Calliope
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Trendy Middle Eastern eatery whipping up small plates, seafood & meat plates, plus unique cocktails & wine. Happy Hour 4-5:30PM
Location
422 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy - 818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114
No Reviews
818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chattanooga
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurant
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurant
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
4.6 • 1,301
201 W Main Street, Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurant
More near Chattanooga