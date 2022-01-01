Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canal View

review star

No reviews yet

247 West Union Street

Newark, NY 14513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone In Chicken Wings SPECIAL
Breakfast Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Wrap

Breakfast Meals

#1 Workmans

#1 Workmans

$10.99

3 eggs, potatoes, 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage links and toast

#2 Village Visitor

$10.99

Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy served with 2 eggs, potatoes and toast

#3 Hungryman's

$10.99

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 pancakes or french toast

#4 Cheddar Delight

$10.99

Hash browns, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered with cheddar, served with toast

#5 Lo-Cal

$10.99

Eggbeaters with onions, peppers, tomato and mushrooms, served with dry whole wheat toast and cup of fruit

#6 Denver Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Corned beef hash with onions & peppers, topped with 2 eggs served with toast

#7 The Classic

$7.99

2 eggs, potatoes and toast

#8 Italian Breakfast

$10.99

Italian Sausage, 2 eggs, potatoes and Italian toast

#9 Hash & Eggs

$11.99

Corned beef hash topped with 2 eggs served with potatoes and toast

#10 Sausage Benedict

$10.99

2 poached eggs, biscuits and sausage patty topped with sausage gravy with potato / Topped with 2 eggs +$1.30

#11 Eggs Benedict

#11 Eggs Benedict

$10.99

2 poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce, served with potato

#12 Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$9.99

#13 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Meat & Toast

$10.49

Burritos/Wraps/Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Fried egg, American cheese, choice of meat and bread

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

2 egg omelette with onions, ham and peppers with cheddar in a tortilla shell served with sour cream and salsa

Burrito & Potato

$10.99

2 egg omelette with onions, ham and peppers with cheddar in a tortilla shell served with sour cream and salsa

Meatlovers Wrap

$9.99

French Toast & Pancakes

Sugar Free Syrup Available

Full Blue Pancakes

$8.99

California French Toast

$8.99

3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread

Full Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Full French Toast

$7.99

3 thick slices dipped in egg, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Full Pancakes

$7.99

3 buttermilk cakes served with butter & syrup

Full Pecan Pancakes

$8.99
Short Stack Pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.99
Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$9.99

Stuffed with cream cheese, topped with cannoli, strawberry or raspberry glaze

Short Stack French Toast

$6.99
Full Funfetti Cakes

Full Funfetti Cakes

$8.99
Full Strawberry Cakes

Full Strawberry Cakes

$8.99

Full Banana Bread

$8.99

Full Resess Pancakes

$8.99

Full Maple Bacon Cakes

$7.99

Waffles

Thick Belgian Style

Bacon & Eggs Waffle

$9.99

Bacon inside & 2 eggs on top

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Blueberry Waffle

$9.99

Topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.99

Topped with whipped cream

Georgian Waffle

$9.99

Pecans inside, peaches and whipped cream on top

Oat Bran Waffle

$9.99

Made with oatmeal

Villager Waffle

$9.99

Topped with strawberries, whipped cream and nuts

Warm Apple Caramel Waffle

Warm Apple Caramel Waffle

$10.99

Topped with warm apples & cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce

Maple Bacon Waffle

$9.99

Steak & Eggs

Served with potato & toast

6 oz. Sirloin & Eggs

$15.99

NY Strip & Eggs

$18.99

Omelettes

Three eggs served with home fries or hash browns & toast/Eggbeaters available at $1 extra/Add cheese for $.50

Athenian Omelette

$11.49

Tomato, feta and spinach

Cheese Lover's Omelette

$11.49

American, Swiss, provolone and cheddar cheeses

Country Omelette

$11.49

Canandian bacon, sausage, onions, Swiss topped with hollandaise sauce

Create Your Own Omelette

$12.49

Up to 5 ingredients

Garden Omelette

$11.49

Broccoli, spinach, tomatoes and artichokes

Greek Omelette

$11.49

Tomatoes & Feta

Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Meat Lover's Omelette

$11.49

Mexican Omelette

$11.49

Tomatoes, onions, and peppers topped with chili and cheddar

Veggie Omelette

$11.49

Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Villager Omelette

$11.49

Ham, onions, peppers, tomato, bacon and cheese

Western Omelette

$11.49

Ham, peppers and onions, add cheese for $.50.

Side Dishes

Bagel

$3.99

Add Peanut Butter or Cream Cheese for $.75.

Raisin Bread Toast

$2.49

Croissant

$2.99

Country Toast

$2.49

Rye Toast

$2.49

Sourdough Toast

$2.49

Hard Roll Grilled

$2.99

Marble Rye Toast

$2.49

Texas Toast

$2.49

Italian Toast

$2.49

English Muffin

$2.99

White Toast

$2.49

Wheat Toast

$2.49

Bowl of Fruit

$4.99

Cup of Fruit

$3.99

HB

$4.99

HF

$4.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side Italian Sausage

$4.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Sausage Link

$3.99

Side Sausage Patties

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

One French Toast

$4.99

One Pancake

$4.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Two Eggs

$1.99

One Egg

$0.99

Side PB

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Grilled Danish

$2.99

Side Strawberries

$1.00

Side Blueberries

$2.00

Side Rasp Glaze

$2.00

Applesauce

$3.99

Biscuit

$2.99

Battered Fish Fry

$7.99

Single Donut

$2.99

Kid's Breakfast

K-Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.99

K-French Toast/Egg/Bacon

$6.99

K-Cheese Omelette w/ Toast

$6.99

K-Pancake/Egg/Bacon

$6.99

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Texas Plate

$12.99

Appetizers

Bone In Chicken Wings SPECIAL

Bone In Chicken Wings SPECIAL

$10.00

(12) Jumbo with your favorite sauce and bleu cheese

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Served with bleu cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.99

Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Served with choice of dipping sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Deep Fried Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds with choice of dipping sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

With dipping sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.99

(2) Slices

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.99

(2) Slices

Loaded Sidewinders

Loaded Sidewinders

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

(6) sticks served with marinara sauce

Pizza Logs

$9.99

(5) logs served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$10.99

(4) Halves baked with bacon and Cheddar, served with sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Spicy Fried Raviolis

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Salads

All you can eat Soup & Salad Bar $5.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

California Ranch Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips, Cheddar and all the trimmings

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips served over Caesar salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Breaded chicken, Cheddar and all the trimmings

Greek Salad

$12.99

Feta, black olives, pepperoncinis, our homemade greek dressing and all the trimmings

Julianne Salad

$12.99

Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheese with all the trimmings

Sante Fe Salad

$12.99

Spicy Cajun chicken strips, Cheddar and all the trimmings, served with Mexican Ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with Cheddar , chili, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, sour cream and salsa in a taco shell

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sirloin Steak Salad

$13.99

Mango Habanero Chicken Salad

$12.99

Wraps & Clubs

A Sandwich made in a soft tortilla shell with fries

Sante Fe Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, with cajun spice, lettuce, tomato, onion, Cheddar and ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken strips, bacon, provolone, lettuce and honey mustard dressing

Philly Wrap

$11.99

Served with peppers, onions and swiss

Fatboy Wrap

$11.99

Carnberry, turkey, swiss, coleslaw,, bacon and Thousand Island dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

BLT & Cheese Club Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$11.99

Roast Beef & Swiss Club Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Club Sandwich

$11.99

All American Club Sandwich

$11.99

Tuna & Cheese Club Sandwich

$11.99

BLT & Cheese Club Sandwich

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Club Sandwich

$11.99

Tuna And Cheese Wrap

$11.99

Montreal Burger Wrap

$11.99

Quick Sandwiches

Served with chips and pickles

BLT Sandwich

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Egg & Olive Sandwich

$5.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.49

Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

On Sourdough

Hamburger

$6.99

Hot Dog

$5.49

Shaved Beef Sandwich

$6.49

Shaved Ham Sandwich

$6.49

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$6.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.49

Western Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Specialty Sandwiches

Served with choice of potato, soup, cottage cheese or applesauce or add $.50 for fresh fruit

Chicken Caesar Pita

$11.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing on a pita

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

With melted provolone, served with parmesan fries

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Served with potato & coleslaw

French Dip

$11.99

With melted Swiss cheese served with au jus

Gyro

$11.99

Grilled gyro meal inside a pita bread with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions

Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$11.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Served on white bread topped with brown gravy

Italian Sausage

$11.99

Served with peppers and onions

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Served on white bread topped with brown gravy

Mozzarella Chicken

$11.99

Chicken breast with grilled peppers and onions on French bread topped with mozzarella

Philly Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced beef, grilled peppers and onions, and Swiss cheese on French bread

Rancher

$11.99

Sliced roast beef, grilled onions, bacon, Swiss and ranch dressing on rye

Reuben

$11.99

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on rye

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

8oz. Sirloin with grilled peppers and onions, served on French bread. Add $.75 for cheese

Tall Texan

$11.99

Grilled roast beef (bbq), cheddar cheese, bacon & straws

Texas Plate

Texas Plate

$14.99

2 hot dogs or hamburgers with home fries & mac salad. Add $1 for onions, hot sauce & cheese

Tuna Pita

$11.99

Warmed pita filled with tuna and lettuce

Hot Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

CountrySweet Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Jumbo Melts

Served on Sourdough bread with choice of potato, soup, cottage cheese or applesauce or add $.50 for fresh fruit

Charlie Melt

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast, bacon and ranch dressing with cheddar cheese

Chicken Parmesan Melt

$11.99

Ham and Cheese Melt

$11.99

Sliced ham with American cheese

Honey D Melt

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Provolone cheese and Honey Dijon dressing

Patty Melt

$11.99

Hamburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Italian Sausage Melt

$11.99

Swiss, peppers and onions

Texas Melt

$11.99

Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Tuna salad, tomato and American cheese

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Sliced turkey, tomato bacon and Thousand Island dressing with Swiss cheese

Western Melt

$10.99

2 eggs with ham, onions and peppers with Swiss & American cheese

Burgers & Deluxe Sandwiches

Burgers are cooked on the Char-broiler & served with French Fries. Stuffed Burgers have fillings inside on a sub roll.

Tower Burger

$13.99

(2) 1/3 lb. beef patties with bacon & cheese, served on a deluxe roll

Hickory Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb. burger topped with ham, cheddar and BBQ sauce on a hard roll

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.99

1/3 lb. beef patty on a deluxe roll. Add $1 for cheese

CB Deluxe

$11.49

Mushroom Swiss Stuffed Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb. burger served with mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Bacon-n-Cheddar Stuffed Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb. burger with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Montana Burger

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Beef Deluxe Sandwich

$10.99

Ham Deluxe Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Deluxe Sandwich

$10.99

Entrees

Served with potato, or pasta, or rice, and salad bar

Breaded Pork Cutlet

$15.99

Served with gravy

Center Cut Pork Chops

$14.99

(2) 6 oz. cuts seasoned and grilled

Chicken Finger Platter

$14.99

Served with dipping sauce

Chicken, Spinach & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken, Spinach & Broccoli Alfredo

$17.99

Served over pasta

Chop Sirloin Steak

$14.99

Served with mushroom gravy

Crispy Fried Chicken

$15.99

With cranberry sauce

Grilled Louisiana Cajun Chicken

$14.99

Boneless breast topped with onions, peppers and jack cheese

Land and Sea

$24.99

12 oz. NY strip steak with (3) battered shrimp and scallops

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$14.99

Our own recipe, topped with beef gravy

NY Strip

NY Strip

$18.99

12 oz. Cut topped with onion rings

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$14.99

Italian Dishes & Entrees

Italian dishes served with salad bar and garlic bread.

Spaghetti

$13.99

Served with meatballs or Italian Sausage

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Served with meatballs or Italian Sausage

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Served with spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.99

Served with spaghetti

Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Clam Strips

$15.99

Roast Beef Dinner

$14.99

Roasted Turkey with Stuffing

$14.99

Seafood

Served with potato, or pasta, or rice, and salad bar
Athenian Haddock

Athenian Haddock

$17.99

Broiled haddock topped with spinach, tomato and Feta

Batter Dipped Scallops

$18.99

Beer battered to order

Batter Dipped Shrimp

$18.99

Beer battered to order

Broiled Haddock

$15.99

10 oz. Fillet seasoned with lemon pepper or Cajun seasonings

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$15.99

10 oz. Haddock, batter dipped, breaded or crunchy

Fisherman's Platter

$22.99

Broiled haddock, shrimp, scallops and clams casino

Seafood Alfredo

$20.99

Sauteed shrimp, scallops and crab meat tossed with linguine and alfredo

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$22.99

Batter dipped Haddock, shrimp, scallops and clam strips

Mini Fish

$13.99

Broiled Scallops

$17.99

Extras & Add Ons

Baked Potato

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$4.99

Add $.75 for cheddar & onions

Bowl Soup

$3.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Add $.75 for cheddar & onions

Cup Soup

$2.99

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Side Applesauce

$2.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Curly Fries

$4.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Gravy

Side Hash Browns

$4.99

Side Home Fries

$4.99

Side Mashed

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Meatball

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$4.99

Side Pickles

$0.50

Old FF

$3.99

Side Greek Hot

$1.00

Side Turkey Gravy

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Raw Onion

$1.00

Side Mac Salad

$2.99

Side HM

$1.00

Side Mayo

Corn

$4.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Pasta

$6.99

Side Cooked Spinach

$4.99

Crock of French Onion Soup

$4.99

Bowl of French Onion Soup

$5.99

Side of Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Kid's PM Menu

10 & under please / Fries can be substituted with apple sauce

K-Hot Dog w/ Fries

$7.99

K-Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.99

K-Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$7.99

K-Chicken Fingers

$7.99

K-Burger w/ Fries

$7.99

K-Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.99

K-French Toast/Egg/Bacon

$6.99

K-Cheese Omelette w/ Toast

$6.99

Desserts

Apple Pie Sundae

$8.99

Warm apple pie, topped with ice cream and hot caramel

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.99

Homemade biscuit topped with strawberries and whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Topped with hot caramel and whipped cream

Ribbon Cookies

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Restaurant · Family Style Restaurant · Diner

Website

Location

247 West Union Street, Newark, NY 14513

Directions

Gallery
Canal View image
Canal View image

Similar restaurants in your area

Riblicious bbq
orange starNo Reviews
555 w union st suite 3 newark, NY 14513
View restaurantnext
Cafe Aqueduct
orange star4.9 • 90
201 East Main St Palmyra, NY 14522
View restaurantnext
Eric's Office Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2574 Macedon Road Canandaigua, NY 14424
View restaurantnext
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante - 93 Seneca Street
orange star4.5 • 1,030
93 Seneca Street Geneva, NY 14456
View restaurantnext
The Red Dove Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
30 Castle Street Geneva, NY 14456
View restaurantnext
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Canandaigua
orange star4.5 • 1
3140 County Road 10 Canandaigua, NY 14424
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Newark
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston