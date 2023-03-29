Restaurant header imageView gallery

Calliope

review star

No reviews yet

422 East Martin Luther King Boulevard

Chattanooga, TN 37403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


HUMMUS + PITA

Hummus Chicken

Hummus Chicken

$13.00

chicken shawarma, zhug, sumac

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

blistered tomatoes, pickled peppers, tahini

Hummus Lamb

Hummus Lamb

$15.00Out of stock

lamb leg, fig jam, tahini, pickled radish

Hummus Mushroom

Hummus Mushroom

$14.00

local mushrooms, chili, peanuts, lemon

Galayet

Galayet

$12.00

ember roasted tomatoes, green shatta, pine nuts, mint

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$13.00

fermented chili honey, mint

Labneh

Labneh

$11.00

kefir cheese, spicy ghee, za' atar, garlic pita

SOFRA

Beet Fattoush Salad

Beet Fattoush Salad

$12.00

cucumbers, rose pickled onions, strawberries, halloumi cheese, crispy pita

Citrus Tabbouleh

Citrus Tabbouleh

$11.00

kale, fennel, onion, meyer lemon, coconut yogurt

Couscous

Couscous

$15.00

curried vegetables, herb-marinated crab, chili, pepitas, lemon

Falafel

Falafel

$10.00

preserved lemon, onion marmalade, sunflower seed tahini

Gulf Shrimp

Gulf Shrimp

$16.00

(7) Gulf Shrimp, Moroccan spices, saffron, garlic, lemon, crispy pita

Lamb Sausage

Lamb Sausage

$16.00

merguez spice, scallion labneh, pickled turnips, mint

Shish Tawook

Shish Tawook

$13.00

marinated chicken, grilled onions, shug, toum

MASHAWI

slow-cooked Brisket

slow-cooked Brisket

$29.00

tahini bbq, strawberry habanero marmalade, peanut dukkah

Charcoal Roasted Chicken

Charcoal Roasted Chicken

$21.00

half chicken, sweet habanero labneh, pepperoncini herb salad

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$39.00

kumquats, cloves, pistachio

Whole Branzino

Whole Branzino

$31.00

smoked tomato tahini, carrot matubcha, chermoula

SIDES/SAUCES

Batata Harra

$9.00

crispy potatoes, garlic, chili, lemon

Carrots

Carrots

$9.00

tahini jus, puffed rice, chermoula

Crudite

$4.00

Fresh Carrots and Cucumbers

Extra Pita

$2.50

Garlic Toum

$2.00
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$9.00

chickpeas & raisins, green shatta, peanuts

Shatta

$2.00

Side Scallion Labne

$2.00

Zhoug

$2.00

DESSERTS

Knafeh

Knafeh

$9.00

ricotta, orange-blossom, pistachios

Chocolate Mosaic

Chocolate Mosaic

$9.00

biscotti, salted peanut powder, blood orange marmalade

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

orange, cardamom, sugar

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Trendy Middle Eastern eatery whipping up small plates, seafood & meat plates, plus unique cocktails & wine. Happy Hour 4-5:30PM

Website

Location

422 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slim & Husky's - Chattanooga/MLK
orange starNo Reviews
401 E MLK Blvd Chattanoga, TN 37403
View restaurantnext
The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.
orange star4.7 • 696
825 HOUSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, TN 37403
View restaurantnext
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy - 818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114
orange starNo Reviews
818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy
orange starNo Reviews
818 Georgia Ave Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Pickle Barrel
orange star4.6 • 890
1012 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Cherry Street Tavern - 719 Cherry St
orange starNo Reviews
719 Cherry St Chattanooga, TN 37403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,301
201 W Main Street, Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Herman's Soul Food & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,012
3821 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston