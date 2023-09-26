Popular Items

Appetizers

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$13.95

(8pcs) Tossed in hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce served with ranch dressing

Chips and Guacamole

$7.95

Chips, Salsa, and Queso

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

(8pcs) Deep-fried and served with a side of marinara sauce

Quesadilla Grande

Soup

$4.95+

Broccoli Cheddar, Clam Chowder, Chicken & Rice, or Onion soup

Entrées

Fajitas Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled fresh shrimp, sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and queso

Enchiladas

$13.95

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken served with rice, and refried beans topped with our homemade red tomato sauce and queso

Taco Salad

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell loaded with chili con carne, refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, black olives, green onions, sour cream, and salsa

Pollo Cajun Primavera

$15.95

Grilled chicken topped with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and queso served with rice and zucchini

Rice with Shrimp

$12.95

Served with queso

Nachos

Carlo’s Nachos

$14.95

Juicy steak, chicken, and fresh shrimp served with over crispy tortilla chips, topped with shredded lettuce, our homemade queso, and guacamole

Nacho Grande

$13.95

A combination of chili con carne, refried beans, topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions over tortilla chips

Nachos de Camarones

$13.95

Cajun fresh shrimp served over crispy tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and homemade queso

Nachos Fajitas

$14.95

Juicy steak, chicken, fresh shrimp, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes served over crispy tortilla chips, topped with our homemade queso

Sizzling Fajitas

$14.95

Juicy steak, chicken, shrimp, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Tacos

Carlo’s Styled Tacos

$12.95

Two flour tortillas with juicy cut steak, served with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with cilantro, and onions

Steak Tacos

$12.95

(3) Juicy cut steak, cilantro, onions, and guacamole served on corn tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

(3) Fresh grilled shrimp, served with caramelized onions, cilantro, and queso on corn tortillas

Burrito Special

$12.95

Juicy cut steak served with rice, refried beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, and melted chihuahua cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$12.95

Fresh grilled or breaded shrimp served with rice, refried beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, and melted chihuahua cheese

Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Sandwiches

Hand Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled or Cajun chicken topped with ham and provolone or Swiss cheese

Hand Breaded Cod Sandwich

$12.95

La Hawaiana Burger

$14.95

Grilled pineapple, cheddar or provolone cheese topped with cilantro

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Guacamole Burger

$14.95

Served with guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions

Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich

$14.95

served in a sub bun with mayonnaise

Sub Sandwich

$12.95

Served with ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and Italian dressing

Reuben

$12.95

Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese with thousand island dressing

Pastas

Pasta Alfredo

$14.95

Fettuccini noodles tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccini noodles served with Cajun or grilled chicken breast, tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce

Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

$16.95

Penne pasta tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce

Spicy Seafood Chipotle

$20.95

A combination of fresh shrimp, mussels, crabmeat, a special homemade spicy tomato sauce, and cilantro served over linguine pasta

Linguine Marinara

$13.95

Tossed in our homemade tomato sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Breaded chicken breast in marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese served over linguini marinara

Thai Noodles

$17.95

Steak, chicken, and shrimp served with broccoli, carrots, celery, and green onions tossed in sweet and sour sauce

Noodles Del Mar

$20.95

Fresh shrimp, mussels, crabmeat, and cilantro, tossed in our homemade wine sauce

Seafood

Cod Filet

$17.95

Served grilled, Cajun, or fried

Tilapia Filet

$17.95

Served grilled Cajun, or fried

Tuscan Buttered Shrimp

$18.95

Sautéed shrimp in a garlic wine butter sauce

Salmon Filet

$19.95

Meat

Baby Back Ribs

$24.95

Sweet and tender pork barbeque

Pork Chops

$17.95

Marinated pork chops

New York Strip

$20.95

(12oz) Aged longer for extra tenderness and flavor

Peppercorn New York

$24.95

(12oz) New York steak served with crushed peppercorn and creamy mushroom sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Tossed Salad

$10.95

Salad greens with tomatoes, red onions, a boiled egg and parmesan cheese with your choice of ranch, French, or Italian dressing

Primavera Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Salad greens, quinoa, tomatoes, red onions, and parmesan cheese tossed in Italian dressing

Chef Salad

$13.95

Mixed salad greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, a boiled egg, ham, and turkey served with your choice of ranch, French, or Italian dressing

Ranch Garden Salad

$10.95

Red cabbage, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, and a boiled egg tossed in ranch dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Burger with Fries

$10.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$6.95

Kids Cheese Sticks with Fries

$9.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$9.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla with Fries

$9.95

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.95

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.95

Kids Steak Quesadilla with Fries

$9.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Coffee

$2.25

Kids Drink

$2.50

Sides

Alfredo Sauce

$3.95

Bacon

$3.95

Beans

$3.50

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Breadstick

$0.75

Broccoli

$3.95

Caesar Side Salad

$4.95

Cambray Potatoes

$3.50

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Chipotle Sauce

$3.95

Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Extra Cheese Slice

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$1.50

French Fries

$3.50

Grilled Shrimp

$4.95

Guacamole

$4.95

Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Pasta/Noodles

$6.95

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Queso

$3.95

Ranch Garden Side Salad

$4.95

Rice

$3.50

Rice and Beans

$4.50

Salmon

$10.95

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tossed Side Salad

$4.95

Vegetables

$3.50

Cup of soup

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Mac & cheese

$2.50

Lunch Special 11am-2pm

Available Monday-Friday

Cheeseburger LUNCH

$10.95

With your choice of American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, or pepperjack cheese with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise, served with one side

Chicken Parmesan LUNCH

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast in marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese served over linguini marinara

Pasta Alfredo LUNCH

$12.95

Fettuccini noodles tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce

Rice with Shrimp LUNCH

$10.95

Topped with queso

Linguine Marinara LUNCH

$10.95

Tossed in our homemade tomato sauce

Enchiladas LUNCH

$10.95

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, served with rice and beans topped with our homemade red tomato sauce and queso

Tilapia LUNCH

$14.95

Grilled or Cajun served with two sides

Burrito Special LUNCH

$10.95

Juicy cut steak served with rice, refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, and melted chihuahua cheese

2 Steak Tacos with Rice and Beans LUNCH

$10.95

2 steak tacos topped with onions, cilantro, and guac. Rice and beans topped with our homemade queso

Taco Salad LUNCH

$10.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell loaded with chili con carne, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, olives, green onions, sour cream, and salsa

Fajitas LUNCH

$11.95

Juicy steak, chicken, shrimp, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes

BLT Sandwich LUNCH

$10.95

With mayonnaise

COD Sandwich LUNCH

$10.95

Fried or grilled with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Dinner Only After 4pm

Almond Crusted Chicken

$14.95

Chicken breast coated with almonds, finished with hazelnut beurre blanc and rice

Atlantic Salmon

$18.95

(8oz) Fresh filet baked with a basil pesto crust drizzled with beurre blanc