Order of 5 Tacos Nuevo Leon

$11.50

Looking to satisfy your taco cravings? Look no further than Casa Nuevo Leon, where you can order not just one, not two, but a platter of 5 delicious tacos for an unbelievable price of just $10.99! At Casa Nuevo Leon, our Tacos Nuevo Leon offer a unique twist on the traditional taco that you're accustomed to. These mouthwatering creations feature a tortilla that is sizzled on the griddle until it becomes perfectly lightly crispy, then topped with a generous amount of melted chihuahua cheese. With your choice of tender and flavorful carne asada or savory adobada, these tacos are a true delight for the senses. While the original recipe does not include additional toppings, you have the option to customize it with a burst of freshness by adding onions and cilantro. And of course, our house salsa is the perfect finishing touch, tying all the flavors together in perfect harmony. Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the bold and delicious taste of our Tacos Nuevo Leon.