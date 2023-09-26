Carlo's Cuisine 1310 NW 5TH ST
1310 NW 5TH ST
Richmond, IN 47374
Appetizers
Bone-In Chicken Wings
(8pcs) Tossed in hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce served with ranch dressing
Chips and Guacamole
Chips, Salsa, and Queso
Mozzarella Sticks
(8pcs) Deep-fried and served with a side of marinara sauce
Quesadilla Grande
Soup
Broccoli Cheddar, Clam Chowder, Chicken & Rice, or Onion soup
Entrées
Fajitas Shrimp Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled fresh shrimp, sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and queso
Enchiladas
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken served with rice, and refried beans topped with our homemade red tomato sauce and queso
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell loaded with chili con carne, refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, black olives, green onions, sour cream, and salsa
Pollo Cajun Primavera
Grilled chicken topped with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and queso served with rice and zucchini
Rice with Shrimp
Served with queso
Nachos
Carlo’s Nachos
Juicy steak, chicken, and fresh shrimp served with over crispy tortilla chips, topped with shredded lettuce, our homemade queso, and guacamole
Nacho Grande
A combination of chili con carne, refried beans, topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions over tortilla chips
Nachos de Camarones
Cajun fresh shrimp served over crispy tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and homemade queso
Nachos Fajitas
Juicy steak, chicken, fresh shrimp, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes served over crispy tortilla chips, topped with our homemade queso
Sizzling Fajitas
Juicy steak, chicken, shrimp, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Tacos
Carlo’s Styled Tacos
Two flour tortillas with juicy cut steak, served with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with cilantro, and onions
Steak Tacos
(3) Juicy cut steak, cilantro, onions, and guacamole served on corn tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
(3) Fresh grilled shrimp, served with caramelized onions, cilantro, and queso on corn tortillas
Burrito Special
Juicy cut steak served with rice, refried beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, and melted chihuahua cheese
Shrimp Burrito
Fresh grilled or breaded shrimp served with rice, refried beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, and melted chihuahua cheese
Chicken Tacos
Sandwiches
Hand Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled or Cajun chicken topped with ham and provolone or Swiss cheese
Hand Breaded Cod Sandwich
La Hawaiana Burger
Grilled pineapple, cheddar or provolone cheese topped with cilantro
Cheeseburger
Guacamole Burger
Served with guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions
Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich
served in a sub bun with mayonnaise
Sub Sandwich
Served with ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and Italian dressing
Reuben
Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese with thousand island dressing
Pastas
Pasta Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles served with Cajun or grilled chicken breast, tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce
Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce
Spicy Seafood Chipotle
A combination of fresh shrimp, mussels, crabmeat, a special homemade spicy tomato sauce, and cilantro served over linguine pasta
Linguine Marinara
Tossed in our homemade tomato sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast in marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese served over linguini marinara
Thai Noodles
Steak, chicken, and shrimp served with broccoli, carrots, celery, and green onions tossed in sweet and sour sauce
Noodles Del Mar
Fresh shrimp, mussels, crabmeat, and cilantro, tossed in our homemade wine sauce
Seafood
Meat
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese
Tossed Salad
Salad greens with tomatoes, red onions, a boiled egg and parmesan cheese with your choice of ranch, French, or Italian dressing
Primavera Salad
Salad greens, quinoa, tomatoes, red onions, and parmesan cheese tossed in Italian dressing
Chef Salad
Mixed salad greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, a boiled egg, ham, and turkey served with your choice of ranch, French, or Italian dressing
Ranch Garden Salad
Red cabbage, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, and a boiled egg tossed in ranch dressing
Kids Menu
Beverages
Sides
Alfredo Sauce
Bacon
Beans
Boiled Egg
Breadstick
Broccoli
Caesar Side Salad
Cambray Potatoes
Chicken Breast
Chipotle Sauce
Chips
Cole Slaw
Extra Cheese Slice
Extra Dressing
Extra Sauce
French Fries
Grilled Shrimp
Guacamole
Marinara Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Pasta/Noodles
Pico de Gallo
Potato Salad
Queso
Ranch Garden Side Salad
Rice
Rice and Beans
Salmon
Sour Cream
Tossed Side Salad
Vegetables
Cup of soup
Cottage Cheese
Mac & cheese
Lunch Special 11am-2pm
Cheeseburger LUNCH
With your choice of American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, or pepperjack cheese with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise, served with one side
Chicken Parmesan LUNCH
Breaded chicken breast in marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese served over linguini marinara
Pasta Alfredo LUNCH
Fettuccini noodles tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce
Rice with Shrimp LUNCH
Topped with queso
Linguine Marinara LUNCH
Tossed in our homemade tomato sauce
Enchiladas LUNCH
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, served with rice and beans topped with our homemade red tomato sauce and queso
Tilapia LUNCH
Grilled or Cajun served with two sides
Burrito Special LUNCH
Juicy cut steak served with rice, refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, and melted chihuahua cheese
2 Steak Tacos with Rice and Beans LUNCH
2 steak tacos topped with onions, cilantro, and guac. Rice and beans topped with our homemade queso
Taco Salad LUNCH
Crispy flour tortilla shell loaded with chili con carne, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, olives, green onions, sour cream, and salsa
Fajitas LUNCH
Juicy steak, chicken, shrimp, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes
BLT Sandwich LUNCH
With mayonnaise
COD Sandwich LUNCH
Fried or grilled with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
