FOOD

Protein

1/4lb Brisket

$10.50

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2lb Brisket

$19.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1lb Brisket

$32.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2 Chicken

$14.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$10.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$19.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$32.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

MEat Texas Hot Link

$9.50

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

BBQ Tofu Tray

$9.50

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request (Please let us know in Special Instructions if you would like your sides to be vegan!)

1/4lb Pulled Pork

$8.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$14.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

1lb Pulled Pork

$29.00

Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

Trays To Share

Barbecue For Two

$43.00

1/4 lb Brisket, 1/4 lb Pulled Pork, 1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs, Three Lil Sides. Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request

Independence Day

$18.36

Sandwiches

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce. GF bread available upon request $2
Chopped Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

MEat Hot Link Sandwich

$11.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$10.00

Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.

Sides & Snacks

Lil Mac N' Cheese

$6.00
Big Mac N' Cheese

$8.00
Lil Cole Slaw

$5.00
Big Cole Slaw

$7.00
Lil Pinto Beans

$5.00
Big Pinto Beans

$7.00
Lil Potato Salad

$5.00
Big Potato Salad

$7.00
Lil Collard Greens

$5.00
Big Collard Greens

$7.00
Fries

$7.00
Kale Salad

$12.00

Pecans, Cotija, Ranch Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onions

Baked Potato

$9.00

Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions

Apple Sauce

$3.00
House BBQ Sauce

$9.00

16 oz glass bottle of our house barbecue sauce

De Arbol BBQ sauce

$9.00

16 oz bottle of our De Arbol barbecue sauce

Specials

HH Frito Pie

$7.00
Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

$7.00

De Arbol Honey

Frito Pie

$14.00

Ground Brisket, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Cotija, Pickled Red Onions

Special Wings

$18.00

Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Wings

Root Veg

$8.00

Field Green Salad

$14.00

Corn Dogs

$9.00

Shishito

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$11.00

BLT

$9.00

Smoked Carrot Cake

$9.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Homemade Toffee, Nilla Wafer Crumble, Brûléed Banana, Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake

$7.00

Powdered Sugar, De Arbol Honey, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Flourless German Chocolate Cake, Toasted Coconut Dip, Sugared Pecans, Whipped Cream

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Beverages TO-GO

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

4.8%

Modelo Especial

$6.00

4.5%

Vida Margarita TO GO

$23.50

Everyone's Favorite Margarita - TO GO! Each bottle is pre made with tequila and is 2 servings. Pour 5 ounces of mix in a shaker with ice, shake vigorously and pour over fresh ice!

Willy Hank TO GO

$19.50

Our House Made sweet tea with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka. Take one home today! 2 Servings per bottle!

Bottle of Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

13% ABV - Marlborough, New Zealand

Sweet Tea TO GO

$4.00
Unsweetened Tea TO GO

$4.00
Lemonade TO GO

$4.00

Bottle Charles & Charles Chardonnay

$38.00

Youngins

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

Kids Pb&J

$6.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce

RETAIL

Merchandise

Ore Nells Hat

$25.00

Ore Nells T Shirt

$20.00

Ore Nell's Hoodie

$38.00

Unisex Sizing