Catface Cafe
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Catface Cafe keeps that Biddeford mill heritage in mind when we serve exquisite coffee, thoughtful breakfasts and considered lunches.
17 Alfred Street, Biddeford, ME 04005
