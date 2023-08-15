Cantina Tortilla Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cantina Tortilla Grill has been serving up made-fresh-daily Mexican food in a laid back, fun atmosphere since 2003. Our uniquely crafted menu items follow the recipes created by our founder Guillermo Castro, whose love for travel and a passion for fresh Mexican food came together to influence every aspect of the restaurant. Whether you’re enjoying a prickly pear margarita or one of your favorite tacos, we know you’ll find a simple yet distinctive culinary experience every time you visit Cantina.
Location
162 Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, AL 35209
Gallery
