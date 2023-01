Chef Brian's Comfort Kitchen 611 North 4th Avenue, Tucson AZ 85705

Chicken Piece Combo

$19.00

Boneless breast of chicken cutlets and thighs marinated in a blend of special herbs and seasoning for 24 hours, then deep fried until golden. Accompanied with oven roasted coconut garlic mashed potatoes and low and slow country collard greens, boneless thigh and boneless breast of chicken cutlets. Boneless Thighs and Boneless Breast cutlet