Peppercorn Station 青花椒

review star

No reviews yet

66 w 39th st

New York, NY 10018

Popular Items

藤椒牛肉粒 Shishito Pepper Beef
麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu
辣子鸡 Dry Chili Fried Chicken

SMALL PLATES

青椒春笋 Szechuan Green Pepper Bamboo Shoots

青椒春笋 Szechuan Green Pepper Bamboo Shoots

$10.00
糖醋排骨 Sweet and Sour Ribs

糖醋排骨 Sweet and Sour Ribs

$13.00
夫妻肺片 Sliced Beef and Ox Tongue in Chili Sauce

夫妻肺片 Sliced Beef and Ox Tongue in Chili Sauce

$14.00
蒜泥白肉 Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic Chili Sauce

蒜泥白肉 Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic Chili Sauce

$13.00
口水鸡 Steamed Chicken with Chili Sauce

口水鸡 Steamed Chicken with Chili Sauce

$13.00
泰式柠檬鸭掌 Thai style Lemon Boneless Duck feet

泰式柠檬鸭掌 Thai style Lemon Boneless Duck feet

$13.00
川北凉粉 Clear Noodles in Chili Sauce

川北凉粉 Clear Noodles in Chili Sauce

$9.00
麻酱凤尾(油麦菜） Lettuce in Sesame Dressing

麻酱凤尾(油麦菜） Lettuce in Sesame Dressing

$9.00Out of stock
凉拌木耳 Wood Ear Salad

凉拌木耳 Wood Ear Salad

$8.00
清爽拍黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

清爽拍黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

$8.00

LARGE PLATES

Large plates DO NOT come with rice. Please order rice separately. 米饭需要单点
酸辣鸭血Spicy and Sour Duck Blood

酸辣鸭血Spicy and Sour Duck Blood

$25.00
鲜果糖醋鱼Sweet and Sour Whole Fish

鲜果糖醋鱼Sweet and Sour Whole Fish

$38.00
酸汤肥牛 Beef in Sour Soup

酸汤肥牛 Beef in Sour Soup

$28.00
藤椒牛肉粒 Shishito Pepper Beef

藤椒牛肉粒 Shishito Pepper Beef

$26.00
藤椒鸡 Rattan Peppercorn Chicken

藤椒鸡 Rattan Peppercorn Chicken

$23.00
酸菜鱼 Szechuan Boiled Fish with Pickled Cabbage and Chili

酸菜鱼 Szechuan Boiled Fish with Pickled Cabbage and Chili

$28.00
辣子鸡 Dry Chili Fried Chicken

辣子鸡 Dry Chili Fried Chicken

$22.00
毛血旺 Beef Tripe and Duck Blood Tofu in Chili Oil

毛血旺 Beef Tripe and Duck Blood Tofu in Chili Oil

$29.00
板栗红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly with Chestnut

板栗红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly with Chestnut

$23.00
宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken

宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken

$20.00
芋儿烧鸡 Braised Chicken with Taro

芋儿烧鸡 Braised Chicken with Taro

$24.00
麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$17.00
蟹粉豆腐 Crab Tofu

蟹粉豆腐 Crab Tofu

$25.00

尖椒绝味鸡 Mala Chikcen

$26.00
靑花椒跳水魚 Mala Whole Fish

靑花椒跳水魚 Mala Whole Fish

$42.00

NEW 子姜美蛙 Mala Ginger Frog

$39.00
NEW 香辣黑钻猪蹄 Braised Trotter with Black Bean

NEW 香辣黑钻猪蹄 Braised Trotter with Black Bean

$26.00
NEW 小炒黄牛 Station Stir Fried Beef

NEW 小炒黄牛 Station Stir Fried Beef

$24.00
NEW 小炒肉 Station Stir Fried Pork

NEW 小炒肉 Station Stir Fried Pork

$21.00

NEW 红汤双脆 Mala Beef Tripe and Aorta

$24.00
NEW 回锅肉 Double Cooked Pork

NEW 回锅肉 Double Cooked Pork

$21.00
NEW 香辣肥肠 Spicy Pork Intestine

NEW 香辣肥肠 Spicy Pork Intestine

$25.00

酸豆角肉沫 Minced Pork with Pickles

$18.00
土豆烧牛肉 Braised Beef with Potato

土豆烧牛肉 Braised Beef with Potato

$26.00Out of stock

鲜活芒曹 Later Calcarifer

$68.00Out of stock

VEGETABLES

清炒豆苗 Sauteed Pea Shoot

清炒豆苗 Sauteed Pea Shoot

$16.00Out of stock
手撕包菜 Stir Fried Cabbage

手撕包菜 Stir Fried Cabbage

$16.00
干煸四季豆 Sauteed String Beans

干煸四季豆 Sauteed String Beans

$16.00Out of stock
小炒土豆片 Potato Chips

小炒土豆片 Potato Chips

$14.00Out of stock
黑松露菜花 Cauliflower with Truffle Sauce

黑松露菜花 Cauliflower with Truffle Sauce

$17.00

SOUPS

花旗参炖乌鸡汤 Silky Chicken Soup

$18.00

虫草花炖水鸭汤 Herbal Duck Soup

$20.00Out of stock

RICE DISH

米饭 Rice

$2.00
芽菜炒饭 Bean Sprout Fried Rice

芽菜炒饭 Bean Sprout Fried Rice

$14.00
黑松露炒饭 Black Truffle Sauce Fried Rice

黑松露炒饭 Black Truffle Sauce Fried Rice

$18.00
蟹粉饭 Crab Meat with Rice

蟹粉饭 Crab Meat with Rice

$18.00

NOODLES

豌杂面 Assorted Pea Noodles

豌杂面 Assorted Pea Noodles

$13.00
担担面 Dan Dan Noodle

担担面 Dan Dan Noodle

$12.00
炒面 Fried Noodles

炒面 Fried Noodles

$13.00
蟹粉面 Crab Meat Noodles

蟹粉面 Crab Meat Noodles

$18.00
红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Noodle Soup

红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00Out of stock
菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup

菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00
酸辣粉 Hot and Sour Glass Noodles

酸辣粉 Hot and Sour Glass Noodles

$12.00

DESSERT

冰粉 Sugar Ice Jelly

冰粉 Sugar Ice Jelly

$6.00
醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup

醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup

$9.00

八宝饭 Treasure Rice Pudding

$8.00
红糖糍粑 Glutinous Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

红糖糍粑 Glutinous Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

$8.00Out of stock

DRINKS

可口可乐 Coke Cola

$2.00

健怡可乐 Diet Coke

$2.00

雪碧 Sprite

$2.00

芬达 Fanta

$2.00

王老吉 Wong Lo Kat Herbal Tea

$4.00

矿泉水 Water

$2.00

北冰洋 Arctic Ocean Orange Soda

$4.00

椰树牌椰汁 Coconut Juice

$4.00

酸梅汤 Sour Plum Drink

$4.00

蘇打水 Seltzer water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
