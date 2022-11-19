Main picView gallery

The Dunn Bar 12 Washington Street 101

12 Washington Street

Biddeford, ME 04005

Cocktails

Galway Mule

$11.00

Gin Lemon Southside

$12.00

Call Me 007

$12.00

Ubh Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Old Man Dunn

$14.00

Ma Dunn's Mai Tai

$14.00

Pimms Cup

$13.00

House Marg

$12.00

Special-O-Day

$14.00

Dirty Gin Martini

$10.00

Dirty Vodka Martini

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Gimlet

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Side Car

$11.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Aviation

$12.00

Grasshopper

$9.00

Brandy Alexander

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Vodka

Gin

Whiskey

Rum

Tequila

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sex on da Beach

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Beer - DRAFT

Guinness

$8.25
Smithwicks

$8.25
Harp

$8.25
Downeast Cider

Downeast Cider

$9.00

Sam's Seasonal

$8.00

Allagash

$9.00

Switchback

$9.00

Baxter - Cadence

$9.00

Baxter - Special

$9.00

Half & Half

$8.25

Blacksmith

$8.25

Snakebite

$9.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Dublin Drop

$12.00Out of stock

Holy Trinity

$12.00

Black & Blue

$9.00

Shift Drink

Beer - DOMESTIC

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00
Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

PBR (16oz)

$5.00

ULTRA

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Seltzer - Claw

$6.00

Beer - PREM

Orono Tubular

$9.00

Banded Veridian

$9.00

Bunker Machine

$9.00

Carlsberg

$8.50

Duchovni

$9.00

Kolsch

$9.00

Radler

$9.00

Bad Oman

$9.00

Lone Pine Oj

$12.00

Fryes Leap

$6.50

Non-Alc

Coffee

$2.00+

Tea

$2.00+

Iced Coffe

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Coke (16oz)

$4.50

Coke (8oz)

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Moxi

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Scotch & Whiskey

Select Whiskey

Wine

Sauv Blanc - Dipinti

$9.00

Pinot Grigio - Dipinti

$9.00

Chard - Donna Sol

$7.00

Vinho Verde

$8.00

Rose - Feudi

$13.00

House Red - Casa Santos Lima

$9.00

Cab - Carson Scott

$10.00

Chianti - Caposaldo

$9.00

Rioja - Siglo

$11.00

Pinot Noir - Dipinti

$11.00

Valpo - Masi

$11.00

Valpo - Farina Rapossi

$13.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa (Sun Brunch)

$8.00

Sandeman 10yr

$14.00

Sandeman 20yr

$24.00Out of stock

Dipinti Sav Blanc

$29.00

Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Donna Sol Chard

$23.00

Ruelas Vinho Verde

$25.00

Rose

$40.00

House Red

$30.00

Carson Scott Cab

$35.00

Capo Chianti

$30.00

Siglio Rioja

$35.00

Dipinti Pinot Noir

$35.00

Masi Valpo

$35.00

Farina Valpo

$40.00

Cesarini Rose (Bottle)

$48.00

La Bella Prosecco

$25.00

Apertitif

Averna

$13.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Lemoncello

$11.00

Martell Cognac

$14.00

Shanky's

$10.00

Aperol / Spritz

$12.00

Happy Hour :)

Guinness

$7.00

Smithwick's

$7.00

Harp

$7.00

Biddomaker

$7.00

Pinnaple Daquari

$9.00

Irish Whippin'

$9.00

PARTY

Baxter 1/2 and 1/2

$12.00

Refill

$9.00

Bootleg 5oz

$3.50

Appetizer

Haddock Bites

$16.00

Irish Nachos

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Wings

$16.00

Seared Scallops

$18.00

Guinn Cheese Dip

$12.00

Boxty

$9.00Out of stock

Veggie Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Mac and cheese bites

$11.00Out of stock

Soups & Salad

Seafood Chowder

$12.00+

Onion Soup

$14.00

Tomato Bisque

$9.00+

Soup Special

$12.00

Ceasar

$12.00

Wedge

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00Out of stock

Straberry / Goat Salad

$17.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

DB Cheeseburger

$18.00

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Salmon Burger

$22.00

Sausage Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sand

$18.00

Haddock Sand

$18.00

DB Rueben

$20.00

Main Course

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Baked Haddock

$24.00

Shepherd's Pie

$19.00

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Guinness Stew

$20.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$22.00

Bangers & Mash

$19.00

Seared Salmon

$29.00

Brick Chicken

$23.00

Steak - Strip

$38.00

Steak - Rib Eye

$44.00

Lamb Shank

$29.00

Scallop Boat

$34.00

Surf & Turf

$50.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Brunch

"Dunn-in" Burger

$19.00

Brunch Sandwich

$14.00

Dublin Brunch Bowl

$19.00

Hash & Eggs

$18.00

Irish Quiche

$13.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness Milk Shake

$15.00Out of stock

Add side

Mashed Potato

$2.00

Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Fr Fries (side)

$5.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Tarter

$3.00

Marie Rose

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Blue cheeee

$3.00

Guinness Cheese

$3.00

Gravy

$3.00

Carrot

$4.50

Colcannon

$2.50

Mayo

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00

Curry

$1.00

Relish

$1.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Irish Pub with made from scratch food, classic cocktails and always a perfect pint

Location

12 Washington Street, Biddeford, ME 04005

Directions

Main pic

