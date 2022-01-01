Restaurant header imageView gallery

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1702 W. University Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DOUBLE TASTY
SINGLE TASTY
SIDES

MENU

SINGLE TASTY

SINGLE TASTY

$6.25

1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef

DOUBLE TASTY

DOUBLE TASTY

$8.25

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef

TRIPLE TASTY

TRIPLE TASTY

$10.25

3/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$6.45Out of stock

1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$6.95

Black Bean Garden Patty

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$10.95

1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$7.25

Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.95

100% All Natural Chicken

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.95Out of stock

100% All Natural Chicken

FLAT-TOP DOG

FLAT-TOP DOG

$5.45
SIDES

SIDES

DRINKS

DRINKS

$10 MEAL DEAL

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS MEAL

$8.95Out of stock
Double CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

Double CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$2.00

David's 4oz Double Chocolate Brownie!

BURGERS

SINGLE TASTY

SINGLE TASTY

$6.50

1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef

DOUBLE TASTY

DOUBLE TASTY

$8.50

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$7.50

Black Bean Garden Patty

TURKEY BURGER

$7.50Out of stock

OTHERS

FLAT-TOP DOG

FLAT-TOP DOG

$6.00
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.50

100% All Natural Chicken

COMBOS

Combo Upgrade

$6.25

SIDES

Regular Fries

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$4.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

CBR Fries

$5.25

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottles

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.75

DRAFTS & CANS

Domestic

$5.00

Imports/Cans

$6.00

Local Craft

$7.50

Voided Payment

Negative Balance Due

$11.88
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1702 W. University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32603

Directions

Gallery
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bite of Power
orange starNo Reviews
1412 West University Avenue Gainesville, FL 32603
View restaurantnext
Mom's OG -NEW - 1017 West University Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1017 West University Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
The Terrace Market Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1515 SW Archer Rd Gainesville, FL 32610
View restaurantnext
Tinker Latin Food Restaurant - 502 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
502 South Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Flaco's - 200 W University Ave
orange star4.3 • 282
200 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston