKE WONTONS

$11.00

PAPAS RELLENAS

$13.00

SHRIMP WONTONS

$13.00

MOJO SHRIMP

$18.00

________________

FIRE

AS ITS READY

SANDWICHES

CUBANO

$17.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

CHEESESTEAK

$19.00

CD BURGER

$21.00

DUCK BAOS

$24.00

EXTRA BAO

$2.00

________________

FIRE

AS ITS READY

ENTREES

MAITAKE

$20.00

BENEDICTS

$19.00

STEAK & EGGS

$29.00

FRENCH TOAST

$18.00

CHORIZO HASH

$18.00

MA-PO MADUROS

$19.00

ROPA VIEJA NOODLES

$30.00

MUSHROOM NOODLES

$26.00

LOBSTER NOODLES

$38.00

FRIED RICE

$23.00

________________

FIRE

AS ITS READY

SIDES

BACON

$7.00

YUCCA FRIES

$9.00

TOSTONES

$9.00

HOME FRIES

$10.00

MADUROS

$10.00

1 EGG

$3.00

2 EGGS

$5.00

________________

FIRE

AS ITS READY

HH Foods

6 HH OYSTER

$12.00

12 HH OYSTER

$24.00

LECHON ON TOSTONES

$12.00

BRISKET TOSTONES

$12.00

WINGS-BIAN PAO

$12.00

WINGS-MOJO

$12.00

WINGS-SESAME

$12.00

EMPANADAS

$13.00

SHRIMP WONTONS

$13.00

SHIITAKE WONTONS

$11.00

PORK SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

PAPAS RELLENAS

$13.00

DUCK BAOS

$24.00

MOJO SHRIMP

$18.00

YUCCA FRIES

$9.00

TOSTONES

$9.00

________________

FIRE

AS ITS READY

HH Drinks

HH Mojito

$9.00

HH Caipirinha

$9.00

HH Margarita

$9.00

HH Margarita with Salt

$9.00

HH Cuba Libre

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

House Red

$9.00

House White

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

House Rose

$9.00

HH Rum

$9.00

HH Tequila

$9.00

HH Vodka

$9.00

HH Whiskey

$9.00

HH Gin

$9.00

Corona

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Estrella

$7.00

Chang

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Goose IPA

$7.00

Shock Top

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

COCKTAILS

YUMA

$17.00

Mandarin Vodka, Plum Sake, Orange Liqueur, Lemongrass, Pomegranate

REVOLUCION!

$17.00

Habanero Infused Tequila, Ginger Liqueur, Absinthe, Sweet Corn, Pineapple, Agave, Fresh Lemon

AHUMADA

$17.00

Gin, Lemon, Ginger, Pink Peppercorns, Basil

CHAN CHAN

$17.00

Gin, Pear Brandy, Elderflower Liqueur, Pear Puree, Lemon, Cradamon

OPIUM

$17.00

Bourbon, Tamarind, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Lemon, Poppy Seeds

MAXVER

$17.00

Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, White Peach, Shiso Leaf, Agave, Fresh Lime

MALECON

$17.00

CALLE DAO MOJITO

$17.00

Rum, Ginger Liqueur, Shiso Leaf, Lemongrass, Fresh Lime, Sparkling Sake

DAO SPRITZ

$17.00

CAIPIRINHA

$15.00

FLAVOR CAIPIRINHA

$16.00

CAIPIROSKA

$15.00

FLAVOR CAIPIROSKA

$16.00

BELLINI

$15.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$15.00

CUBA LIBRE

$15.00

COCONUT MOJITO

$17.00

MOJITO

$16.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$9.00

FLAVOR MOJITO

$17.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$17.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$16.00

MARGARITA

$16.00

MARGARITA WITH SALT

$16.00

FLAVOR MARGARITA

$16.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$16.00

SPICY MANGO MARGARITA

$17.00

NEGRONI

$16.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$16.00

OLD FASHION

$16.00

MANHATTAN

$16.00

MIMOSA

$15.00

VIRGIN COCKTAIL

$10.00

RED SANGRIA

$15.00

BLOODY MARY

$15.00

GUAVA SCREWDRIVER

$15.00

SPECIAL COCKTAIL 15

$15.00

SPECIAL COCKTAIL $16

$16.00

SPECIAL COCKTAIL $17

$17.00

BEERS

Corona

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$9.00

Presidente

$9.00

Estrella

$9.00

Chang

$9.00

Goose IPA

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Negra Modelo

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$9.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Shock Top

$9.00

PORT WINE

GL Sandman Porto

$15.00

Wine by the glass

SPARKLING WINES

GL Prosecco

$14.00

Wine by the glass

BTL Prosecco

$56.00

Wine by the Bottle

WHITE WINES

GL House White

$14.00

GL Rioja Blanco

$15.00

Wine by the glass

GL Vinho Verde

$15.00

Wine by the glass

GL Dabarca-Vinho Verde

$15.00

BTL House White

$56.00

BTL Rioja Blanco

$60.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Vinho Verde

$60.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Dabarca

$60.00

ROSE

GL Rose

$14.00

Wine by the glass

BTL Rose

$56.00

Wine by the glass

RED WINES

GL House Red

$14.00

GL Montepulciano

$16.00

Wine by the glass

GL Malbec

$15.00

Wine by the glass

GL Red Blend

$15.00

Wine by the glass

GL Rioja Tempranillo

$15.00

Wine by the glass

BTL House Red

$56.00

BTL Montepulciano

$64.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Malbec

$60.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Red Blend

$60.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Rioja Tempranillo

$60.00

Wine by the Bottle

CORKING FEE (750ml btl)

