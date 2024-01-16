Cantina Añejo
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Gainesville's newest and most beautiful Mexican restaurant located in the "midtown" area. We offer unbeatable Mexican street cuisine paired with fresh & unique cocktails in an environment not yet seen in town. Join us at our large outdoor patio & bar, dine inside, or reserve our private room for your next event!
Location
1680 West University Avenue, Suite 10, Gainesville, FL 32603
