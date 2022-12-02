CAO Bakery and Cafe imageView gallery

CAO Bakery and Cafe #03 Flagler

993 Reviews

$

10134 W Flagler St

Miami, FL 33174

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Queso Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Queso Sandwich

$6.99

CAO Favorite - eggs (fried or scrambled), bacon, melted Swiss cheese on brioche bun

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

$14.99

grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$6.75

two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

scrambled eggs and ham on Cuban bread

Churrasco and Eggs

Churrasco and Eggs

$14.99

CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri

Healthy Breakfast

Healthy Breakfast

$10.75Out of stock

CAO Favorite - egg white omelette with turkey, spinach, tomato and onions

The Original

The Original

$9.99

two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Snacks

Arroz Con Pollo Bites

Arroz Con Pollo Bites

$5.25

chicken, yellow rice, mozzarella fritters, sazon aioli sauce

Sides

Tostada

Tostada

$1.50

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$2.50
Bacon

Bacon

$2.50
Ham

Ham

$2.00

TURKEY (PAVO)

$1.00
Single egg

Single egg

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

American Cheese

$0.75

LETTUCE / LECHUGA

$0.50

Tomatoes

$0.50

Onions

$0.50
French Fries

French Fries

$2.00
Shoestring Papitas

Shoestring Papitas

$3.00
Add Chicken

Add Chicken

$5.00Out of stock
Add Steak

Add Steak

$6.00Out of stock
Add Churrasco

Add Churrasco

$9.50

Hot Showcase

Croissant Plain

Croissant Plain

$1.75
Croqueta House Ham

Croqueta House Ham

$1.50
Croquetas House Chicken

Croquetas House Chicken

$1.50
Cuban Bread

Cuban Bread

$1.99
Empanada Baked Beef

Empanada Baked Beef

$2.99
Empanada Baked Chicken

Empanada Baked Chicken

$2.99
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese

Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese

$2.99
Empanada Baked Spinach

Empanada Baked Spinach

$2.99
Empanada Colombiana Beef

Empanada Colombiana Beef

$2.50
Empanada Colombiana Cheese

Empanada Colombiana Cheese

$2.50
Empanada Colombiana Chicken

Empanada Colombiana Chicken

$2.50
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese

Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese

$2.99
Empanadas Fried Beef

Empanadas Fried Beef

$2.99
Empanadas Fried Chicken

Empanadas Fried Chicken

$2.99
Pan De Bono

Pan De Bono

$2.25
Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$2.65
Pastelitos Beef

Pastelitos Beef

$1.50
Pastelitos Cheese

Pastelitos Cheese

$1.50
Pastelitos Coconut

Pastelitos Coconut

$1.50
Pastelitos Guava

Pastelitos Guava

$1.50
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese

Pastelitos Guava and Cheese

$1.50
Pastelitos Nutella

Pastelitos Nutella

$1.95
Pastelitos Preparadito

Pastelitos Preparadito

$1.95
Tequeno Cheese

Tequeno Cheese

$2.25
Tequeno Guava and Cheese

Tequeno Guava and Cheese

$2.25

Sandwiches

Media Noche

Media Noche

$7.99

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread

Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese

Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese

$4.00
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread

Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread

$4.00
Cantimpalo

Cantimpalo

$8.99

Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun

Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese

Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese

$4.00

ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant

Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$9.49

ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Cuban sandwich

Cuban sandwich

$8.49

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Frita Cao

Frita Cao

$11.49

house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun

Medio Dia

Medio Dia

$6.49

CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese

Pan Con Bistec

Pan Con Bistec

$10.99

steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread

Pan Con Churrasco

Pan Con Churrasco

$14.99

grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$7.99

roasted pork, onions on Cuban bread

Pollo Milanesa

Pollo Milanesa

$12.49

crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sazon aioli sauce, shoestring papitas on brioche bun

Individual Desserts

Senorita Dulce De leche

Senorita Dulce De leche

$3.25
Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$3.49
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.00
Capuchinos

