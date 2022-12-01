Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firehouse BBQ & Blues

review star

No reviews yet

400 N 8th St

Richmond, IN 47374

Order Again

Popular Items

Tom's Mojo Sandwich
Kraft Mac & Cheese
Texas Tater

First Alarm

BBQ Nachos

$12.95

BBQ Nacho Appatizer

$12.95

Jaimie's Jalapenos

$9.95

Jaimie's Jalapenos Appatizer

$9.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.95

Stuffed Mushroom Appatizer

$9.95

BBQ K

$10.95

BBQ K Appatizer

$10.95

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.95

The Smokin' Hog Sandwich

$10.95

The Sparky Sandwich

$10.95

The Memphis Sandwich

$10.95

Tom's Mojo Sandwich

$11.95

Jordan's Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.95

Kelly's Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Matt's Melt Sandwich

$11.95

Soup

Firehouse Chili

$5.95

Brunswick Stew

$5.95

Refreshments

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Fire Features

Tex-Mex Wrap

$9.95

Smokehouse Tacos

$9.95

Premium Salads

The Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.95

The Black and Blue

$12.95

The Cobb

$11.95

The Greek

$11.95

The Smokehouse

$14.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Dinners

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.95

Beef Brisket Dinner

$16.95

Big Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Porkzilla

$15.95

Pamela's PortaBliss!

$13.95

Texas Taters

Texas Tater

Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack

$16.95

Full Rack

$26.95

The Barnyard Sampler

$29.95

Kitchen Fresh Sides

Cheesy Potatoes

$2.75

Baked Beans

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Mac and Cheese

$2.75

Scalloped Cabbage

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Potato Salad (Seasonal)

$2.75

Chips

$2.75

Sweet potato (seasonal)

$2.75

Salvage & Overhaul

Asher's Banana Puddin'

$5.95

Avery Quinn's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Maizy Moon Pie

$5.95

Lil' Firefighters

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

State Fair Corndog

$5.95

Lil' Buddy Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.95

Pizzas

Brisket & Bacon

$11.95

BBQ Chicken

$9.95

Triple Pig

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

Rocky Balboa

$9.95

Extras

Salsa

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Italian

$0.60

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Bun

$0.60

Butter

$0.60

Jalapenos

$0.60

Toast

$0.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hickory-smoked meats & classic sides, plus live entertainment, offered in a former fire station.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

