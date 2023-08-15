Restaurant info

Cantina Tortilla Grill has been serving up made-fresh-daily Mexican food in a laid back, fun atmosphere since 2003. Our uniquely crafted menu items follow the recipes created by our founder Guillermo Castro, whose love for travel and a passion for fresh Mexican food came together to influence every aspect of the restaurant. Whether you’re enjoying a prickly pear margarita or one of your favorite tacos, we know you’ll find a simple yet distinctive culinary experience every time you visit Cantina.