$30.00

VODKA

House Vodka

$15.00

Absolut

$16.00

Absolut Citron

$16.00

Greygoose

$18.00

Greygoose Citron

$18.00

Ketel One

$17.00

Titos

$17.00

GIN

House Gin

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$17.00

Bulldog

$16.00

Hendicks

$18.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

TEQUILA

House Tequila

$15.00

Banhez Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Milagro Silver

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$17.00

Vida Mezcal

$17.00

Herradura Reposado

$19.00

Herradura SIlver

$18.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Reposado

$19.00

Coramino

$18.00

RUM

House Rum

$15.00

House Cachaca

$15.00

Calypso SIlver

$15.00

Calypso Gold

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$16.00

Diplomatico RSV

$18.00

Flor de Cana 4 yrs

$17.00

Flor de Cana 12 yrs

$20.00

Malibu

$16.00

Myer's

$17.00

Plantation Dark

$17.00

Ron Zacapa 23yrs

$20.00

Ron Atlantico RSV 80

$18.00

Bacardi Light

$17.00

Barbancourt 4yr

$17.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON/SCOTCH

House Bourbon-Early Times

$16.00

House Whiskey-Philadelphia

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Bookers 7yrs

$20.00

Bulleit

$17.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Chivas

$18.00

Dewars

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$17.00

Jameson

$17.00

JW Black

$17.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$19.00

Macallan 12yr

$19.00

Maker's Mark

$18.00

Michter's

$17.00

Michter's Rye

$17.00

Oban 14yr

$19.00

Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Macallan 12yr

$30.00

CONGAC

Courvoisier VS

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

CORDIAL/LIQUEUR

Aquadente

$15.00

Amaretto DiSaronno

$15.00

Amaro Montenegro

$15.00

Aperol

$15.00

Bitter Truth Elderflowers

$15.00

Berentzen Pear

$15.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$15.00

Barrows Intense Ginger

$15.00

Black Rose Liqueur

$15.00

Blue Curacao

$15.00

Bols Cassis

$15.00

Campari Aperitivo

$15.00

Crème de mente

$15.00

Chambord

$15.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Combier Liquer D'Orange

$15.00

Cynar liqueur

$15.00

Dimmi

$15.00

Dekuyper Peach Tree

$15.00

Drambuie

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Fireball

$15.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Finest Call Grenadine

$15.00

Grappa Candolini Bianca

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Herbsaint liqueur

$15.00

Hpnotiq

$15.00

Jagermeister

$15.00

Kahlua 40

$15.00

Lillet Rose

$15.00

Llor'd Crème de Cassis

$15.00

Martini Rossi Dry Vermouth

$15.00

Martini Rossi Sweet Vermouth

$15.00

Martini Vermouth Blanco

$15.00

Midori Melon

$15.00

Montezuma Triple Sec

$15.00

Poma Pomegranate

$15.00

Patron Citronage Orange

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao

$15.00

Pimm's

$15.00

Romana Sambuca

$15.00

Rhumchata

$15.00

Sour Apple Puckers

$15.00

Sadjevec Apple/pear Brandy

$15.00

St. Elder

$15.00

Bols Elderflower

$15.00

St. Germain

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Di Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Saratoga Still

$10.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$10.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice Coffee

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Peach Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Pomegranate Juice

$4.00

Tamarind Ice Tea

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Bottomless

Bottomless

$29.99

B Margarita

B Mojito

B Guava Screwdriver

B Cuba Libre

B Caipirinha

B Bloody Mary

Sangria

Peach Belini

Mimosa

Guava Bellini

Ginger Reed

House Champage

House Red

House White

House Rose

Corona

Estrella

Presidente

Chang

Michelob Ultra

Goose IPA

Modelo Especial

Modelo Negra

Pacifico

Stella

Shock Top

B Rum

B Tequila

B Vodka

B Gin

B Whiskey

Pitcher

1 Liter Mojito

$70.00

1 Liter Caipirinha

$70.00

1 Liter Margarita

$70.00

1 Liter Sangria

$70.00

Desserts

REFUGIADO

$13.00Out of stock

SOUFFLE

$13.00Out of stock

LAVA CAKE

$13.00

Molten Chocolate Cake, Ginger, Gelato

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$9.00

MIX ICE CREAM

$9.00

Ginger, Black Sesame or Mango Sorbet

COCONUT SORBET

$9.00

MANGO SORBET

$9.00

ANNIVERSARY CAKE

BIRTHDAY CAKE

PLATING FEE

$3.00

Coffees/Teas

Americano

$4.00

Americano-Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso-Decaf

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso-Decaf

$5.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cortado-Decaf

$3.50

Cafe Cubano

$3.50

Cafe Cubano-Decaf

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Cafe Con Leche-Decaf

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Cappucino-Decaf

$5.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Jasmine-Green

$4.00

Mint

$4.00

Verbena-Decaf

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

38 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upside Pizza - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 40th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12 Park Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 2nd Ave NYC
orange starNo Reviews
623 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Tonchin - New York
orange star4.6 • 3,865
13 W 36th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
The Flying Cock
orange starNo Reviews
497 third avenue new york, NY 10016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston