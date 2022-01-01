Canal View
247 West Union Street
Newark, NY 14513
Breakfast Meals
#1 Workmans
3 eggs, potatoes, 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage links and toast
#2 Village Visitor
Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy served with 2 eggs, potatoes and toast
#3 Hungryman's
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 pancakes or french toast
#4 Cheddar Delight
Hash browns, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered with cheddar, served with toast
#5 Lo-Cal
Eggbeaters with onions, peppers, tomato and mushrooms, served with dry whole wheat toast and cup of fruit
#6 Denver Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash with onions & peppers, topped with 2 eggs served with toast
#7 The Classic
2 eggs, potatoes and toast
#8 Italian Breakfast
Italian Sausage, 2 eggs, potatoes and Italian toast
#9 Hash & Eggs
Corned beef hash topped with 2 eggs served with potatoes and toast
#10 Sausage Benedict
2 poached eggs, biscuits and sausage patty topped with sausage gravy with potato / Topped with 2 eggs +$1.30
#11 Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce, served with potato
#12 Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
#13 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Meat & Toast
Burritos/Wraps/Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, American cheese, choice of meat and bread
Breakfast Burrito
2 egg omelette with onions, ham and peppers with cheddar in a tortilla shell served with sour cream and salsa
Burrito & Potato
2 egg omelette with onions, ham and peppers with cheddar in a tortilla shell served with sour cream and salsa
Meatlovers Wrap
French Toast & Pancakes
Full Blue Pancakes
California French Toast
3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread
Full Chip Pancakes
Full French Toast
3 thick slices dipped in egg, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
Full Pancakes
3 buttermilk cakes served with butter & syrup
Full Pecan Pancakes
Short Stack Pancakes
Stuffed French Toast
Stuffed with cream cheese, topped with cannoli, strawberry or raspberry glaze
Short Stack French Toast
Full Funfetti Cakes
Full Strawberry Cakes
Full Banana Bread
Full Resess Pancakes
Full Maple Bacon Cakes
Waffles
Bacon & Eggs Waffle
Bacon inside & 2 eggs on top
Belgian Waffle
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
Blueberry Waffle
Topped with whipped cream
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Topped with whipped cream
Georgian Waffle
Pecans inside, peaches and whipped cream on top
Oat Bran Waffle
Made with oatmeal
Villager Waffle
Topped with strawberries, whipped cream and nuts
Warm Apple Caramel Waffle
Topped with warm apples & cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce
Maple Bacon Waffle
Steak & Eggs
Omelettes
Athenian Omelette
Tomato, feta and spinach
Cheese Lover's Omelette
American, Swiss, provolone and cheddar cheeses
Country Omelette
Canandian bacon, sausage, onions, Swiss topped with hollandaise sauce
Create Your Own Omelette
Up to 5 ingredients
Garden Omelette
Broccoli, spinach, tomatoes and artichokes
Greek Omelette
Tomatoes & Feta
Cheese Omelette
Meat Lover's Omelette
Mexican Omelette
Tomatoes, onions, and peppers topped with chili and cheddar
Veggie Omelette
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Villager Omelette
Ham, onions, peppers, tomato, bacon and cheese
Western Omelette
Ham, peppers and onions, add cheese for $.50.
Side Dishes
Bagel
Add Peanut Butter or Cream Cheese for $.75.
Raisin Bread Toast
Croissant
Country Toast
Rye Toast
Sourdough Toast
Hard Roll Grilled
Marble Rye Toast
Texas Toast
Italian Toast
English Muffin
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Bowl of Fruit
Cup of Fruit
Oatmeal Bowl
Oatmeal Cup
Corned Beef Hash
Side Italian Sausage
Side Ham
Side Sausage Link
Side Sausage Patties
Canadian Bacon
Side Bacon
One French Toast
One Pancake
Sausage Gravy
Two Eggs
One Egg
Cream Cheese
Grilled Danish
Side Strawberries
Side Blueberries
Side Rasp Glaze
Applesauce
Biscuit
Battered Fish Fry
Single Donut
Kid's Breakfast
Breakfast Specials
Appetizers
Bone In Chicken Wings SPECIAL
(12) Jumbo with your favorite sauce and bleu cheese
Boneless Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Served with bleu cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
Deep Fried Pickles
Fried Cauliflower
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
Deep Fried Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds with choice of dipping sauce
Fried Mushrooms
With dipping sauce
Garlic Bread
(2) Slices
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
(2) Slices
Loaded Sidewinders
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) sticks served with marinara sauce
Pizza Logs
(5) logs served with marinara sauce
Potato Skins
(4) Halves baked with bacon and Cheddar, served with sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spicy Fried Raviolis
Served with marinara sauce
Steak Quesadilla
Salads
Caesar Salad
California Ranch Salad
Grilled chicken strips, Cheddar and all the trimmings
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken strips served over Caesar salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken, Cheddar and all the trimmings
Greek Salad
Feta, black olives, pepperoncinis, our homemade greek dressing and all the trimmings
Julianne Salad
Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheese with all the trimmings
Sante Fe Salad
Spicy Cajun chicken strips, Cheddar and all the trimmings, served with Mexican Ranch dressing
Taco Salad
Fresh greens topped with Cheddar , chili, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, sour cream and salsa in a taco shell
Jalapeno Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sirloin Steak Salad
Mango Habanero Chicken Salad
Wraps & Clubs
Sante Fe Wrap
Grilled chicken, with cajun spice, lettuce, tomato, onion, Cheddar and ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken strips, bacon, provolone, lettuce and honey mustard dressing
Philly Wrap
Served with peppers, onions and swiss
Fatboy Wrap
Carnberry, turkey, swiss, coleslaw,, bacon and Thousand Island dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
BLT & Cheese Club Wrap
Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich
Roast Beef & Swiss Club Sandwich
Bacon Cheeseburger Club Sandwich
All American Club Sandwich
Tuna & Cheese Club Sandwich
BLT & Cheese Club Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Club Sandwich
Tuna And Cheese Wrap
Montreal Burger Wrap
Quick Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Pita
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing on a pita
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
With melted provolone, served with parmesan fries
Fish Sandwich
Served with potato & coleslaw
French Dip
With melted Swiss cheese served with au jus
Gyro
Grilled gyro meal inside a pita bread with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions
Hot Hamburger Sandwich
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Served on white bread topped with brown gravy
Italian Sausage
Served with peppers and onions
Meatloaf Sandwich
Served on white bread topped with brown gravy
Mozzarella Chicken
Chicken breast with grilled peppers and onions on French bread topped with mozzarella
Philly Sandwich
Sliced beef, grilled peppers and onions, and Swiss cheese on French bread
Rancher
Sliced roast beef, grilled onions, bacon, Swiss and ranch dressing on rye
Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on rye
Steak Sandwich
8oz. Sirloin with grilled peppers and onions, served on French bread. Add $.75 for cheese
Tall Texan
Grilled roast beef (bbq), cheddar cheese, bacon & straws
Texas Plate
2 hot dogs or hamburgers with home fries & mac salad. Add $1 for onions, hot sauce & cheese
Tuna Pita
Warmed pita filled with tuna and lettuce
Hot Meatball Sandwich
CountrySweet Chicken Sandwich
Jumbo Melts
Charlie Melt
Breaded chicken breast, bacon and ranch dressing with cheddar cheese
Chicken Parmesan Melt
Ham and Cheese Melt
Sliced ham with American cheese
Honey D Melt
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Provolone cheese and Honey Dijon dressing
Patty Melt
Hamburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
Italian Sausage Melt
Swiss, peppers and onions
Texas Melt
Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, tomato and American cheese
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey, tomato bacon and Thousand Island dressing with Swiss cheese
Western Melt
2 eggs with ham, onions and peppers with Swiss & American cheese
Burgers & Deluxe Sandwiches
Tower Burger
(2) 1/3 lb. beef patties with bacon & cheese, served on a deluxe roll
Hickory Burger
1/3 lb. burger topped with ham, cheddar and BBQ sauce on a hard roll
Hamburger Deluxe
1/3 lb. beef patty on a deluxe roll. Add $1 for cheese
CB Deluxe
Mushroom Swiss Stuffed Burger
1/3 lb. burger served with mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Bacon-n-Cheddar Stuffed Burger
1/3 lb. burger with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Montana Burger
Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
Roast Beef Deluxe Sandwich
Ham Deluxe Sandwich
Turkey Deluxe Sandwich
Entrees
Breaded Pork Cutlet
Served with gravy
Center Cut Pork Chops
(2) 6 oz. cuts seasoned and grilled
Chicken Finger Platter
Served with dipping sauce
Chicken, Spinach & Broccoli Alfredo
Served over pasta
Chop Sirloin Steak
Served with mushroom gravy
Crispy Fried Chicken
With cranberry sauce
Grilled Louisiana Cajun Chicken
Boneless breast topped with onions, peppers and jack cheese
Land and Sea
12 oz. NY strip steak with (3) battered shrimp and scallops
Meatloaf
Our own recipe, topped with beef gravy
NY Strip
12 oz. Cut topped with onion rings
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Italian Dishes & Entrees
Seafood
Athenian Haddock
Broiled haddock topped with spinach, tomato and Feta
Batter Dipped Scallops
Beer battered to order
Batter Dipped Shrimp
Beer battered to order
Broiled Haddock
10 oz. Fillet seasoned with lemon pepper or Cajun seasonings
Fish Fry
10 oz. Haddock, batter dipped, breaded or crunchy
Fisherman's Platter
Broiled haddock, shrimp, scallops and clams casino
Seafood Alfredo
Sauteed shrimp, scallops and crab meat tossed with linguine and alfredo
Seafood Platter
Batter dipped Haddock, shrimp, scallops and clam strips
Mini Fish
Broiled Scallops
Extras & Add Ons
Baked Potato
Bowl Chili
Add $.75 for cheddar & onions
Bowl Soup
Cup Chili
Add $.75 for cheddar & onions
Cup Soup
Extra Dressing
Extra Sauce
Side Applesauce
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Coleslaw
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Curly Fries
Side French Fries
Side Gravy
Side Hash Browns
Side Home Fries
Side Mashed
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Meatball
Italian Sausage
Side Pickles
Side Greek Hot
Side Turkey Gravy
Side BBQ
Side Jalapeno
Side Raw Onion
Side Mac Salad
Side Mayo
Corn
Side Broccoli
Side Pasta
Side Cooked Spinach
Crock of French Onion Soup
Bowl of French Onion Soup
Side of Shrimp (6)
Kid's PM Menu
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
American Restaurant · Family Style Restaurant · Diner