Capuchinos

$2.00
Eclair Chocolate

Eclair Chocolate

$2.99
Eclair Vanilla

Eclair Vanilla

$2.99
Flan

Flan

$3.49
Flan Coconut

Flan Coconut

$3.49Out of stock
Panetela Borracha

Panetela Borracha

$2.50
Panetelita Chocolate

Panetelita Chocolate

$3.49
Panetelita Dulce De Leche

Panetelita Dulce De Leche

$3.49
Panetelita Napolean

Panetelita Napolean

$3.49
Panetelita Opera

Panetelita Opera

$3.49
Panetelita Tiramisu

Panetelita Tiramisu

$3.49
Quatro Leches

Quatro Leches

$2.99
Senorita Chocolate

Senorita Chocolate

$3.25
Señorita Powdered Sugar

Señorita Powdered Sugar

$3.25
Slice Carrot Cake

Slice Carrot Cake

$4.25Out of stock
Slice Cheesecake Dulce De Leche

Slice Cheesecake Dulce De Leche

$3.99
Slice Chocoflan

Slice Chocoflan

$3.99
Slice Chocolate Cake

Slice Chocolate Cake

$3.99
Slice Flan Cheesecake

Slice Flan Cheesecake

$3.99
Slice Guava Cheesecake

Slice Guava Cheesecake

$3.25Out of stock
Slice Key Lime Pie

Slice Key Lime Pie

$3.25Out of stock
Slice Oreo Cheesecake

Slice Oreo Cheesecake

$3.50
Slice Pumpkin Cheesecake

Slice Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.99
Slice Rum Cake

Slice Rum Cake

$3.99
Slice Strawberry Cheesecake

Slice Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99
Torejas

Torejas

$3.49
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$2.99

Family Desserts

Arroz con Leche (6-8 ppl)

Arroz con Leche (6-8 ppl)

$9.99
Brazo Hitano (6-8 ppl)

Brazo Hitano (6-8 ppl)

$15.99
Bread Pudding (6-8 ppl)

Bread Pudding (6-8 ppl)

$9.99
Cheesecake Dulce De Leche (6-8 ppl)

Cheesecake Dulce De Leche (6-8 ppl)

$15.99Out of stock
Cheesecake Flan (6-8 ppl)

Cheesecake Flan (6-8 ppl)

$15.99
Cheesecake Strawberry (6-8 ppl)

Cheesecake Strawberry (6-8 ppl)

$15.99Out of stock
Cheesecake Pumpkin (8 ppl)

Cheesecake Pumpkin (8 ppl)

$26.99
Choco Flan (6-8 ppl)

Choco Flan (6-8 ppl)

$15.99
Flan (6-8 ppl)

Flan (6-8 ppl)

$10.99

FLAN WITH PUMPKIN

$9.00
Panetela Napolitana (6-8 ppl)

Panetela Napolitana (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Panetela Opera (6-8 ppl)

Panetela Opera (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Quatro Leche (6-8 ppl)

Quatro Leche (6-8 ppl)

$13.49
Tatianoff (6-8 ppl)

Tatianoff (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Tiramasu (6-8 ppl)

Tiramasu (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Tres Leche (6-8 ppl)

Tres Leche (6-8 ppl)

$12.99

Dry Showcase

Alfajores

Alfajores

$2.00
Sprinkle Cookie

Sprinkle Cookie

$0.75Out of stock
Chiviricos

Chiviricos

$1.50
Coco Macaron

Coco Macaron

$1.70Out of stock
Coco Macaron w/Dulce de Leche

Coco Macaron w/Dulce de Leche

$1.99Out of stock
Cookie Chocolate Chip

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$2.25Out of stock
Cookie Macadamia

Cookie Macadamia

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Red Velvet

Cookie Red Velvet

$2.50Out of stock
Coquito Prieto

Coquito Prieto

$1.99Out of stock
Doughnut

Doughnut

$1.75Out of stock
Empanadita de Guava

Empanadita de Guava

$1.50
Palmeras

Palmeras

$1.65
Torticas M & M

Torticas M & M

$1.50Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Con Leche (Medium)

Cafe Con Leche (Medium)

$2.99
American Coffee

American Coffee

$2.99Out of stock
Cafe Con Leche (Large)

Cafe Con Leche (Large)

$3.75
Capuchino

Capuchino

$3.25Out of stock
Colada

Colada

$1.99
Cortadito

Cortadito

$1.99
Cafecito

Cafecito

$1.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Expresso

$1.95

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice Martanellis

Apple Juice Martanellis

$2.50Out of stock
Brisk Ice Tea

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.85Out of stock
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.85
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50Out of stock
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.85Out of stock
Colombiana

Colombiana

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Diet Jupina

Diet Jupina

$1.85Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.85Out of stock
Fanta

Fanta

$1.85Out of stock
Gatorade Green

Gatorade Green

$3.00
Gatorade Orange

Gatorade Orange

$3.00
Gatorade Red

Gatorade Red

$3.00
Gingerale

Gingerale

$1.85Out of stock
Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$1.85
Jugo Mango

Jugo Mango

$2.75
Jupina

Jupina

$1.85
Malta

Malta

$2.25
Materva

Materva

$1.85
Materva Diet

Materva Diet

$1.85
Milk shakes

Milk shakes

$3.95Out of stock
Nesquick Chocolate

Nesquick Chocolate

$3.25
Nesquick Fresa

Nesquick Fresa

$3.25
Orange juice fresh

Orange juice fresh

$4.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.85