Casa Nuevo Leon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
For as long as I can remember, it has been my lifelong dream to start a food business that would not only honor my Northern Mexico heritage, but also pay homage to my mother's incredible cooking. Growing up, I was captivated by the aromas that wafted from her kitchen and the mouthwatering flavors that danced on my tongue. Her dishes, filled with the rich history and vibrant flavors of our culture, ignited in me a passion for sharing them with the world. Starting this food business is not only a way for me to turn my dreams into reality, but also a means of preserving and passing down the cherished culinary traditions of my family. It is my hope that through each delectable bite, others can experience the love, pride, and joy that exude from every dish prepared in my mother's kitchen.
11748 Jump Creek Drive, Caldwell, ID 83605